Mesabi East swims past Bluestreaks, 59-30

Girls Swimming
Mesabi East 59,
Chisholm 30
CHISHOLM — The Giants won nine of the 11 events en route to the victory over the Bluestreaks on the road Tuesday.
Emma Williams had two wins for Mesabi East, taking the 100 freestyle (1:01.57) and 100 backstroke (1:05.65).
Mesabi East also captured the 160 medley relay (Hannah Nygaard, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Adrianna Sheets) in 1:39.94 and won the 160 freestyle relay (Emma Williams, Sheets, Grace Brunfelt, Skelton) in 1:25.19. Other Giants wins came from Nygaard in the 60 freestyle (31.88), Brunfelt in the 200 freestyle (2:08.33), Hannah Mattson in the 100 butterfly (1:09.53), Hannah Williams in the 500 freestyle (6:01.16) and Skelton in the 160 individual medley (1:56.78).
Chisholm got wins from Courtney Anderson in the 100 breaststroke, and Tresa Baumgard, Ava Baumgard, Sofie Anderson and Clara Nelson in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Giants host Northeast Range/Ely on Thursday.
160 medley relay — 1. Measbi East (Hannah Nygaard, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Adrianna Sheets), 1:39.94; 2. Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Courtney Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 1:41.11; 3. Mesabi East (Kailey Fossell, Hannah Mattson, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Hannah Baker), 1:41.45.
200 freestyle — 1. Grace Brunfelt, ME, 2:08.33; 2. Lauren Beyer, ME, 2:24.93; 3. Nelson, C, 2:41.52.
160 individual medley — 1. Skelton, ME, 1:56.78; 2. Nelson, C, 2:11.89; 3. Sheets, ME, 2:12.91.
60 freestyle — 1. Nygaard, ME, 31.88; 2. Meyer, ME, 34.31; 3. Baumgard, C, 34.75.
100 butterfly — 1. Mattson, ME, 1:09.53; 2. Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:11.33; 3. Jordan, C, 1:14.84.
100 freestyle — 1. Emma Williams, ME, 1:01.57; 2. Courtney Anderson, C, 1:07.21; 3. Makenzie Little, ME, 1:18.12.
500 freestyle — 1. Hannah Williams, ME, 6:01.16; 2. Rhys Ceglar, ME, 6:44.78; 3. Mya Pessenda, C, 7:14.77.
160 freestyle relay — 1. Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Sheets, Brunfelt, Skelton), 1:25.19; 2. Chisholm (Baumgard, Sofie Anderson, Courtney Anderson, Jordan), 1:30.53; 3. Mesabi East (Emily Blaker, Fossell, Little, Allie Mitchell), 1:38.90.
100 backstroke — 1. Emma Williams, ME, 1:05.65; 2. Siri Hakala, ME, 1:11.25; 3. Nelson, C, 1:17.21.
100 breaststroke — 1. Courtney Anderson, C, 1:24.26; 2. Sofie Anderson, C, 1:28.21.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Chisholm (Baumgard, Ava Baumgard, Sofie Anderson, Nelson), 4:39.87.
