Mesabi East swims by Northeast Range/Ely, 96-67

AURORA — Mesabi East swam to victories in eight out of 12 events Thursday to dunk visiting Northeast Range, 96-67.

The Giants got wins from five different individuals, their diver and two of their relays in the convincing win.

Adriana Lehmkuhl touched first in the 200 freestyle with a mark of 2:20.23, while Hannah Mattson captured the 100 butterfly after swimming a 1:09.86.

In the diving event, Kailey Fossell came home first with 229.40 points.

Mesabi East also took the 100 freestyle with Adrianna Sheets’ winning time of 1:00.87 and Grace Brunfelt went the distance to win the 500 freestyle in 5:46.98. The Giants also got an individual victory from Hannah Nygaard in the 100 backstroke (1:05.94).

In the 200 medley relay, Mesabi East’s Emma Williams, Mattson, Lydia Skelton and Nygaard breezed through the water to take the gold medal position in 2:03.09. In the 200 freestyle relay, the Giants Sheets, Lehmkuhl, Mattson and Brunfelt teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:50.57.

For Northeast Range/Ely, Lily Tedrick came home first in the 200 individual medley (2:45.05); Brooke Pasmick touched first in the 50 freestyle (27.45); Aili Bee got the win in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.03); and the NRE team of Elizabeth Omerza, Maggie Damman, Grace Sundell and Alice Wolter took first in the 400 freestyle relay (5:27.72.

Mesabi East hosts Two Harbors/Silver Bay on Tuesday and goes to Virginia on Thursday and Northeast Range/Ely goes to Duluth Denfeld on Thursday.

Mesabi East 96,

Northeast Range/Ely 67

200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Hannah Mattson, Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard), 2:03.09; 2, Mesabi East (Siiri Hakala, Hannah Williams, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Hannah Baker), 2:08.09; 3, Northeast Range/Ely (Brooke Pasmick, Aili Bee, Lily Tedrick, Abby Koivisto), 2:12.83.

200 freestyle: 1, Lehmkuhl, ME, 2:20.23; 2, Kelly Thompson, NRE, 2:30.23; 3, MaKenzie Little, ME, 2:32.75.

200 IM: 1, Tedrick, NRE, 2:45.05; 2, Hakala, ME, 2:46.70; 3, Emily Blake, ME, 2:52.65.

50 freestyle: 1, Pasmick, NRE, 27.45; 2, Koivisto, NER, 29.48; 3, H. Baker, ME, 30.21.

1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 229.40.

100 butterfly: 1, H. Mattson, Me, 1:09.86; 2, E. Williams, ME, 1:11.34; 3, Tedrick, NRE, 1:14.84.

100 freestyle: 1, Adrianna Sheets, ME, 1:00.87; 2, Thompson, NRE, 1:07.06; Koivisto, NRE, 1:07.46.

500 freestyle: 1, Grace Brunfelt, ME, 5:46.98; 2, Skelton, ME, 6:31.14; 3, Lauren Beyer, ME, 6:35.03.

200 freestyle relay: 1, ME (Sheets, Lehmkuhl, H. Mattson, Brunfelt), 1:50.57; 2, ME (Fossell, H. Williams, Beyer, E. Williams), 1:54.56; 3, NRE (Thompson, Tedrick, Koivisto, Morgan McClelland), 1:59.80.

100 backstroke: 1, H. Nygaard, ME, 1:05.94; 2, Pasmick, NRE, 1:11.53; 3, Hakala, ME, 1:12.00.

100 breaststroke: 1, Bee, NRE, 1:30.03; 2, Cedar Ohlhauser, NRE, 1:33.90.

400 freestyle relay: 1, NRE (Elizabeth Omerza, Maggie Dammann, Grace Sundell, Alice Wolter), 5:27.72.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments