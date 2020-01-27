Johnston, Ely boys Nordic ski to 1st place

DULUTH — Ely’s Jasper Johnston won both the classic and freestyle races Friday at the Duluth East Invite to help the Timberwolves take first place overall.
Johnston put down a time of 12:27 in the 5K freestyle and a 14:10 in the 5K classic for a combined time of 26:37. He was 62 seconds faster than his nearest competitor.
In addition to Johnston, Nate Nettifee (7th place/29.02.8 combined), Gabriel Pointer (8th place/29.08.8), Ethan Bremner (9th place/29:12.8) and Raif Olson (10th place/29:25.1) also finished in the top 10 for Ely.
The Timberwolves’ boys scored 379 points overall to edge out Cloquet-Esko-Carlton by six points. Meanwhile, Mesabi East Area compiled 307 points to take fifth place at Snowflake Ski Center in Duluth. The top four skiers on each team make up the point total.
The Giants were led by Tylen Sullinger in 18th place (30:36.6 combined), Carter Skelton in 19th (30:39.7) and Nick Kangas in 25th (31:21.4).
On the girls’ side, Ely took second place with 357 points, while Mesabi East was third at 354. Duluth East won the girls’ competition with 385 points.
The Giants’ Lydia Skelton was the top local finisher with a combined time of 31:52.1, which earned her second place. The Timberwolves’ Zoe Devine was right behind her in third with a total time of 32:22.
Natalie Fultz of Mesabi East also finished in ninth with a combined time of 33:18.9 and Ely’s Phoebe Helms took 10th in 33:24.4.
Ely’s third scorer was Brooke Pasmick in 11th place (33:43.1) and their final scorer was Cedar Ohlhauser in 24th (35:07.0).
Mesabi East got their third score from Bella Thomas in 15th place (34:33.2) and the fourth score from Liz Nelson in 25th place (35:16.7).
The Nordic skiers will compete next at Hidden Valley in Ely.
BOYS’ TEAM RESULTS
1, Ely 379; 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 373; 3, Duluth East 353; 4, Proctor/Hermantown 320; 5, Mesabi East Area 307; 6, Duluth Marshall 287; 7, Duluth Denfeld 267; 8, Grand Rapids 248; 9, Two Harbors/Cook County 152; 10, Hibbing 45.
GIRLS’ TEAM RESULTS
1, Duluth East 385; 2, Ely 357; 3, Mesabi East 354; 4, Duluth Marshall 339; 5, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 316; 6, Proctor/Hermantown 295; 7, Grand Rapids 292; 8, Duluth Denfeld 223; 9, Hibbing 102; 10, Two Harbors/Cook County 51.
Ely Boys Scorers: 1, Jasper Johnston, 12:27/14:10,0/36:37.0, 7, Nate Nettifee, 13:51/15:11.8/29:02.8; 8, Gabriel Pointer, 14:06/15:02.8/29:08.8; 9, Ethan Bremner, 14:07/15:05.8/29:12.8.
Mesabi East Boys Scorers: 18, Tylen Sullinger, 14:03/16:33.6/30:36.6; 19, Carter Skelton, 14:25/16:14.7/30:39.7; 25, Nick Kangas, 14:44/16:37.4/31:21.4; 37, Kevin Heikkila, 15:18/17:43.1/33:01.1.
Ely Girls Scorers: 3, Zoe Devine, freestyle 15:29/classic 16:53/total 32:22.0; 10 Phoebe Helms, 15:54/17:30.4/33:24.4; 11, Brooke Pasmick, 16:10/17:33.1/33:43.1; 24, Cedar Ohlhauser, 16:45/18:22.0/35.07.
Mesabi East Girls Scorers: 2, Lydia Skelton, 15:03/16:49.1/31:52.1; 9, Natalie Fultz, 15:52/17:26.9/33:18.9; 15, Bella Thomas, 16:15/18:18.2/34:33.2, 25, Liz Nelson, 16:48/18:28.7/35:16.7.
