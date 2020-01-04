‘Jackets take on Maroon and Gold Invite

MINNEAPOLIS — Facing some tough competition from around the state, the Hibbing High School boys swimming and diving team placed a solid seventh in the Bronze Division of the Maroon and Gold Invite which was conducted Saturday at the University of Minnesota Swimming Pool in Minneapolis.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano said his team performed well in placing seventh out of the 16 teams in the division.
“We really swam very, very well this weekend,” Veneziano said. “Our relays and several of our individuals all went top 10 when there were more than 40 entries per event. A lot of the guys got their best times and we were real competitive.”
The coach said the Bluejackets traveled to the Cities on Friday and were able to practice in the competition pool which he said paid off for Hibbing.
“The guys really took the trip and the experience very seriously and we performed well because of it so I am thoroughly pleased with how we are doing and the progress we are making,” Veneziano said. “It really was a team effort and a lot of the younger guys are taking a pretty big step forward in their competitive growth.”
Notching third place finishes for Hibbing were William Stenson in the 100-yard butterfly (54.85 seconds); and the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Cooper Emerson, Stenson, Luke Pocquette and Andrew Hoppe (1:32.75).
Coming in fourth for Hibbing was Stenson in the 200-yard individual medley (2:10.80).
Taking fifth place for the Bluejackets was Hoppe in the 100-yard freestyle (51.16 seconds).
Placing sixth for the Bluejackets was the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Chance McCormack, Pocquette, Stenson and Emerson (1:48.71).
Finishing seventh was Emerson in the 50-yard freestyle (23.07 seconds).
Taking eighth for Hibbing were Hoppe in the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.29); and Emerson in the 100-yard freestyle (51.90 seconds).
Taking ninth place for the Bluejackets was the 400-yard freestyle relay made up of Hoppe, Ben Phillips, Aaron Hadrava and McCormack (3:40.86).
Coming in 10th place for Hibbing was Cole Hughes in diving (141.55 points).
Maroon & Gold Invite
Bronze Division
Team scores: (16 teams) 1. Sartell 520; 2. Hopkins 415.5; 3. Cretin-Derham Hall 289; 4. Simley 2874.5; 5. Apple Valley, Chippewa Falls, Wis. 264; 7. Hibbing 241
1-meter diving: 10. Cole Hughes, Hib, 141.55; 13. Tyler Fosso, Hib, 129.9; 22. Zander Buroker, Hib, 88.35.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Hopkins, 1:42.58; 2. Sartell, 1:42.74; 3. CF, 1:44.77; 6. Hibbing (Chance McCormack, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson), 1:48.71; 30. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Cooper Peake, Kellen Fisher), 2:03.21; 39. Hibbing (Reilly Benedict, Griffin Benefict, Matthew Sandness, Matthew Osterhoudt), 2:23.70.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Cooper Larson, Sar, 1:49.99; 2. Carter Larson, Sar, 1:51.83; 3. Simon Baumberger, CDHL, 1:54.25; 8. Andrew Hoppe, Hib, 1:56.29; 22. Ben Phillips, Hib, 2:06.95; 46. Mathew Phillips, Hib, 2:26.98.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Luke Leonidas, CDHL, 2:03.96; 2., Greyson Marcott, AV, 2:07.79; 3. Andrew Billie, Cent, 2:09.12; 4. William Stenson, Hib, 2:10.80; 24. Aaron Hadrava, Hib, 2:23.42; 28. Chase Musich, Hib, 2:27.04.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Alex Hawkins, TMT, 22.29; 2. Jacob Wahlberg, HPSPA, 22.83; 3. Garrett Maras, Sar, 22.86; 7. Emerson Cooper, Hib, 23.07; 39. Tristan Schmelzer, Hib, 28.39; 41. Cooper Peake, Hib, 28.89.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Elliot Berman, Hop, 53.58; 2. Nico Shrestha, Hop, 54.62; 3. William Stenson, Hib, 54.85; 37. Luke Pocquette, Hib, 1:09.76; 39. Cooper Peake, Hib, 1:11.22.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Alex Hawkins, TMT, 49.37; 2. Garrett Maras, Sar, 49.68; 3. Jacob Wahlberg, HPSA, 50.42; 5. Andrew Hoppe, Hib, 51.16; 8. Emerson Cooper, Hib, 51.90; 19. Chance McCormack, Hib, 54.98.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Zach Topritzhofer, CHFL, 5:01.14; 2. Max Robinson, Hop, 5:01.29; 3. Nico Losinski, Sim, 5:04.00; 22. Ben Phillips, Hib, 5:44.84; 25. Chase Musich, Hib, 5:52.19; 38. Ben Riipinen, Hib, 6:21.54.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Sartell, 1:30.79; 2. CDHL, 1:31.41; 3. Hibbing (Cooper Emerson, William Stenson, Luke Pocquette, Andrew Hoppe), 1:32.75; 26. Hibbing (Tristan Schmelzer, Ben Riipinen, Ben Phillips, Chase Musich), 1:48.84; 42. Hibbing (Matthew Sandness, Kellen Fisher, Matthew Osterhoudt, Aman Majumdar), 2:02.42.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Elliot Berman, Hop, 54.91; 2. Luke Leonidas, CDHL, 55.07; 3. Brannon Bjork, Sar, 56.85; 12. Chance McCormack, Hib, 1:01.42; 17. Aaron Hadrava, Hib, 1:02.51; 37. Reilly Benedict, Hib, 1:22.77.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Ian Olson, CHFL, 1:00.93; 2. Jakob Fossen, AV, 1:05.28; 3. David Zhang, Sar, 1:05.95; 23. Luke Pocquette, Hib, 1:14.63; 33. Ben Riipinen, Hib, 1:18.18; 40. Griffin Benedict, Hib, 1:23.02.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Sartell, 3:21.46; 2. CDHL, 3:24.50; 3. Hopkins, 3:24.70; 9. Hibbing (Andrew Hoppe, Ben Phillips, Aaron Hadrava, Chance McCormack), 3:40.86; 31. Hibbing (Tristan Schmelzer, Chase Musich, Cooper Peake, Kellen Fisher), 4:18.78; 38. Hibbing (Aman Majumdar, Mathew Philips, Reilly Benedict, Matthew Osterhoudt), 4:41.06.
