Johnston, Ely win home invite

ELY — The Timberwolves’ Jasper Johnston put down a combined time of 27:21.3 to win the Ely Timberwolves Pursuit Invitational by nearly two minutes over his closest competitor.
Johnston captured the 4.9K classic race with a time of 14:40.3 and the 5.2K freestyle in 12:41, which helped Ely win the event over Duluth East, 389-374.
The Timberwolves put their four scoring racers in the top seven just five days before the Section 7A Championships at Giants Ridge. Ely’s Gabriel Pointer grabbed the third spot (13:49 freestyle/15:34.7 classic/29.23.7 overall); Nate Nettifee was fourth (13:49/15:47.2/29:36.2); and Jon Hakala took seventh (14:29/16:08.6/30:37.6)
Mesabi East Area finished third in the team competition, with Tylen Sullinger leading the way in 10th (14:14/16:58.2/31:12.2); Carter Skelton in 16th (14:26/17:17.4/31:43.4); Nick Kangas was 22nd (15:00/18:16.0/33:16.0; and Kevin Heikkila was 32nd (15:35/18:44.4/34:19.4.
o
In the girls’ competition, Duluth East came out on top with 384 points, while Ely was second at 368 and Mesabi East was third at 355.
Zoe Devine paced the Ely squad with a combined time of 32:00.1, which just 10 seconds behind winner Gretchen Haggenmiller of Duluth East (14:57/16:53.0/31:50). Devine skied a 15:09 in the freestyle event and a 16:51.1 in the classic race.
Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton grabbed the fourth spot (14:53/17:26.5/32:19.5), while teammate Bella Thomas was ninth (15:44/18:17.0/34:01.0).
For the Timberwolves, Brooke Pasmick skied her way to seventh place (16:04/17:46.5/33:50.5), Phoebe Helms was eighth (15:47/18:08.4/33:55.4) and Cedar Ohlhauser scored the 19th spot (16:44/28:12.2/34:56.2).
Anna Greenlee and Liz Nelson captured the other two scoring positions for Mesabi East. Greenlee was 15th (16:15/18:15.8/34:30.8) and Nelson came in 21st (16:30/18:42.4/35:12.4).
The Section 7A Championships are slated for Thursday at 11 a.m.
Ely Timberwolves Pursuit Invitational
GIRLS’ TEAM RESULTS: 1, Duluth East 384; 2, Ely 368; 3, Mesabi East 355; 4, Duluth Marshall 346; 5, Proctor/Hermantown 298; 6, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 292; 7, Grand Rapids 289; 8, Two Harbors/Cook County 211; 9, Duluth Denfeld 206; 10, Hibbing 110 (2 scorers).
BOYS’ TEAM RESULTS: 1, Ely 389; 2, Duluth East 374; 3, Mesabi East 329; 4, Duluth Marshall 316; 5, Grand Rapids 307; 6, Duluth Denfeld 297; 7, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 287; 8, Proctor/Hermantown 285; 9, Two Harbors/Cook County (3 scorers); 10, Hibbing 89 (2 scorers).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.