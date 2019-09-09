Mesabi East swims by Northeast Range/Ely, 96-67

AURORA — Mesabi East swam to victories in eight out of 12 events Thursday to dunk visiting Northeast Range, 96-67.
The Giants got wins from five different individuals, their diver and two of their relays in the convincing win.
Adriana Lehmkuhl touched first in the 200 freestyle with a mark of 2:20.23, while Hannah Mattson captured the 100 butterfly after swimming a 1:09.86.
In the diving event, Kailey Fossell came home first with 229.40 points.
Mesabi East also took the 100 freestyle with Adrianna Sheets’ winning time of 1:00.87 and Grace Brunfelt went the distance to win the 500 freestyle in 5:46.98. The Giants also got an individual victory from Hannah Nygaard in the 100 backstroke (1:05.94).
In the 200 medley relay, Mesabi East’s Emma Williams, Mattson, Lydia Skelton and Nygaard breezed through the water to take the gold medal position in 2:03.09. In the 200 freestyle relay, the Giants Sheets, Lehmkuhl, Mattson and Brunfelt teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:50.57.
For Northeast Range/Ely, Lily Tedrick came home first in the 200 individual medley (2:45.05); Brooke Pasmick touched first in the 50 freestyle (27.45); Aili Bee got the win in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.03); and the NRE team of Elizabeth Omerza, Maggie Damman, Grace Sundell and Alice Wolter took first in the 400 freestyle relay (5:27.72.
Mesabi East hosts Two Harbors/Silver Bay on Tuesday and goes to Virginia on Thursday and Northeast Range/Ely goes to Duluth Denfeld on Thursday.
Mesabi East 96,
Northeast Range/Ely 67
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Hannah Mattson, Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard), 2:03.09; 2, Mesabi East (Siiri Hakala, Hannah Williams, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Hannah Baker), 2:08.09; 3, Northeast Range/Ely (Brooke Pasmick, Aili Bee, Lily Tedrick, Abby Koivisto), 2:12.83.
200 freestyle: 1, Lehmkuhl, ME, 2:20.23; 2, Kelly Thompson, NRE, 2:30.23; 3, MaKenzie Little, ME, 2:32.75.
200 IM: 1, Tedrick, NRE, 2:45.05; 2, Hakala, ME, 2:46.70; 3, Emily Blake, ME, 2:52.65.
50 freestyle: 1, Pasmick, NRE, 27.45; 2, Koivisto, NER, 29.48; 3, H. Baker, ME, 30.21.
1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 229.40.
100 butterfly: 1, H. Mattson, Me, 1:09.86; 2, E. Williams, ME, 1:11.34; 3, Tedrick, NRE, 1:14.84.
100 freestyle: 1, Adrianna Sheets, ME, 1:00.87; 2, Thompson, NRE, 1:07.06; Koivisto, NRE, 1:07.46.
500 freestyle: 1, Grace Brunfelt, ME, 5:46.98; 2, Skelton, ME, 6:31.14; 3, Lauren Beyer, ME, 6:35.03.
200 freestyle relay: 1, ME (Sheets, Lehmkuhl, H. Mattson, Brunfelt), 1:50.57; 2, ME (Fossell, H. Williams, Beyer, E. Williams), 1:54.56; 3, NRE (Thompson, Tedrick, Koivisto, Morgan McClelland), 1:59.80.
100 backstroke: 1, H. Nygaard, ME, 1:05.94; 2, Pasmick, NRE, 1:11.53; 3, Hakala, ME, 1:12.00.
100 breaststroke: 1, Bee, NRE, 1:30.03; 2, Cedar Ohlhauser, NRE, 1:33.90.
400 freestyle relay: 1, NRE (Elizabeth Omerza, Maggie Dammann, Grace Sundell, Alice Wolter), 5:27.72.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.