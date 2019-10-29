Little things a big key

VIRGINIA — After winning the 100 yard breaststroke at many of her meets and setting at least three area pool records, Virginia’s Lauryn Devich is focusing on the little things in her quest for the state meet.
Make that a spot in the top eight at next month’s state swimming and diving championships, which would earn her a medal.
“My main goal is to make the final heat at state,’’ Devich said recently at the Virginia pool. “I was seeded last year to be a state medalist and that didn’t (happen). ... I still made the second day, but I wasn’t in the medaling heat. This year the ultimate goal is to make the medaling heat.’’
The Blue Devils junior believes she is on track to reach her goal.
After seeing the True Team Meet results, Devich said, “I’m right in the mix of things. I hope so.’’
Girls’ swimming head coach Dan Boelk said Devich finished 12th last year at state and didn’t make it as a freshman. He strongly believes in his 16-year-old swimmer.
“She’s got two more years to crack the medals. If she can keep her head on I think she can do it. If not this year for sure next year. Every year she’s getting faster and faster and more confident. That helps when you go down to that big city meet.’’
Devich has been doing just about everything she can to improve her times and technique, which includes cross training, Boelk said.
“She’s willing to do pretty much anything just to make her self a better athlete all the way around. It pays off.’’
Devich said it has been ‘‘lots of hard work’’ that has helped her get better and faster.
“I’ve spent hours in the weight room, hours at the Y. I couldn’t have done any of it without my dad (Nick). He’s pushing me in the weight room all the time, sends me to camps, comes to the Y with me and helps me work on technique. He’s pushed me in all of it. I couldn’t have done it without him.
“He’s always giving me encouragement to always get in the weight room. A lot of the time it’s hard to find motivation to go down there, but he reminds me of my goals and what I want to accomplish. That helps me keep going.’’
Devich said her mother Jill helps keep her diet and nutrition in line.
“I eat really healthy at home. I have my goals and I eat healthy and I keep on track,’’ she said. “My mom just has really good food in the house,’’ which includes no bad options.
“She does a lot of work on her own,’’ Boelk said. “A lot of weight training on her own. Swimming is kind of a year-round sport to get to the state level. She has taken on that role and wants it and she’s working towards those goals. She’s set some pretty lofty goals for this season and next year. We’re working at it, it’s one step at a time.’’
Other so-called little things include working on her turns and her “under waters’’ after those turns.
“I’ve been working a lot on my turns trying to get those faster,’’ Devich said. “Right now you just have to work on the little things. You have to work on all the small stuff because that’s where you’re going to drop most of your time.’’
With the Section 7A Meet rapidly approaching (Nov. 7 and 9), Devich has been motivated recently by Boelk putting her in the 100 butterfly. She has been doing well in the new event, including a win at the True Team meet.
“I really wanted to be an IM (individual medley) swimmer and I didn’t think I really had the fly in me,’’ she said. “Dan knows what he’s talking about.’’ She had been in the event here and there, but now she has started dropping a lot of time. “I really like the fly and the breaststroke. I like it now.’’
Devich is having a lot of fun with the new stroke.
“It really switched things up because now I have more things to work on and other strokes, so it keeps me busy.’’
Boelk said, “She’s starting to believe she can swim other strokes other than just breaststroke. In the past that’s all she wanted to concentrate on. But in swimming if you can swim all four strokes very fast then you’re competitive in everything. It just makes you a more well-rounded swimmer. She’s starting to see that now.’’
According to Devich, Boelk has made a big difference this year and throughout her career.
“He really keeps me in shape in the pool. He makes sure he gives us hard sets and keeps us going. My team in my lane they really push me too. (Freshman) Elise (Hoard) is always on my toes. She’s always pushing me to go faster.
“She’s always pushing me to keep going because I don’t like it when she’s on my toes so I have to keep going.’’
Assistant coach Zeke Erickson has also played a role in Devich’s success this season. She said that includes staying late to work on starts and under waters.
Those little things and confidence continue to help Devich get faster.
“She’s listening very good and willing to change to make herself better,’’ Boelk said about the little things.
Regarding confidence, “she’s starting to believe a lot more and push herself a lot more,’’ he added.
