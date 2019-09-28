Mesabi East swimmers 2nd at Greyhound Invitational

DULUTH — Mesabi East had an excellent day in the pool Saturday as they took second place at the six-team Greyhound Invitational in Duluth.
The Giants’ Kailey Fossell led the way with a victory in the one meter diving competition after scoring 393.80 points.
Mesabi East, the only Class A team in the meet, also saw its 200 freestyle relay team of Kylie Meyer, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Adrianna Sheets and Grace Brunfelt touch first with a time of 1:47.14.
Brunfelt also swam a 2:05.44 to take the runner-up spot on the 200 freestyle, while the Giants’ 400 freestyle relay team of Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard, Emma Williams and Brunfelt took the silver spot with a time of 3:55.36.
Mesabi East scored 343 points as a team to finish in second place behind Prior Lake with 473.
The team’s other top event finishes were as follows:
• 200 medley relay (Williams, Meyer, Skelton, Nygaard), 4th, 1:59.40.
• 200 individual medley, Skelton, 6th, 2:27.92.
• 50 freestyle, Nygaard, 3rd, 26.16.
• 100 butterfly, Hannah Mattson, 8th, 1:08.88.
• 100 freestyle, Skelton, 3rd, 58.96.
• 500 freestyle, Brunfelt, 3rd, 5:39.73.
• 100 backstroke, Williams, 3rd, 1:05.29.
• 100 breaststroke, Meyer, 3rd, 1:14.87.
Team Results: 1, Prior Lake 473; 2, Mesabi East 343; 3, Irondale 327; 4, Eagan 313; 5, Duluth East 283; 6, Eau Claire 226.
Mesabi East hosts the IRC Championship Tuesday and the Taconite Invitational on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.