Mesabi East girls, Ely boys win at Mt. Itasca

COLERAINE — The Mesabi East girls and the Ely boys came out on top Saturday at the Grand Rapids Invite Freestyle Nordic Ski Race at Mt. Itasca.
The Mesabi East girls put four skiers in the top 10 to earn the victory and were led by Lydia Skelton’s runner-up finish. She skied the 4.9 kilometer course in 17:13.9.
Teammate Natalie Fultz was fourth at 18:17.6; Anna Greenlee was fifth with a mark of 18:18.2; and Bella Thomas crossed in sixth after putting down a time of 19:03.2.
The Ely girls also had four in the top 10 with Zoe Devine pacing the squad. Devine grabbed the third spot with a time of 18:06.4; Phoebe Helms was seventh (18:53.4); Kalyssa Eilrich was eighth (18:59.0) and Brooke Pasmick came in 10th at 19:03.3.
On the boys’ side, the Timberwolves had six skiers in the top 10 to win the event. Gabriel Pointer led the team by taking second place with a time of 15:03.1. Raif Olson was third (15:08.1); Nate Nettifee was fourth (15:47.4) and Ethan Bremner was fifth in 15:53.7.
For the Mesabi East boys, Tylen Sullinger led the team by finishing sixth overall in 16:08.7.
The next Nordic race is at Pine Valley in Cloquet on Thursday.
Grand Rapids Invite Freestyle Nordic Ski Race, Mt. Itasca
Girls’ Team Results: 1, Mesabi East, 384; 2, Ely, 376; 3, Grand Rapids, 341; 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 332; 5, Proctor/Hermantown, 260; 6, Two Harbors/CC, 233.
Boys’ Team Results: 1, Ely, 390; 2, Grand Rapids, 369; 3, Mesabi East, 345; 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 343; 5, Proctor/Hermantown, 336.
Girls’ Individual Results: 1, Elsa Viren, GR, 16:53.0; 2, Lydia Skelton, ME, 17:13.9; 3, Zoe Devine, Ely, 18:06.4; 4, Natalie Fultz, ME, 18:17.6; 5, Anna Greenlee, ME, 18:18.2; 7, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 18:53.4; 8, Kalyssa Eilrich, Ely, 18:59.0; 9, Bella Thomas Me, 19:03.2; 10, Brooke Pasmick, Ely, 19:03.3; 12, Cora Olson, Ely, 19:16.6; 13, Julia Schwinghamer, Ely, 19:18.3; 16, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 19:50.7; 18, Ana Bercher, Ely, 20:20.6; 19, Klara DeVries, ME, 20:55.8.
Boys’ Individual Results: 1, Matej Cervenka, GR, 14:52.3; 2, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 15:03.1; 3, Raif Olson, Ely, 15:08.1; 4, Nate Nettifee, Ely, 15:47.4; 5, Ethan Bremner, Ely, 15:53.7; 6, Tylen Sullinger, ME, 16:08.7; 8, Jon Hakala, Ely, 16:27.0; 10, Micah Larson, Ely, 16:40.5; 14, Nick Kangas, ME, 17:17.4; 15, Kevin Heikkila, ME, 17:36.5.
