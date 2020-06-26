VIRGINIA — Ryan Hujanen went the distance and five Virginia Senior Babe Ruth players each had a pair of hits as the home team scored a 7-0 victory over Proctor.
Hujanen got complete-game, seven-inning victory as he fanned nine batters, walked three and allowed five hits.
Nick Peters led the offensive attack with a pair of doubles, while Landin McCarty, Mason Carlson, Daniel Moore and Ryan Scherf were the players collecting two hits.
“We hit pretty well as a team,’’ head coach Tom Norman said of his squad’s 13-hit game.
Overall, Norman was “very pleased’’ with what he saw on the field because the players just recently got back on the field due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m just proud of the way they played’’ after such a big layoff.
Hujanen didn’t show much rust at all and threw a lot of first pitch strikes, the coach added. He was also aided by three double plays. “Our defense definitely helped in the long run.’’
Virginia hosts Duluth East at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Stock Field.
Junior Babe Ruth
Virginia-2 19,
Deer River 13
At Deer River, the Virginia-2 Junior Babe Ruth baseball team evened up their record on the season to 1-1 with a 19-13 win over Deer River on Thursday.
Virginia has two Junior Babe Ruth teams this season with Virginia 1 helmed by Brad Kern and Virginia 2 coached by Jordan Lokken.
The team finished the day with 14 hits and broke the game open with a six-run third inning. Sam Beukema got things going with an RBI groundout followed by a two-RBI triple triple from Jackson Kendall, who later scored himself on a wild pitch.
After a pair of walks from the Deer River pitcher, Ryder Gerulli cleared the bases for Virginia. Gerulli later added an inside the park home run in the seventh inning.
Kendall and James Toman paced Virginia-2 with three hits apiece while Greyson Kober and Gerulli added a pair each. Joey Aho had the start on the mound and went two and 2/3 innings. Toman and Kendall followed him on the mound to close out the win.
Virginia-2 will be back in action on Monday when they play Grand Rapids-2. They’ll then play in Greenway on Wednesday. Start time for both games is set for 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.