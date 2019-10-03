Marsh hoping to ignite Cherry offense at South Ridge tonight

CHERRY — After his offense sputtered in a loss to Silver Bay, Cherry High School football coach Jason Marsh fired up that offense again last week against Northeast Range.
Marsh is hoping to reignite things again today when the Tigers travel to Culver to take on South Ridge in a 7 p.m., contest.
After a good week of practice, Marsh is hoping that offense is hitting on all cylinders against the Panthers.
“We moved off the ball much better, and we got everybody in the game,” Marsh said. “That’s important in having a few games like that. It’s valuable experience for those players to get some reps. We’re pleased with that.
“We executed a lot better on offense.”
Execution will be the key against South Ridge.
“They’re a big, strong, powerful team,” Marsh said. “They run the ball. On defense, they attack and control the gaps. On offense, we have to spread them out and control the game.
“We have to execute well.”
Marsh said the Panthers have some big guys up front, that will force Cherry to use its speed and quickness on defense.
“We’re going to be outsized,” Marsh said. “We have some spots where we can use our speed to help us. They’re a power football team. They line up and run a half dozen plays and say, ‘Stop us.’ They’re going to be a good team.”
Offensively, Marsh always sticks with his philosophy. That will never change.
“We have to do that,” Marsh said. “We have to spread them out, and we have to execute. At points of this season, we’ve struggled on offense. We haven’t executed. We have enough things in the playbook to adjust to what they’re doing.
“We aren’t necessarily a running team, or a passing team. We take what the defense gives us. Last week, we threw the ball better. We’re very much a take-what-the-defense-gives-us-sort of team.”
The one staple the Tigers have been able to count on is running the ball, so Marsh changed things up in practice this week.
“Something we’re focusing on is throwing the ball,” he said. “We’ve been more consistent in the run game, but we’ve had points where we’ve thrown the ball well, too. We hope to mix it up today and do everything.
“We don’t have any superstars, and we’re not a huge team. We need to do multiple things well, and execute them to the best of our ability.”
Cherry is 3-2 on the season. How does Marsh feel about that mark five games into the Tigers’ schedule?
“As a coach, you always want better,” he said. “You’re never 100-pecent satisfied, but we’re making progress.We’re about where we thought we would be, probably, give or take a game or two.
“We’re heading into the stretch run, which will determine seeding for the playoffs. That’s the new season.”
