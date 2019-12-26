Mesabi East boys, girls earn tourney victories

AURORA — Hunter Hannuksela poured in 33 points to help lead the Giants to a 85-69 win over Two Harbors in the opening game of the Mesabi East Holiday Tournament Thursday.
Mesabi East also got 17 points from Brayden Leffel and 16 points from Tyler Ritter.
Head coach Dan Darbo said his club was able to get out and run the floor, which “got to them a little bit.’’ The Giants also improved on the number of turnovers they committed, which has been a concern this season.
Mesabi East hosts Eveleth-Gilbert at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the tournament. E-G also takes on Two Harbors today at 2:30 p.m. in Aurora.
Two Harbors 36 33 — 69
Mesabi East 43 42 — 85
TH: Trent Gomez 13, Kaden Edlund 5, JC Holman 5, Alex Szendrey 6, Clark Nelson 12, Eli Schlangen 9, Alec Churness 2, Jeremiah Johnson 11, Eli Wiskman 2, Lucas Pinnell 4. 3-pointers: Edlund 1, Holman 1, Szendrey, Schlangen 1. Free throws: 13-21. Total fouls: Fouled out: Johnson.
ME: Brayden Leffel 17, Hunter Hannuksela 33, Kody Frey 8, Cody Fallstrom 7, Dylan Canalia 2, Aiden Swanson 2, Tyler Ritter 16. 3-pointers: Leffel 1, Frey 2. Free throws: 16-26. Fouled out: C. Fallstrom.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Esko Coaches Classic
Mesabi East 67,
Barnum 30
At Esko, Ava Hill dropped in 32 points to lead all scorers to help lead Mesabi East past Barnum, 67-30.
The Giants also got 14 points from Mia Mattfield and 12 from Hannah Hannuksela.
Head coach Chris Whiting said his club came out a bit slow, but began moving the ball around to find the open shot. Mesabi East also ran the floor well as they cruised to the victory.
The Giants will face the Eskomos at 4:15 p.m. today in the championship semifinals.
M. East 38 29 — 67
Barnum 9 21 — 30
ME: Ava Hill 32, Meghan Walker 3, Hannah Hannuksela 12, Kora Forsline 3, Stevie Hakala 1, Maggie Lamppa 2, Mia Mattfield 14. 3-pointers: Hill 2, Mattfield 1. Free throws: 19-25. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Barnum: MaKenzee Schleret 6, Rayna Klejeski 5, Kendal Miletich 3, Gracie Nelson 6, Anessa Davis 3, Allison Marine 7. 3-pointers: Schleret 1, Miletich1, Davis 1. Free throws: 5-13. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
Hermantown 73,
Cherry 56
At Esko, the game between Cherry and Hermantown was tied at 45-45 before Ellie Schmitz went on a personal 10-1 run to break open the game.
Cherry will face North Woods at 11:30 a.m. today in the consolation semifinals.
Other Coaches Classic scores
Esko 53,
Eveleth-Gilbert 25
At Esko, the Eskomos grabbed a 27-11 halftime lead and never looked back in a 53-25 win over the Golden Bears. No further information was reported to the Mesabi Daily News.
Eveleth-Gilbert faces Cherry at 11:30 a.m. today in the consolation semifinals.
St. Anthony Village 72,
North Woods 31
Hoops for Hope tournament
Ely 63,
Wrenshall 17
At Ely, the Timberwolves’ Brielle Kallberg fueled the home team to a victory at their own tournament as she put in 19 points.
Ely’s Sarah Visser also hit for double figures with 10 points.
Head coach Darren Visser said a lot of his younger players saw the floor as Ely got out to a 34-8 halftime lead. Looking ahead to a young squad next season, he said, he hopes the playing time pays dividends down the road.
Ely (7-1) hosts Deer River at 4 p.m. today.
Wrenshall 8 9 — 17
Ely 34 29 — 63
Wrenshall: Hannah Lattu 3, Hailey Tauzell 5, Janae Sjodin 2, Hennessey Bilges 1, Abbie Resberg 4, Taylor Bryce 2. 3-pointers: None. Free throws: 7-13. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Lily Tedrick 2, Erika Mattson 9, Brielle Kallberg 19, Grace LaTourell 4, Kate Coughlin 4, Taylor Gibney 2, Sarah Visser 10, Madeline Perry 9, Madeline Kallberg 4. 3-pointers: Mattson 1. Free throws: 12-21. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Carlton 59,
Northeast Range 27
At Ely, Alaina Bennett was the game-high scorer with 16 points as she led Carlton past Northeast Range, 59-27.
The Nighthawks, meanwhile, got 10 points from Thia Lossing and nine from Jenna Smith.
Northeast Range takes on Wrenshall at 1 p.m. today.
Carlton 32 27 — 59
NE Range 11 16 — 27
Carlton: Kaylee Asleson 13, Brynne Mickle 5, Abby Mickle 6, Alaina Bennett 16, Bella Anderson 2, Maddie DeCaigny 6, Sam Matarelli 6, Nicole Nilsen 2, Maddie Asleson 2. 3-pointers: K. Asleson 3. B. Mickle 1, Bennett 1. Free throws: 4-10. Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.
Northeast Range: Thia Lossing 10, Jenna Smith 9, Natalie Nelmark 3, Willa Koivisto 3, Casey Zahnow 2. 3-pointers: Lossing 2, Nelmark 1. Free throws: 4-6. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Deer River 42,
South Ridge 32
At Ely, Deer River rallied from a 21-19 halftime deficit to knock off South Ridge, 42-32.
The Warriors were led by Grace Bergland with 13 points and Nevaeh Evans with 12.
The Panthers were paced by Adella Olesiak with 12 points.
South Ridge plays Carlton at 2:30 p.m. today.
Deer River 19 23 — 42
South Ridge 21 11 — 32
DR: Taylor Peck 2, Nevaeh Evans 12, Olexa O’Hern 6, Shannon Reigel 6, Torii Anttila 3, Grace Bergland 13. 3-pointers: Evans 1. Free throws: 17-33. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
SR: Lexi Bergum 2, Paris FierkeLepp 5, Alana Young 4, Raina Schneider 4, Adella Olesiak 12, Svea Snickers 5. 3-pointers: Olesiak 2. Free throws: 4-10. Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: Olesiak.
