‘Jackets swim past Golden Bears, 95-85

HIBBING — The Golden Bears won eight of 12 events Thursday, but it wasn’t enough as Hibbing swam to a 95-85 home victory.
Mollie Albrecht led the Eveleth-Gilbert effort with victories in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. She put down times of 2:07.36 in the 200 and 55.86 in the 100 to capture both.
Carly George, Elli Jankila, Amara Carey and Holland Markasich also won individual events. George swam to victory in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:05.24; Jankila touched first in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.65; and Carey grabbed the gold position in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.94. In the one meter diving competition, Markasich came home first after compiling 154.90 points.
In the relays, E-G scored the win in the 200 medley relay when the team of Jankila, Carey, George and Albrecht swam a 2:00.18. The Bears unit of Carey, George, Albrecht and Jankila also won the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:47.45.
Jankila also tied for the win in the 50 freestyle (25.59 seconds) when she and Hibbing’s Meghan Minne clocked the same time.
Mesabi East will host the Taconite Invite on Saturday.
Hibbing 95, Eveleth-Gilbert 85
200 yard medley relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert (Elli Jankila, Amara Carey, Carly George, Mollie Albrecht), 2:00.18; 2, Hibbing, 2:01.32; 3, Hibbing, 2:12.59.
200 freestyle: 1, Albrecht, EG, 2:07.36; 2, Ellie Robillard, EG, 2:20.36; 3, Riley Story, Hibb, 2:20.75.
200 individual medley: 1, Geli Stenson, Hibb, 2:28.96; 2, George, EG, 2:32.95; 3, Ella Kalisch, Hibb, 2:45.78.
50 freestyle: 1T, Meghan Minne, Hibb, 25.59; 1T, Jankila, EG, 25.59; 3, Madison St. George, 27.32.
1 meter diving: 1, Holland Markasich, EG, 154.90; 2, Chloe Price, Hibb, 135.45.
100 butterfly: 1, George, EG, 1:05.24; 2, St. George, Hibb, 1:10.87; 3, Macie Emerson, Hibb, 1:16.18.
100 freestyle: 1, Albrecht, EG, 55.86; 2, Stenson, Hibb, 58.22; 3, Natalie Skorich, Hibb, 59.76.
500 freestyle: 1, Minne, Hibb, 5:56.28; 2, Carey, EG, 6:09.90; 3, Robillard, EG, 6:19.93.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert (Carey, George, Albrecht, Jankila), 1:47.45; 2, Hibbing, 1:52.09; E, Hibbing, 2:00.71.
100 backstroke: 1, Jankila, EG, 1:09.65; 2, Emerson, Hibb, 1:12.89; 3, Maggie Koskela, EG, 1:17.53.
100 breaststroke: 1, Carey, EG, 1:19.94; 2, Claire Furlong, Hibb, 1:22.75; 3, Skorich, Hibb, 1:24.48.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Hibbing, 4:00.76; 2, Hibbing, 4:20.47; 3. Eveleth-Gilbert (Abygale Rouch, Ellie Borge, Zolena Ortiz, Mia Stark), 4:39.69.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.