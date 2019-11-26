Hockey: Devils, Bears boys and girls stumble

HERMANTOWN — The Golden Bears got goals from Bryce Kopp in the first and Cole Meyer in the third, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Hawks scored the final three goals to get the 5-2 victory.
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East’s Noah Shuck also stopped a game-high 52 shots in the loss.
Hermantown got ot to a 1-0 lead in the first before Kopp answered with an unassisted goal that made it 1-1 after the first.
The Hawks netted a goal in the second to go up 2-1 before the Bears’ Cole Meyer answered back in the third to again tie the game at 2-2. Will Troutwine recorded the helper on Meyer’s goal.
However, the Hawks took the win after scoring the game’s final three goals.
Eveleth-Gilbert/ME 1 0 1 — 2
Hermantown 1 1 3 — 5
First period: 1, H, Jack Mathison (Aydyn Dowd, Zach Carson), 1:30; 2, EGME, Bryce Kopp (unassisted), 16:39.
Second period: 3, H, Zach Kilen (Cole Antcliff), 4:03.
Third period: 4, EGME, Cole Meyer (Will Troutwine), 5:33; 5, H, Blake Biondi (Ethan Lund), 6:35; 6, H, Antcliff (Carson, Joey Pierce), 7:47; 7, H, Gavin Blomdahl (Carson), 8:48.
Saves: Jacob Backstrom, H, 4-5-7—16; Noah Shuck, EGME, 20-15-17—52.
Penalties: EG, 4-for-11 minutes; H, 6-for-22 minutes.
Greenway 7,
Virginia/MI-B 1
At Coleraine, Micah Gernander netted a hat trick as Greenway cruised past Virginia/MI-B, 7-1.
The Raiders got goals from Ben Troumbly, Gernander and Brock Trboyevich to take a 3-0 lead into the second stanza.
In the second period, Gernander, Troumbly and Mitchell Vekich each lit the lamp to go up 6-0 on the Blue Devils heading to the final period.
V/MI-B’s Ryan Scherf finally broke through for the Devils on a goal assisted by Brett Okland and Brady Seppala at the 10:56 mark. Gernander, though, closed out the scoring with his third tally of the game for a 7-1 Greenway win.
The Blue Devils got six saves on seven shots from Tristan Pikula and 22 saves on 28 shots from Sam Berlin. Logan Wright stopped 21 of 22 shots in the net for Greenway.
Virginia/MI-B (0-2) plays at Hibbing Friday. The Raiders (1-0) take on Ely Friday.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Moose Lake 3,
Eveleth-Gilbert 2
At Moose Lake, the Rebels got a third-period goal from Mackenzie Hoffman to rally past the Golden Bears, 3-2.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area was leading 2-1 in the second period after goals by Sydni Richards and Anneka Lundgren, but couldn’t quite hold on as Moose Lake Area scored the game’s final two goals.
E-G’s Rachel Woods stopped 32 shots in the net.
Eveleth-Gilbert 1 1 0 — 2
Moose Lake 1 1 1 — 3
First period: 1, ML, Gracie Hartl (Julia Jusczak), 8:07; 2, EG, Sydni Richards (Anna Seitz, Anneka Lundgren), 9:39.
Second period: 3, EG, Lundgren (Seitz, Kylie Baranzelli), 7:07; 4, ML, Sandra Ribich (Hartl, Savannah Gamst), 9:29.
Third period: 5, ML, Mackenzie Hoffman (Lily Kahara, Lexi Bonneville), 2:07.
Saves: Rachel Wood, EG, 6-15-11—32; Jo Wekseth, ML, 3-12-7—22.
Penalties: EG, 5-for-13 minutes; ML, 3-for-6 minutes.
