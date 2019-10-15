Hill, Uhrbom win at IRC Championships in Hoyt Lakes

HOYT LAKES — Ava Hill and Geno Uhrbom won their respective girls’ and boys’ Iron Range Conference Championships Tuesday and also helped lead their teams to the top.
Mesabi East’s Hill crossed first in the girls’ 5K race with a time of 19:12.6, which put her more than one minute ahead of runner-up Alex Wercinski of Virginia, who put down a time of 20:17.3.
Hill’s teammate Lydia Skelton took third place in 20:18.2 and the Giants’ Bella Thomas scored a time of 21:02.5, which was good for sixth, as Mesabi East slipped past Hibbing, 55-56, to win the team event.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Natalie Fultz also grabbed a top five position with a time of 20:41.3, which was good for fourth place. All runners in the top 15 earned All Conference honors.
Uhrbom of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin ran a time of 15:49.7 to win the boys’ race and help the Titans cruise to the team title with 29 points. Virginia was second with 87 points and Eveleth-Gilbert was fourth with 99 points.
The Blue Devils’ Cameron Stocke grabbed the second position with a time of 16:32.3 and Andrew Larsen of Eveleth-Gilbert took the fifth spot in 17:32.3. Also earning All Conference for the boys were John Kendall of Virginia (18:13.0), Kody Frey of Mesabi East (18:21.7) and Connor Matschiner of E-G (18:22.7)
Other boys’ team finishes had Hibbing in sixth (141 points), Mesabi East in seventh (142) and Chisholm in ninth (261).
On the girls’ team side, Virginia was fifth with 124 points and Eveleth-Gilbert came in seventh with 148 points.
The Section 7A Cross Country Meet is Oct. 24 in Cloquet.
Iron Range Conference Championships in Hoyt Lakes
Girls’ Team Results: 1, Mesabi East, 55; 2, Hibbing, 56; 3, International Falls, 78; 4, Greenway/N-K, 111; 5, Virginia, 124; 6, Grand Rapids, 135; 7, Eveleth-Gilbert, 148.
Girls’ Individual Results (Top 15 plus local finishers in top 30): 1, Ava Hill, ME, 19:12.6; 2, Alex Wercinski, Virg, 20:17.3; 3, Lydia Skelton, ME, 20:18.2; 4, Natalie Fultz, EG, 20:41.3; 6, Bella Thomas, ME, 21:02.5; 7, Reese Aune, Hibb, 21:15.0; 8, Abbi Hutchinson, IF, 21:26.9; 9, Lexi Lane, GR, 21:30.0; 10, Aune Boben, 21:31.9; 11, Jorie Anderson, Hibb, 21:32.4; 12, Bailey Herberg, IF, 21:44.7; 13, Mattison Johnson, Hibb, 21:48.5; 14, Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 21:48.9; 15, Lily Hess, Hibb, 21:52.9; 19, Kaari Harsila, Virg, 22:00.4; 21, Hailey Ronning, ME, 22:18.0; 23, Emma Lamppa, Virg, 22:33.5; 25, Hannah Ronning, ME, 22:38.9; 26, Kora Forsline, ME, 22:39.3; 27, Hannah Hannuksela, ME, 22:41.0; 28, Layla Rajkovich, Chis, 22:44.4; 30, Amara Wilcox, EG, 22:59.5.
Boys’ Team Results: 1, Greenway/N-K, 29; 2, Virginia, 87; 3, Grand Rapids, 97; 4, Eveleth-Gilbert, 99; 5, International Falls, 113; 6, Hibbing, 141; 7, Mesabi East, 142; 8, Deer River-Northland, 187; 9, Chisholm, 261.
Boys’ Individual Results (Top 15 plus local finishers in top 30): 1, Geno Uhrbom, GNK, 15:49.7; 2, Cameron Stocke, Virg, 16:32.3; 3, Spencer Engel, GNK, 17:08.6; 4, Greg Peterson, GNK, 17:16.0; 5, Andrew Larsen, EG, 17:32.3; 6, Jake Erickson, EF, 17:42.8; 7, Taran Howard, DRN, 17:43.3; 8, Daniel Olson, GNK, 17:44.0; 9, Austin Hanson, GR, 17:46; 10, Parker Sivonen, IF, 17:54.3; 11, Sam Stertz, GR, 17:56.3; 12, John Kendall, Virg, 18:13.0; 13, Connor Thoennes, GNK, 18:21.3; 14, Kody Frey, ME, 18:21.7; 15, Connor Matschiner, EG, 18:22.7; 16, Carter Skelton, ME, 18:27.2; 22, Owen Engel, Virg, 18:44.9; 24, Jackson Kendall, 18:51.2; 25, Jared Delich, EG, 18:51.9; 26, Robert Kelson, EG, 19:03.2; 27, Dylan Johnson, Virg, 19:04.1; 28, Josh Creer-Oberstar, EG, 19:04.5; 29, Ben Gornick, ME, 19:13.6.
