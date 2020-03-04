MI-B boys open 7A play with 73-60 win

MOUNTAIN IRON — In a battle of two very young teams, the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys squad took advantage of a couple of hot scoring runs on their way to beat Northland, 73-60 in the opening round of the Section 7A playoffs on Wednesday night.
“It was definitely two young teams out there tonight,” Rangers coach Jeff Buffetta said. “We had hope to come out with more energy than we did.”
The energy that Mountain Iron-Buhl had in the opening half came from freshman guard Asher Zubich, who came out firing the ball.
Zubich scored 11 of the Rangers first 20 points as they jumped out to a 20-10 lead.
The Eagles cut the lead to seven when Cameron Wake made a lay up and Harris Carlson hit 1-of-2 from the free throw line.
The Mountain Iron-Buhl lead was back up to ten points when Hunter Weigel hit a deep 3-pointer.
Northland started to chip away at the Rangers lead.
Wake had another lay up, Nolan Carlson grabbed a rebound and put it in, and Alec Wake took a Carlson pass and put it in to make it a 6-point game.
The teams traded baskets and the first half came to an end with the Rangers leading 34-28.
Zubich had 18 in the half to lead Mountain Iron-Buhl while Cameron Wake led the Eagles with 14.
The Rangers started the second half on a 13-2 run.
Zubich collected eight points, while Nels Parenteau, Mason Clines, and Nikolas Jesch each collected a bucket to make it a 54-38 Rangers lead with 10:30 to play in the game and forcing Eagles coach Chris Carlson to take a time out.
Coming out of the time out, Northland went on a scoring streak of their own.
Wake layed one in, Alec Wake scored and Nolan Carlson made a pair of free throws. It was now a 10-point game.
The Eagles brought the Rangers lead down to six points one more time when Wake made a jumper and a lay up.
The Mountain Iron-Buhl lead was 63-57 with time starting to run out but Zubich was not going to let the Eagles get any closer.
He hit a deep jumper and layup to close out his scoring on the evening with 34 points.
Jesch put the game away making a pair of free throws then stealing the inbounds pass and putting it in to close out the scoring.
Wake led the Eagles with 29 points.
The win puts the Rangers in to the quarterfinals on Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena, where they will face Ely at 5:30 p.m.
“We are going to step up our game on Saturday,” Buffetta said. “Its the playoffs. You have to be ready to play every night.”
NHS 28 32 — 60
MIB 34 39 — 73
NHS: Cameron Wake 29, Harris Carlson 4, Nolan Carlson 7, Carson Johnson 2, Alec Wake 15, Nathan Johnson 3;
3-pointers: C. Wake 3, A. Wake 1; Free throws: 4-7; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: None;
MIB: Nels Parenteau 9, Asher Zubich 34, Mason Clines 8, Jeffery Kayfes 5, Riley Busch 2, Josh Holmes 2, Nikolas Jesch 10;
3-pointers: Zubich 3, Kayfes 1, Weigel 1; Free throws: 6-11; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: Parenteau.
North Woods 93,
Cook County 67
At Cook, Cook County’s Pete Sutton put down a 45-point showing Wednesday night to lead his Vikings’ squad, but it wasn’t enough as the balanced attack from the second-seeded North Woods Grizzlies prevailed, 93-67.
Darius Goggleye led North Woods in their playoff opener with 22 points. Jared Chiabotti finished with 20. Brenden Chiabotti added 16 and TJ Chiabotti tallied 14.
Sutton’s 45 led all scorers in the contest. Cook County was aided by Jordan Porter with 14 points.
The win sends North Woods to the 7A quarterfinals on Saturday where they will take on No. 10 Carlton. That game is set to start at 4 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
CC 25 42 — 67
NW 40 53 — 93
Cook County: Jacob Dorr 2, Tate Crawford 4, Derek Smith 2, Pete Sutton 45, Jordan Porter 14; Three pointers: Sutton 4, Porter 3; Free throws: 14-16; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Porter.
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 22, Jared Chiabotti 20, TJ Chiabotti 14, Brenden Chiabotti 16, Alex Hartway 12, Levi Byram 2, Bryce Chosa 1, Jonah Burnett 2, Sean Morrison 4; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, T. Chiabotti 1, B. Chiabotti 3, Hartway 2.
Ely 84
Hill City 44
At Ely, the third-seeded Ely Timberwolves opened up their playoff run Wednesday with a strong 40-point win over Hill City, 84-44.
Dylan Fenske led the Timberwolves with 18 points in the win. Eric Omerza and Joey Bianco each added 16. Will Davies finished with 14.
Jon Gowell led all scorers in the contest with 27 points for Hill City.
Ely will face off with No. 6 Mountain Iron-Buhl on Saturday in the 7A quarterfinals. The Timberwolves own two wins over the Rangers this season.
“It’s hard to beat somebody three times,” said Ely coach Tom McDonald after the game. “I think we’re going to have to defend them. They shoot the ball really well and defense is going to be key.”
That contest is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
HC 17 27 — 44
Ely 57 27 — 84
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 7, Seth St. Martin 4, Hunter Gerber 4, Tucker Holm 2, Jon Gowell 27; Three pointers: Gowell 2, Wagner 1; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Jake Cochran 2, Joey Bianco 16, Jason Kerntz 2, Brock LaTourell 5, Eric Omerza 16, Emmett Faltesek 5, Dylan Fenske 18, Will Davies 14, Harry Simons 2, Eli Anderson 2, Bryce Longwell 2; Three pointers: Bianco 4, Davies 4, Omerza 1, Faltesek 1; Free throws: 12-22; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.