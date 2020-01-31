McCarthy takes third at Gitchi Gummi Invite

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Virginia Area alpine skier Jacob McCarthy put down a two-run time of 1:03.80 Thursday to take third at the Gitchi Gummie Invite at Mont du Lac.
McCarthy’s first run of the day came in at 31.49, putting him in second place. After a second run of 32.31 (fifth best among second runs), McCarthy slid back one spot to take home the bronze.
As a team, the VAAST boys finished in eighth place with 227 points. Marco Pazzelli finished in 45th overall with a two-run time of 1:16.52. Teammate Kyle Skinner was 49th at 1:17.07. Nathan Nemec rounded out the VAAST scoring top four with a 64th place finish (1:25.24).
The Virginia Area girls were led by Mia Schuchard who finished 25th overall. Schuchard put down times of 38.94 and 40.15 on her two runs to finish with a combined time of 1:19.09.
Azalea Ray was next for the Devils, taking home 33rd with a time of 1:21.38. Next, Emma Crum was 35th at 1:21.75. Rounding out the scorers for VAAST was Mackenzie Deppe who took home 41st with a time of 1:25.71.
The Virginia Area girls’ team ended the meet in sixth place with 206 points.
Duluth East was the champion on the boys side of the meet, with Brainerd winning the girls meet.
The Virginia Area Alpine Ski team will be back on the slopes at the Section 7 Championships on Tuesday. The section meet is set to start at 10 a.m. at Giants Ridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.