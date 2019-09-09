Marshall defeats E-G, 4-3; North Woods spikes Warriors in 5 games

DULUTH — The Golden Bears picked a pair of wins in doubles and another in singles, but it wasn’t quite enough as Duluth Marshall netted a 4-3 victory.
In doubles, it was McKenna Edstrom and Anna Beaudette at No. 1 with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over the Hilltoppers’ Elyse Orn and Alexandra D’alliard. at No. 2, Julia Lindseth and Hanna Beldo teamed up to down Meagan Morehouse and Hanna Widdes, 6-2, 7-5.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s lone singles victory came at No. 1, where Lydia Delich swept past Brenna Bollins, 6-0, 6-0.
The Golden Bears host Crosby-Ironton at 4 p.m. today.
Duluth Marshall 4, Eveleth-Gilbert 3
Singles: No. 1 - Lydia Delich, EG, def. Brenna Bollins, DM, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Meredith Boettcher, DM, def. Katelyn Torrel, EG, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; No. 3 - Reese Orn, DM, def. Gianna Odella, EG, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5; No. 4 - Emily Etter, DM, def. Mylee Young, EG, 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: No. 1 - McKenna Edstrom - Anna Beaudette, EG, def. Elyse Orn - Alexandra D’alliard, DM, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 - Julia Lindseth - Hanna Beldo, EG, def. Meagan Morehouse - Hanna Widdes, DM, 6-2, 7-5; No. 3 - Eva Etter - Anna Koski, DM, def. Kada Ceglar - Emma Ziegler, EG, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6.
VOLLEYBALL
At Cook, North Woods had an up-and-down outing Monday against Deer River, but ended on a high note to down the Warriors, 3-2 (25-13, 23-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-6).
Olivia Udovich led the way for the Grizzlies with 17 set assists, while Coley Olson put down 18 kills and added three ace serves. Karlyn Pierce recorded four kills and three blocks, while Abbi Shuster had four kills and three blocks.
North Woods plays at Eveleth-Gilbert tonight.
