For the second year in a row, the Mesabi East girls’ cross country squad has qualified for the state meet as a team. The Giants finished as section runners-up to Pequot Lakes and Division I recruit and senior Ava Hill looks to contend for a state title in her final appearance.
According to Mesabi East head coach Steve Ekman, running the best section meet possible was vital for his squad, knowing that making it to state wasn’t guaranteed in a tight section.
“We knew it was going to be tough this year again,” Ekman said. “There are a lot of good teams in our section and then Pequot Lakes moved into Section 7 this year to make it even tougher. So we were just focused on making really good times and passing as many people as you can since we knew every extra place mattered this year.”
The Ely boys also captured the runner-up spot at sections to send their entire team to state. Hopes are high with team leader Luke Olson hoping to finish in the top five.
For the Mesabi East squad, Ekman thinks his girls are in good shape to have a strong showing at St. Olaf after comparing results from last year’s state meet to the section meet from just over a week ago,
“Looking at last year’s state meet and how we’re comparing now at sections, there’s only a difference of about 0.3 seconds. I think that shows that we’re as good or better right now heading into the state meet and many of our girls are expecting to drop some time with favorable conditions out on the course.”
For years, Hill has led the Giants and in her final year, Ekman believes she has a chance to win it all.
“I think Ava is going to drop quite a bit of time at this meet. Hopefully she has a chance to win it. It’s hard to compare teams between some of the top runners in the state because up north we’ve had cold and muddy races but the southern half of the state has been pretty dry. So the courses aren’t all the same and it makes comparing times not so easy.”
Racing in the early afternoon and on a dry course should be a boon for the Giants, who Ekman says won’t have to change too much to adjust to it.
“The weather looks favorable and we’re racing in the afternoon which really fits our schedule. Morning races are tougher and we’re not used to running at that time of day since most of our races start around 4 p.m. It looks like the area has been in a little bit of a drought so it’ll be maybe our second race where it’s totally dry and there’s no squishy spots on the course.”
Mesabi East’s runners at the state meet include Hill (2nd, 18:50.50), Lydia Skelton (7th, 19:49.20), Bella Thomas (18th, 20:24.90), Hailey Ronning (35th, 21:35.30), Kora Forsline (51st, 21:58.20), Hannah Hannuksela (59th, 22:21.20) and Anna Greenlee (61st, 22:24.30). Besides Ronning and Forsline, every athlete has ran at state before, which should be another positive according to Ekman.
And although they’re not as experienced, Ekman thinks Ronning and Forsline have what it takes to perform at state.
“It’s the first state meet for those two but I think they really understand the strategy we’re going in with and having the other girls that have already been here with them should really help put them at ease going into the race.”
The Giants strategy hinges on how well his team knows the race course and when his runners should pass other racers.
“Some spots in the course it’s really hard to pass people. Some places it’s really wide open. Just knowing the course, you have to know when to make a surge or be complacent for a bit.”
Ekman also said that Mesabi East attending the U of M Roy Griak Invitational earlier this year helped them prepare for the state meet.
“The Griak is one of those meets that is truly like the state meet. The pack never really thins out. People are bunched up for a long time so you have to know when to make your move. We don’t go there every year but we go when we think it’ll be helpful for our girls to get that experience.”
Overall, the Giants hope to do well as a team, but ultimately they want to have some fun in their last meet of the season.
“It’s going to be a good day. The girls are excited and bringing the whole team down is just great. It’s so much for fun that way for the kids and the coaches.”
Ely
After taking the runner-up position at last week’s Section 7A Cross Country Championships, Ely head coach Jayne Dusich is confident in her team heading into today’s State Meet.
“I think they’re going to do pretty well here,’’ she said in a telephone interview Friday. “I’m hoping they run like they ran at the section meet.’’
Almost all of her boys’ team ran personal bests, and coming in under 10th place “would be great.’’
Dusich said, “Everybody had to step it up and run their best’’ to take second at the section meet. She is looking for another similar effort today.
That will be a challenge for most teams, including the Timberwolves. The entire field is fast, the course is more crowded and it can be hard to get around people sometimes.
That’s one of the biggest things to adjust to, plus the first mile can go really fast with so many others, according to Dusich, who is telling her runners to be careful and stick to their own pace at the start.
Senior Olson has led Ely all season and is hoping to move up after finishing seventh last year. “Top five, that’s what he’s looking for’’ and a time under 16 minutes.
Junior Emmett Faltesek came home eighth at sections and wants to get under 17 minutes at state. Dusich said his goal for today is to get in the top 50, which he can do “if he runs a good race.’’
Junior Jasper Johnston (19th at sections), sophomore Gabriel Pointer (20th), senior Dylan Fenske (50th), senior Ethan Bremmer (89th) and sophomore Harry Simons (91st) will all be competing at state, as well.
Dusich said all of her runners have improved from last season and she is hoping they have a good race. “Just to get down here is a big deal.’’
The Class A girls race begins at 1 p.m. and the Class A boys race will follow at 2 p.m.
