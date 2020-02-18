‘Jackets take down Devils, 88-75

VIRGINIA — A tough offensive and defensive Hibbing squad took care of business on Tuesday night and clinched the IRC title with a 88-75 win over Virginia.
“They really came at us tonight,” Bluejackets coach Joel McDonald said. “We did what we had to do to fight them off.”
The teams traded buckets to start the game.
Hibbing took a 20-15 lead after Tre Holmes hit a deep 3-pointer.
The Blue Devils cut it to a three-point game when Jack Toman hit a pair of free throws to make it a 20-17 contest.
The Bluejackets made it a seven point contest when Ayden McDonald hit a jumper and Holmes hit 2-2 at the free throw line.
Toman was not going to let the Bluejackets get too far ahead.
The junior hit a 3-pointer of his own to make it a 24-20 game.
Hibbing held a 31-23 lead and went on a 9-0 run, which helped make it a 42-27 contest.
“That run was big for us,” McDonald said. “We were doing what we had to do to hit the open player and doing what we had to do on defense.”
The Blue Devils did what they had to do at the end of the opening half.
Toman stopped the Hibbing scoring streak and Kyle Williams hit a bucket in the paint to make it a 44-32 halftime game.
McDonald and Holmes each had 14 for Hibbing, while Toman and Williams both tossed in seven.
“I did see some good things in that first half,” Blue Devils coach Derek Aho said. “Hibbing is a very good team and we hung in there with them.”
The teams traded baskets in the start of the second half.
The Bluejackets then went on a 6-0 run forcing the Blue Devils to take a time out, with 15:15 to play.
Virginia picked up three quick baskets coming out of the time out.
Jayden Bernard hit a bucket, Williams hit one in the paint, and Mason Carlson hit a jumper to make it a 52-42 game.
“I like how we weren’t giving up out there,” Aho said.
The Bluejackets then went on another offensive run of their own.
Eli Erickson layed one in, McDonald hit two of three free throws, Holmes made a lay up, and Erickson picked up a rebound and put it back in to make it a 60-42 game.
“That was a nice scoring streak we went on,” McDonald said. “It was the little things out there that helped us out.”
Virginia was not going to let Hibbing run away with the game.
The Blue Devils came all the way back and brought it down to a 5-point game after Nick Peters made a lay up.
“They were fighting out there,” Aho said. “I was proud of the way they were doing things.”
Hibbing’s offense got hot again and opened the game back up to a 12-point lead after a Eli Erickson lay up.
Virginia could not hit their deep 3-point shots to get back in the game and Hibbing hit their free throws to put the game away.
The contest came to an end on a Holmes dunk that gave the Bluejackets the 13 point lead.
Holmesled Hibbing with 24 points, while McDonald added 23, and Maki pitched in 16.
Hibbing improved to 17-7 on the year.
“I’m really proud of the way we played tonight,” McDonald said. “We beat a very good Virginia team tonight.”
Bernard led Virginia with 21 points, while Carlson had 15, and Hafdahl chipped in 14.
The Blue Devils fell to 17-6 with the loss.
HHS 46 42 — 88
VHS 32 43 — 75
HHS: Mayson Brown 11, Tre Holmes 24, Parker Maki 16, Eli Erickson 12, Isaac Colbaugh 2, Ayden McDonald 23; 3-pointers: Holmes 3, Brown 2, McDonald 2; Free throws: 11-21; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None.
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 14, Nick Peters 2, Daniel Squires 4, Jack Toman 7, Jayden Bernard 21, Mason Carlson 15, Kyle Williams 12; 3-pointers: Hafdahl 3, Bernard 3, Toman 1, Carlson 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: None.
Mesabi East 79,
Littlefork-Big Falls 39
At Aurora, Hunter Hannuksela poured in 32 points to help the Giants to a 79-39 win over Littlefork-Big Falls and become the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Head coach Dan Darbo said junior Hannuksela now has 1,630 points, which set the record for the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes/Mesabi East schools. Travis Whiting previously held the record.
Mesabi East also saw Kody Frey hit for 14 points and Brayden Leffel add 11. The Vikings were led by Cameron McRoberts with 16 points.
Mesabi East host Crosby-Ironton at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
LBF 18 21 — 39
M. East 48 31 — 79
LBF: Anthony Cipriano 6, Cameron McRoberts 16, Blake Chlebecek 9, Dale Erickson 1, Jerrell Banner 1, Jacob Pendergast 6. 3-pointers: Cipriano 2, Chlebecek 3. Free throws: 10-18. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
ME: Brayden Leffel 11, Hunter Hannuksela 32, Kody Frey 14, Ethan Fallstrom 4, Kaid Kuter 4, Cody Fallstrom 6, Tyler Ritter 5, Will Thuringer 3. 3-pointers: Leffel 1, Hannuksela 3. Free throws: 7-13. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Ely 80,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 59
At Ely, the Timberwolves shot 70 percent from the field in the first half and knocked down eight 3-pointers in the frame to take a 49-26 halftime lead.
Ely never looked back on that in a 80-59 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
The Wolves were paced by Brock Latourell and Dylan Fenske with 20 points each, whiel Eric Omerza had 18 and Emmett Faltesek dropped in 11.
The Rangers were paced by Asher Zubich with 30 points and Nikola Jesch with 14.
Eluy (19-4) plays at South Ridge on Friday.
MI-B 26 33 — 59
Ely 49 31 — 80
MI-B: Nels Parenteau 4, Asher Zubich 30, Jeffrey Kayfes 9, Nikolas Jesch 14, Lukas Madson 2. 3-pointers: Zubich 6, Kayfes 3, Jesch 2. Free throws: 4-8. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Joey Bianco 3, Brock Latourell 20, Eric Omerza 18, Emmett Faltesek 11, Dylan Fenske 20, Will Davies 3, Harry Simons 5. 3-pointers: Latourell 6, Faltesek 3, Bianco 1, Davies 1, Simons 1. Free throws: 2-4. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Aitkin 71,
Eveleth-Gilbert 42
At Eveleth, the Gobblers had four players in double figures en route to a 71-42 win over the Golden Bears.
Carter Mavec led Eveleth-Gilbert with 10, while AJ Roen and Zach Lindseth each scored nine points.
Eveleth-Gilbert hosts Bigfork on Friday.
Aitkin 34 37 — 71
E-G 25 17 — 42
Aitkin: Logan Gabrio 2, Austin Price 2, Mannie Ukutegbe 13, Hunter Nissen 23, Owen Hagen 11, Alex Palm 2, Kade Hopperstad 18. 3-pointers: Nissen 5, Hagen 1. Free throws: 7-12. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
E-G: Gunner Krmpotich 2, Carter Mavec 10, AJ Roen 9, Zach Lindseth 9, Josh Creer-Oberstar 3, Jack Sickel 6, Will Bittmann 3. 3-pointers; Mavec 2, Roen 2, Creer-Oberstar 1. Free throws: 7-18. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Cherry 82,
Northland 61
At Cherry, Matthew Welch led all scorers with 31 points as the Tigers downed Northland, 82-61.
Cherry also got 19 points from Isaac Asuma and a dozen from Mason Perkovich.
Northland was led by Nolan Carlson with 15 points.
Cherry plays at Wrenshall Thursday.
Northland 30 31 — 61
Cherry 42 40 — 82
Northland: Cameron Wake 11, Harris Carlson 12, Nolan Carlson 15, Carson Johnson 8, Liam Wake 2, Jesse Keith 3, Alec Wake 7, Nathan Johnson 3. 3-pointers: C. Wake, H. Carlson 2, N. Carlson, C. Johnson 2, J. Keith, A. Wake. Free throws: 15-22. Total fouls: 11.
Cherry: Matthew Welch 31, Isaac Asuma 19, Gavin Constantine 2, Sam Serna 2, Iziac Martin 8, Zachary Carpenter 2, Nick Serna 2, Beau Barry 2, Mason Perkovich 12, Carter Nelson 2. 3-pointers: Asuma 3. Free throws: 3-5. Total fouls: 22.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 59,
Two Harbors 27
At Two Harbors, Ava Hill dropped in 20 points and Kora Forsline put in 17 more to lead Mesabi East past the Agates, 59-27.
Head coach Chris Whiting said his team came out hard and strong on defense, which got the Giants offense going in the 32-point win.
Two Harbors was led by Tricia Osbakken with 12 points.
Mesabi East hosts Virginia on Friday.
M. East 41 18 — 59
T. Harbors 13 14 — 27
M. East: Ava Hill 20, Meghan Walker 2, Hannah Hannuksela 9, Kora Forsline 17, Stevie Hakala 3, Mia Mattfield 8. 3-pointers: Hill 2, Forsline 1. Free throws: 10-13. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Two Harbors: Karly Holm 3, Jada Larson 2, Laura Erickson 5, Morgan Beardsley 1, Elise Poe-Johnson 3, Paige Haugan 2, Tricia Osbakken 12. 3-pointers: Erickson 1. Free throws: 3-9. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Chisholm 82,
Wrenshall 15
At Chisholm, the Chisholm high school girls basketball team defeated the Wrenshall Wrens by a score of 82-15, Tuesday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
The Bluestreaks were led in scoring by Jordan Temple who finished the game with 18 points. Katie Pearon scored 17, while Sofie Anderson and Tresa Baumgard both netted 14 points. Hannah Kne finished the game with 13 points.
WHS 9 6 — 15
CHS 49 33 — 82
Wrenshall: Alexis Perry 3, Ashley Hart 2, Janae Sjodin 2, Taylor Bryce 1, Samantha Nyberg 7.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 17, Lola Huhta 2, Sofie Anderson 14, Hannah Kne 13, Jordan Temple 18, Tresa Baumgard 14, Mya Pessenda 4.
Total Fouls: Wrenshall 11; Chisholm 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Wrenshall 5-7; Chisholm 1-2; Three-pointers: Pearson, Anderson 2, Kne, Temple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.