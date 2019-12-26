Hilltoppers drop MI-B, 56-47

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team ran in to a hot-shooting Duluth Marshall squad in the first round of the Mountain Iron-Buhl Holiday Classic on Thursday night.
The Hilltoppers raced out to a 32-19 lead at the half and coasted to a 56-47 win.
“I am very disappointed in the way we played tonight,” Rangers coach Jeff Buffetta said. “I think we played with zero energy out there and you can’t beat anybody playing like that.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl struggled to make their own lay ups in the first half and Marshall took advantage of that and hit their own lay ups and jumpers, on their way the the 13 point lead at the half.
“That was a terrible first half,” Buffetta said. “Lay ups, jumpers and easy shots were not going in.”
The Rangers did what they could to get back in to the game in the second half.
Some of the Rangers jumpers went in and they tried to stop the Hilltoppers from getting their easy lay ups to go in.
With 8:53 to play, Rangers eighth grader Jordan Zubich hit a 3-pointer to make it a 48-38 Hilltoppers lead.
Marshall answered and brought it back to a 51-38 contest after a Dasia Starks bucket.
Mia Ganyo hit a deep 3-pointer for the Rangers to make it a 51-41 game and Zubich hit her second 3-pointer of the game to cut the Marshall lead to seven points.
The Hilltoppers extended the lead when Gianna Kneepkens hit a deep 3-pointer to bring the lead back to 10-points.
The Rangers tried to hit the deep jumpers to cut the lead but the shots would not fall.
“Like I said before, Marshall is a very good team,” Buffetta said. “The way we played tonight was not how we should be playing.”
Kneepkens led Marshall with 24 points, while Kirk had 15.
Zubich led the Rangers with 14 and Butler added 10.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will face Pine River Backus in the third placxe game tommorrow at 11:45 a.m.
“We have to come out and play basketball tomorrow,” Buffetta said. “You need to come out and play basic basketball and that wasn’t us, today.”
The Hilltoppers will face Cromwell in the title game at 1:15 p.m.
DM 32 24 — 56
MIB 19 28 — 47
DM: Grace Kirk 15, Ada Skafte 2, Gianna Knepkens 24, Merlea Mrozik 7, Dasia Starks 4, Maritsa Harris 4;
3-pointers: Mrozik 1, Kneepkens 1; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: None;
MIB: Laney Ryan 2, Jacie Kvas 6, Hali Savela 3, Jordan Zubich 14, Brooke Niska 3, Sage Ganyo 4, Mia Ganyo 5, Ava Butler 10;
3-pointers: Zubich 2, Savela 1, Niska 1, Mia Ganyo 1, Ava Butler 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: None.
