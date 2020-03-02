Mesabi East's Schroeder takes 6th at state, earns medal

MINNEAPOLIS — Mesabi East’s Logan Schroeder came home a medalist Saturday after finishing sixth in the 100 backstroke at the Boys Class A Swimming and Diving Championships in Minneapolis.
Schroeder, a sophomore, put down a time of 54.01 in the finals to grab the coveted spot. His time was 29/100ths of a second off his preliminary time, but was still strong enough to hold off the seventh-place finisher by 27/100ths of a second.
As a freshman, Schroeder finished in 14th place in the event with a time of 56.05. The top eight receive medals at state.
The Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert freestyle relay team continued to drop time Saturday, which helped them move up two spots to the ninth position.
Eighth-grader Gunnar George, junior Andrew Bird, freshman Nathan Spiering and sophomore Leif Sundquist scored a finals time of 1:30.42, which was 17/100ths of a second better than their mark in the prelims.
The unit dropped nearly three seconds off their seed time of 1:33.50 with their time of 1:30.59 in the preliminaries.
Bird also grabbed two top 16 finishes in the consolation finals of the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle.
Bird touched in 49.25 seconds to take 13th place in the 100 freestyle. His preliminary time of 48.87 had him in the 10th position heading into the finals.
Bird took 16th in the 200 freestyle by swimming a time of 1:52.09. The junior’s preliminary time was 1:50.74, which was also good for 16th.
Breck-Blake captured the team championship with 342 points, Hibbing was ninth at 90, Grand Rapids was 14th with 47 and Section 6A champion V-E-G was 24th with 23 points.
