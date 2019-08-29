Mesabi East soccer nets 3-1 win over W-H-A

BIWABIK — Halee Zorman, Jolie Stocke and Madi Steele each netted goals Thursday as the Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team notched its first win in more than a year.
The Giants scored once in the first half and twice in the second to pickup the 3-1 victory over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
The goal in the first minute by Halee Zorman (assisted by Stevie Hakala) got the home team going early.
“It was a really great start for us,’’ said head coach Sue Bennett.
W-H-A tied things up 10 minutes into the game and continued to dominate play in the Mesabi East end.
However, goalkeeper Kaitlyn Larsen shut the door after that as she tallied 13 saves in net.
Mesabi East had the wind in the second half and used it to their advantage.
Stocke dented the net 20 minutes into the second half with the assist going to Emma Crum.
The game went back and forth for a while before Madi Steele scored unassisted with just two minutes left to seal the win.
“They played really well,’’ Bennett said, including the defense helping out Larsen. The midfielders came back and helped, as well, she added.
The coach said there was no doubt the girls were excited to get the first win in more than a year. “They were excited’’ to get the victory.
Mesabi East plays at Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
