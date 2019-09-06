Hill victorious at GNK Invite

COLERAINE — Mesabi East’s Ava Hill put down a time of 18:57.48 Thursday to handily win the Greenway/N-K Invite at the Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.
Hill defeated Keegan Mcauliffe of Duluth Marshall by nearly 17 seconds to capture the girls’ division of the race and help Mesabi East take third place.
On the boys’ side, area powerhouse Geno Uhrbom of Greenway won his home meet (15:41.90) and propelled GNK to first place in the team competition. Virginia’s Cameron Stocke was right behind in second with a time of 16:13.74.
Mountain Iron-Buhl had a solid showing on the girls’ side, as well, with eighth-grader Liz Nelson taking fourth place with a time of 20:44.65.
Virginia’s Alex Wercinski was right behind in fifth (20:51.32) and Eveleth-Gilbert’s Natalie Fultz grabbed sixth in 20:59.45.
Hibbing won the girls’ event after being paced by senior Lily Hess in 10th place (21:22.90); Virginia came in fourth, MI-B was sixth and Grand Rapids was seventh.
The MI-B boys were paced by another Nelson, as sophomore Aaron took fourth place with a time of 17:08.30. E-G senior Andrew Larsen crossed in 17:26.68 to finish seventh; MI-B sophomore Jeffrey Kayfes took eighth in 17:26.72; and MI-B senior Andy Nelson came home in 12th with a time of 17:42.60.
In the boys’ team competition, MI-B finished in the fourth spot with 110 points, Virginia was fifth at 123, Hibbing was seventh at 191, Mesabi East took eighth with 207, Eveleth-Gilbert was ninth with 216 and Chisholm was 12th with 332 points.
The Eveleth Lions A and AA Invite is set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Eveleth Golf Course.
Greenway/N-K Invite
Boys’ Team Results: 1, Greenway, 44; 2, Brainerd, 90; 3, Proctor, 102; 4, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 110; 5, Virginia, 123; 6, Grand Rapids, 186; 7, Hibbing, 191; 8, Mesabi East, 207; 9, Eveleth-Gilbert, 216; 12, Chisholm, 332.
Boys’ Individual Results (Top 3 plus local finishers in top 35): 1, Geno Uhrbom, Gwy, 15:41.90; 2, Cameron Stocke, Virg, 16:13.74; 3, Greg Peterson, Gwy, 17:06.03; 4, Aaron Nelson, MIB, 17:08.30; 7, Andrew Larsen, EG, 17:26.68; 8, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 17:26.72; 12, Andy Nelson, MIB, 17:42.60; 19, John Kendall, Virg, 18:19.34; 21, Zach Rusich, Hibb, 18:24.40; 27, Kody Frey, ME, 18:41.50; 30, Dallas Hammer, Virg, 18:52.08; 31, Jared Delich, EG, 18:52.39; 33, Carter Skelton, ME, 18:59.13; 35, Rylen Niska, MIB, 19:12.24.
Girls’ Team Results: 1, Hibbing, 76; 2, Brainerd, 94; 3, Mesabi East, 114; 4, Virginia, 124; 5, Greenway, 140; 6, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 150; 7, Grand Rapids, 151.
Girls’ Individual Results (Top 3 plus local finishers in top 35): 1, Ava Hill, ME, 18:57.48; 2, Keegan Mcauliffe, DM, 19:14.37; 3, Bridget Collins, Brain, 20:31.06; 4, Liz Nelson, MIB, 20:44.65; 5, Alex Wercinski, Virg, 20:51.32; 6, Natalie Fultz, EG, 20:59.45; 8, Bella Thomas, ME, 21:14.29; 10, Lily Hess, Hibb, 21:22.90; 13, Emma Lamppa, Virg, 21:32.66; 14, Reese Aune, Hibb, 21:35.01; 15, Kaari Harsila, Virg, 21:36.84; 27, Amara Wilcox, EG, 22:33.51; 29, Brooke Niska, MIB, 22:34.67; 32, Ava Butler, MI-B, 23:02.09; 33, Hannah Hannuksela, ME, 23:07.66; 34, Kora Forsline, ME, 23:23.96.
VOLLEYBALL
Cloquet 3,
Eveleth-Gilbert 0
At Cloquet, Emma Westby paced Eveleth-Gilbert with 10 kills and Maggie Landwer tallied 13 set assists, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Lumberjacks downed the visitors, 3-0.
The Golden Bears also got eight kills from Emily Kemp and eight digs from Ashley Pionk.
Cloquet was fueled by 21 set assists from Emerson Rock, 20 digs from Elli Willoughby, nine kills from Lucy Sinkkonen and seven kills from Breea Rasmussen.
E-G hosts North Woods on Tuesday.
