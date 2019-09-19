Mesabi East rolls past Broncos, 97-77

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Mesabi East girls’ swim team won nine of 12 events Thursday on the road in International Falls on their way to a 97-77 team win over the Broncos.
International Falls got two of their wins in the final pair of events, but it was too little, too late as the Giants took first in nine of the previous 10 to secure their victory.
Hannah Nygaard had a pair of wins for Mesabi East, taking first in both the 50 and 100 yard freestyle events. In the 50, Nygaard edged out the Broncos’ Elly Nelson with a time of 26.96. Nelson finished with a time of 27.10.
Shortly after, she came out on top of the 100 freestyle with a time of 58.49, beating out her teammate Adrianna Lehmkuhl (1:00.83).
Grace Brunfelt picked up a win in the 200 individual medley, touching the wall first at 2:28.80. Giants teammate Kailey Fossell also picked up gold, winning the diving portion of the meet with a score of 231.90.
Lydia Skelton was next to pick up a win, taking first in the 500-yard freestyle. She won with a time of 7:19.97. Emma Williams was the last Giant to earn an individual win, coming out on top in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.29.
The Giants picked up a pair of wins in the relays as well, taking first in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
In the 200 medley relay, Nygaard, Skelton, Kylie Meyer and Adrianna Sheets won by a comfortable margin, stopping the clock at 2:03.03. In the 200 freestyle relay, Meyer and Sheets teamed up with Lehmkuhl and Brunfelt for another first, winning narrowly with a time of 1:50.47 to International Falls’ 1:50.91.
Mesabi East will be back in the pool on Tuesday when they travel to Grand Rapids.
Mesabi East 97, International Falls 77
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Hannah Nygaard, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Adrianna Sheets), 2:03.03; 2, International Falls, 2:07.82; 3, Mesabi East B (Emma Williams, Hannah Mattson, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Hannah Baker), 2:12.30.
200 freestyle: 1, Hannah Williams, ME, 2:16.47; 2, Emily Blake, ME, 2:25.47; 3, Shay Mannausau, IF, 2:26.79.
200 individual medley: 1, Grace Brunfelt, ME, 2:28.80; 2, Emma Erickson, IF, 2:40.91; 3, Macey Marcotte, IF, 2:43.37.
50 freestyle: 1. Nygaard, ME, 26.96; 2, Elly Nelson, IF, 27.10; 3, Skelton, ME, 27.33.
1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 231.90; 2, Alina Hartzler, IF, 108.50.
100 butterfly: 1, Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:05.29; 2, Brunfelt, ME, 1:12.70; 3, Blake, ME, 1:22.64.
100 freestyle: 1, Nygaard, ME, 58.49; 2, Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:00.83; 3, Nelson, IF, 1:01.04.
500 freestyle: 1, Skelton, ME, 6:19.97; 2, Gracie Bowles, IF, 6:29.17; 3, Rhys Ceglar, ME, 6:44.20.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Lehmkuhl, Meyer, Brunfelt, Sheets), 1:50.47; 2, International Falls, 1:50.91; 3, Mesabi East B (H. Williams, Mattson, Fossell, E. Williams), 1:55.04.
100 backstroke: 1, E. Williams, ME, 1:05.29; 2, Siiri Hakala, ME, 1:11.73; 3, Marcotte, IF, 1:14.15.
100 breaststroke: 1, Kaitlyn Kalstad, IF, 1:27.48; 2, Quianna Ford, IF, 1:32.59; 3, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 1:35.98.
400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 4:21.38; 2, International Falls B, 4:54.32.
