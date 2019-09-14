Mesabi East swim team second at Hibbing Invite

HIBBING — The Mesabi East girls’ swim team finished the 2019 Hibbing Invite with 451 points, enough for second place on the day behind champion Grand Rapids (492.5).
The Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears finished in fifth with 251 points, while Virginia finished sixth with 223.5.
Along the way, the Giants picked up three event wins while E-G and Virginia each had one.
Mesabi East’s Kailey Fossell was the meet’s diving champion, finishing way out in front with a score of 395.50.
Grace Brunfelt took home first place in the long distance, 500 yard freestyle, touching the final wall first with a time of 5:45.87.
The last Giants win came from Emma Williams in the 100 backstroke, stopping the clock first with a time of 1:04.48.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s sole win came in the final event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay, thanks to the quartet of Elli Jankila, Amara Carey, Carly George and Mollie Albrecht. The fearsome foursome beat out Grand Rapids by less than a second, winning with a time of 3:52.57.
The Virginia Blue Devils scored their only win of the day in the 100 breaststroke with Lauryn Devich cruising to her win in the event by over four seconds (1:10.85).
Many swimmers had strong runner-up finishes on the day. E-G’s Albrecht took silver in the 50 freestyle (25.75) and the 100 freestyle (55.99). Mesabi East’s Kylie Meyer was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.00).
The Mesabi East 200 yard medley relay team of Williams, Meyer, Lydia Skleton and Hannah Nygaard) touched second in the event with a time of 1:59.42.
The Giants’ Brunfelt took home third in the 200 freestyle, finishing with a time of 2:06.37. Skelton was third in the 200 individual medley (2:29.69).
The Bears’ Jankila scored a bronze in the 50 freestyle with her time of 25.77. She also finished third in the 100 backstroke, stopping the clock at 1:06.58.
Also taking home third was the Mesabi East 200 freestyle relay team, consisting of Nygaard, Meyer, Skelton and Brunfelt.
2019 Hibbing Invite
Team scores: 1, Grand Rapids, 492.5; 2, Mesabi East, 451; 3, Hibbing, 336; 4, Two Harbors, 277; 5, Eveleth-Gilbert, 251; 6, Virginia, 223.5; 7, International Falls, 165; 8, Chisholm, 92.
1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 395.50; 2, Mackenzie Mustar, GR, 321.10; 3, Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 318.25; 4, Maddy Clusia, H, 304.00; 5, Helen Phenning, V, 244.25.
200 medley relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 1:56.90; 2, Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard), 1:59.42; 3, Two Harbors, 1:59.49; 4, Eveleth-Gilbert (Elli Jankila, Amara Carey, Carly George, Mollie Albrecht), 1:59.57; 5, Virginia (Bethany Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonik, Chloe Smith), 2:04.19.
200 freestyle: 1, Meghan Minne, H, 2:05.62; 2, Elsa Viren, GR, 2:06.28; 3, Grace Brunfelt, ME, 2:06.37, 4, Carly George, EG, 2:13.35; 5, Hannah Williams, ME, 2:15.75.
200 individual medley: 1, Kaylee Overby, TH, 2:26.19; 2, Sophia Verke, GR, 2:26.94; 3, Skelton, ME, 2:29.69; 4, Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:29.81; 5, Geli Stenson, H, 2:33.78.
50 freestyle: 1, Kate Thomasen, TH, 25.70; 2, Albrecht, EG, 25.75; 3, Jankila, EG, 25.77; 4, Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 25.95; 5, Nygaard, ME, 26.22.
100 butterfly: 1, Jada Larson, TH, 1:04.06; 2, Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:04.31; 3, Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:05.35; 4, Devich, V, 1:06.84; 5, Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:09.33.
100 freestyle: 1, Minne, H, 55.70; 2, Albrecht, EG, 55.99; 3, Thomasen, TH, 56.15; 4, Viren, GR, 58.47; 5, George, EG, 58.87.
500 freestyle: 1, Brunfelt, ME, 5:45.87; 2, Verke, GR, 5:49.52; 3, Stenson, H, 6:01.45; 4, Rosie Cruikshank, TH, 6:08.31; 5, H. Williams, ME, 6:16.35.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 1:45.73; 2, Two Harbors, 1:45.93; 3, Mesabi East (Nygaard, Meyer, Skelton, Brunfelt), 1:47.57; 4, Hibbing, 1:48.83; 5, International Falls, 1:52.50.
100 backstroke: 1, E. Williams, ME, 1:04.48; 2, Jackson, GR, 1:05.60; 3, Jankila, EG, 1:06.58; 4, Nygaard, ME, 1:07.58; 5, J. Larson, TH, 1:08.31.
100 breaststroke: 1, Devich, V, 1:10.85; 2, Meyer, ME, 1:15.00; 3, Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:15.04; 4, Overby, TH, 1:15.33; 5, Petersen, GR, 1:16.02.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert (Jankila, Carey, George, Albrecht), 3:52.57; 2, Grand Rapids, 3:53.42; 3, Hibbing, 3:58.41; 4, Mesabi East (Adrianna Sheets, E. Williams, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Brunfelt), 4:02.50.
