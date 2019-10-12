Mesabi East wins True Team Section Meet

HIBBING — Mesabi East captured four of 12 events to win the 2019 True Team Section 7A Swimming and Diving Meet Saturday, which qualifies the Giants for the State True Team next Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
Mesabi East’s victories allowed them to slip past Hibbing, 1,887-1,792 to pick up the victory
The Giants were paced by Kailey Fossell, Emma Williams, Grace Brunfelt and their 200 medley relay team.
Fossell won the diving competition after scoring 438.45 points to set a new pool and True Team record.
Emma Williams touched first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.99 and Brunfelt took the gold position in the 200 freestyle in 2:04.90.
In the 200 medley relay, Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton and Hannah Nygaard of Mesabi East posted a time of 1:57.40, which was good for the win.
Virginia’s Lauryn Devich was also a double winner. She took the 100 butterfly in 1:04.60 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.73.
Picking up second-place finishes were Ellie Jankila of Eveleth-Gilbert in the 50 freestyle (25.73); Brunfelt in the 500 freestyle (5:39.04); and the Mesabi East 400 free relay team of Nygaard, Skelton, Williams and Brunfelt in 3:53.53.
Following the Giants, the Blue Devils finished in sixth (1,182 points), Eveleth-Gilbert was ninth at 1021.5, Northeast Range-Ely was 10th at 826, and Chisholm was 11th at 590.
2019 Section 7A True Team Meet in Hibbing
Team Results: 1, Mesabi East, 1,887; 2, Hibbing, 1,792; 3, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 1,631.5; 4, Two Harbors, 1,510; 5, Proctor-Hermantown, 1,391; 6, Virginia, 1,182; 7, Duluth Denfeld, 1,180; 8, Int. Falls, 1,037; 9, Eveleth-Gilbert, 1021.5; 10, Northeast Range-Ely, 826; 11, Chisholm, 590.
Individual Results (top two local finishers)
1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 438.45; 3, Helen Phenning, Virg, 287.70.
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard), 1:57.40; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert (Elli Jankila, Amara Carey, Carly George, Mollie Albrecht), 2:01.28.
200 freestyle: 1, Grace Brunfelt, ME, 2:04.90; 6, Adrianna Sheets, ME, 2:13.62.
200 individual medley: 3, Skelton, ME, 2:26.90; 5, Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:37.15.
50 freestyle: 2, Jankila, EG, 25.73; 4. Nygaard, ME, 26.55.
100 butterfly: 1, Lauryn Devich, Virg, 1:04.60; 3, George, EG, 1:05.19.
100 freestyle: 3, Albrecht, EG, 56.46; 4, Skelton, ME, 58.63.
500 freestyle: 2, Brunfelt, ME, 5:39.04; 7, Hannah Williams, ME, 6:07.88.
200 freestyle relay: 2, Eveleth-Gilbert (Albrecht, Carey, George, Jankila), 1:45.58; 3, Mesabi East (Meyer, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Sheets, Brunfelt), 1:48.23.
100 backstroke: 1, E. Williams, ME, 1:03.99; 2, Siiri Hakala, ME, 1:08.57.
100 breaststroke: 1, Devich, Virg, 1:11.73; 3, Meyer, ME, 1:14.31.
400 freestyle relay: 2, Mesabi East (Nygaard, Skelton, E. Williams, Brunfelt), 3:53.53; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert (Albrecht, Carey, George, Jankila), 3:54.39.
