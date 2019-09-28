Mesabi East swimmers 2nd at Greyhound Invitational

DULUTH — Mesabi East had an excellent day in the pool Saturday as they took second place at the six-team Greyhound Invitational in Duluth.

The Giants’ Kailey Fossell led the way with a victory in the one meter diving competition after scoring 393.80 points.

Mesabi East, the only Class A team in the meet, also saw its 200 freestyle relay team of Kylie Meyer, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Adrianna Sheets and Grace Brunfelt touch first with a time of 1:47.14.

Brunfelt also swam a 2:05.44 to take the runner-up spot on the 200 freestyle, while the Giants’ 400 freestyle relay team of Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard, Emma Williams and Brunfelt took the silver spot with a time of 3:55.36.

Mesabi East scored 343 points as a team to finish in second place behind Prior Lake with 473.

The team’s other top event finishes were as follows:

• 200 medley relay (Williams, Meyer, Skelton, Nygaard), 4th, 1:59.40.

• 200 individual medley, Skelton, 6th, 2:27.92.

• 50 freestyle, Nygaard, 3rd, 26.16.

• 100 butterfly, Hannah Mattson, 8th, 1:08.88.

• 100 freestyle, Skelton, 3rd, 58.96.

• 500 freestyle, Brunfelt, 3rd, 5:39.73.

• 100 backstroke, Williams, 3rd, 1:05.29.

• 100 breaststroke, Meyer, 3rd, 1:14.87.

Team Results: 1, Prior Lake 473; 2, Mesabi East 343; 3, Irondale 327; 4, Eagan 313; 5, Duluth East 283; 6, Eau Claire 226.

Mesabi East hosts the IRC Championship Tuesday and the Taconite Invitational on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments