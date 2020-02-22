MI-B boys take down Cardinals, 84-81

CROMWELL — Asher Zubich poured in 36 points and Nikolas Jesch added 22 as Mountain Iron-Buhl held off the 18-3 Cardinals to win, 84-81.
Head coach Jeff Buffetta said the game was tied with two minutes to play and his Rangers “made a couple plays to win the game.’’
“For us it was a good game’’ against a top quality opponent, Buffetta said. “The guys played hard and accepted the challenge, which was nice to see.’’
Cromwell-Wright was led by Gage Zoeller with 35 points.
MI-B (13-11) plays at Breck on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
MI-B 46 38 — 84
C-W 40 41 — 81
MIB: Nels Parenteau 4, Asher Zubich 36, Jeffrey Kayfes 8, Riley Busch 8, Josh Holmes 3, Nikolas Jesch 22, Braxton Negen 3. 3-pointers: Zubich 4, Kayfes 2, Holmes 1, Jesch 6, Negen 1. Free throws: 10-10. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
CW: Micah Pocernich 20, Ethan Shelton 9, Taye Anderson 11, Gage Zoeller 35, Garrett Zoeller 6. 3-pointers: Pocernich 1, Shelton 1, Garrett Zoeller 2. Free throws: 13-14. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Crosby-Ironton 65,
Mesabi East 52
At Aurora, the Giants played well against a tough team Saturday, but Crosby-Ironton eventually pulled away for a 65-52 victory.
Mesabi East was paced by Hunter Hannuksela with 23 points. The Rangers had two players in double figures, led by Carsen Turk with 20 points.
Giants head coach Dan Darbo said two keys to the game were C-I’s excellent guard play and the Rangers getting to the free throw line more often.
Mesabi East plays at Greenway Monday.
Crosby-Ironton 31 34 — 65
Mesabi East 30 22 — 52
CI: Dakota Mitchell 3, Cayden Turk 9, Carsen Turk 20, Gabe Kramer 6, Frank Meyer 1, Dietrich Winegarner 8, Jordan Oehrlein 18. 3-pointers: Mitchell 1, Cayden Turk 1, Carsen Turk 2. Free throws: 13-26. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
ME: Brayden Leffel 4, Hunter Hannuksela 23, Kody Frey 5, Ethan Fallstrom 6, Cody Fallstrom 6, Tyler Ritter 8. 3-pointers: Hannuksela 3, Frey 1, E. Fallstrom 2. Free throws: 2-7. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
Virginia 89,
Deer River 56
At Virginia, the Blue Devils senior night was a joyous one Friday night as the Virginia boys’ basketball team knocked off Deer River 89-56.
Jayden Bernard led all scorers in the contest with 33 points. Kyle Williams added 20.
Ty Morrison paced the Warriors with 18 points. Sam Rahier tallied 11 and Blake Fox chipped in with 10.
After falling to Deer River earler in the season on a last second shot, Virginia head coach Derek Aho said it was very nice for his team to get a decisive win in their last regular season home game.
“We definitely wanted to come out and play hard on a night like tonight,” Aho said. “The first one against Deer River was a rough game us where we just didn’t play well and we had almost 30 turnovers. To Have a great senior night and get a great team win where all four of our seniors scored tonight was just great.”
The Blue Devils (19-6) will close out the regular season on Friday at Esko.
VHS 52 37 — 89
DR 28 28 — 56
Virginia: Joe Hafdahl 8, Nick Peters 3, Dan Squires 8, Jack Toman 9, Jayden Bernard 33, Mason Carlson 6, JJ Bridgewater 2, Kyle Williams 20; Three pointers: Hafdahl 2, Peters 1, Bernard 2; Free throws: 6-8; Total foul: 16; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Sam Rahier 11, Blake Fox 10, Ethan Williams 7, Mikhail Wakonabo 2, Logan David 4, Rhett Mundt 2, Fred Jackson 1, Ty Morrison 18, Dominick McClellan 1; Three pointers: Rahier 2, Fox 1, Morrison 3; Free throws: 10-17; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 76,
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 47
At Lester Prairie, the Rangers got double-digit point production from three players en route to a 76-47 win over the Bulldogs.
Head coach Jeff Buffetta said the girls’ offensive confidence is improving, which has led to good shooting and ball movement.
MI-B will host a first round game in the Section 7A Tournament at 7 p.m Thursday. Their opponent has yet to be determined.
MI-B 32 44 — 76
LP/HT 22 25 — 47
MI-B: Laney Ryan 2, Jacie Kvas 3, Hali Savela 3, Jordan Zubich 21, Brooke Niska 6, Miah Gellerstedt 12, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 12, Mia Ganyo 8, Ava Butler 8. 3-pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 5, Niska 2, Gellerstedt 3, S. Ganyo 2, M. Ganyo 1, Butler 1. Free throws: 9-13. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
LP/HT: Addison Hoof 3, Shelbea Schuette 2, Taylor Ebert 6, Marissa Radtke 18, Lizzy Anderson 7, Emily Rademacher 5, Paige Heimeri 6. 3-pointers: Radtke 1. Free throws: 8-12. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None
