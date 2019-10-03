Mesabi East girls fall to Hibbing, 3-1

AURORA — The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team showed a lot of fight as they opened up their new field Thursday afternoon, but ultimately fell short to Hibbing by a score of 3-1.
The first half was a scoreless affair with both teams heading into the break with zeros on the scoreboard. For the Giants, that was as big of a win as they could have hoped for 40 minutes into the contest.
“That first half with no goals I was thinking, ‘This is the best game we’ve played all year,’” Bennett said. “The defense was there when they needed to be. Midfield was helping out great. We had a few runs up forward and the forwards did their job and [goalie] Kaitlyn Larsen played a great, full game for us today. Everyone was doing what they needed to be doing.
With the Bluejackets unable to fully make their way past the Mesabi East defense and goalie Larsen, the Bluejackets looked frustrated early in the second with Hibbing junior Naomi Murden drawing a yellow card from the ref and being sent off for a cooldown.
The Bluejackets finally got the scoring started nearly 5 minutes into the second half as Cassidy Koski fired one past Larsen to put her squad up 1-0.
The Mesabi East Area defense regrouped, however and held strong, eventually giving their offense some time deep in the Hibbing end of the field.
Almost halfway through the second half, Halee Zorman picked up the lone score for the Giants. With 22:37 to go in the second half, she scored on a penalty shot brought on by a Bluejackets handball call inside the penalty box.
Zorman’s kick made its way past Hibbing goalie Nora Petrich to knot things at 1-1 all while giving the Giants some momentum. For Zorman, the goal wasn’t just about her, but about her entire team that helped make it all happen.
“I didn’t think of it as my time to shine,” Zorman said. “I was just thinking about my team because that’s who I was doing it for. That’s why I’m out here, to help my team.”
The tied score was short lived, however, as the Bluejackets found the back of the net less than a minute later. With 21:16 to go, Ashley Ciochetto snuck one past Larsen for the second Hibbing goal of the contest, making it 2-1.
The Bluejackets kept the offense going with another goal a few minutes later at 19:22 to go. Emma Burkes was the attacker earning the final score for her squad, putting Hibbing up 3-1.
That score held until the final whistle blew. While the contest ended in a loss for Mesabi East Area, coach Bennett had only positives for her crew in their last home game of the season.
“I think today’s game showed that we can play with anybody when we want to,” Bennett said. Hibbing is a decent team and they’ve beat some teams that we’ve lost to in close games.
“We stayed with them the entire game today and we just fell asleep on those last two goals. Otherwise I’m proud of these girls today with the way that they played. I think they did the new field proud with their play.
One of two seniors on the Giants side, Zorman’s first and last game at the new Mesabi East field had a special meaning for her.
“Being a senior, it’s my first and last game on this field so it just meant a lot to be out there with my teammates,” Zorman said. “A couple girls like Jolie Stocke, she’s my forward buddy out there and I really appreciate everything she does out there along with my other teammate Stevie Hakala and all the other girls on the team. I appreciate them so much. I appreciate everything that they do for me.”
“There’s no words to describe the experience playing out here. It’s not common to have the opportunity to play on a new field and coming from Virginia and getting to play on this new field ... It’s just super nice to be able to come out here and play. Even though we took the loss, being out here with my team made it a great experience.”
Mesabi East plays at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Saturday.
