MI-B defense stifles Esko

MOUNTAIN IRON — When someone thinks of Tenacious D, they might think of the American comedy rock duo of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass that formed in 1994.
The tenacious defense fans saw at Monday’s Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball game was anything but humorous for visiting Esko.
The Rangers clamped down the Eskomo offense and found their range from long distance in a convincing 70-42 win over the visitors.
“I liked our intensity,’’ head coach Jeff Buffetta said after the game. However, “we weren’t too happy with the 5:45 p.m. (junior varsity) game. Our intensity wasn’t quite there in the first game of the night. That was the message in the locker room. We have to come out (for the varsity contest) and play a little bit harder and play with a little bit more energy. The girls came out and played hard right off the bat.’’
The stifling defense forced numerous Esko turnovers and helped the Rangers get off to a fast start and a 46-27 lead at the half.
“When we’re moving on defense, that’s going to def help our offense.’’
The impact on the Esko offense was quite evident.
“When we’re moving and putting pressure on ball handlers that makes decision making a lot harder on the other team. When we’re at our best, I think that obviously pays dividends to our style of basketball.’’
After a two-week break, the Rangers started out quite hot from the field and at the free throw line.
The Rangers opened the first half in dominating fashion and never let up. The team’s tough defense had Esko off its game and fueled the MI-B offense.
The Rangers spread the ball around and was out to a 9-0 lead after Mia Ganyo drained a 3-pointer.
Esko’s Jayden Karppinen responded with a 3-pointer to get the visitors on the board, but MI-B was hard to slow down as they had the advantage getting to most loose balls and rebounds.
The Rangers got inside scoring from Jacie Kvas and an array of buckets from beyond the arc to extend their lead to 20-5.
Sarah Wagemaker and Ingrid Hexum helped keep Esko within striking distance, while Brooke Niska and Hali Savela put in some rainbows from long range.
With Esko closing to 28-17 on a Wagemaker three, Ava Butler hit two free throws and Miah Gellerstedt scored 10 straight for MI-B (including two 3-pointers) to extend the lead to 38-17.
Mallory Sunnarborg and Hexum came back for Esko before Butler and Mia Ganyo scored again to give the home team a commanding 46-27 lead at the break.
Buffetta said his team’s transition offense was good, but had a few too many turnovers when they got out of transition. “That’s something to work on,’’ he said. “As long as we’re playing hard, we can work on those skills.’’
The long break showed a bit in the second half when the Rangers got a bit worn out.
“As we got tired, the shooting kind of went. We have to be a little more patient and get some better shots.’’ Overall, he said it was good to see his squad hit some shots after the layoff.
The second half got off to a bit of a slower start, but the Rangers fended off each run Esko tried to make. MI-B utilized their inside game as much as they could, as well.
“We’re trying to balance our game between penetration and outside shots. I think sometimes we’re relying too much on the outside shots. The more balance we get the better.’’
The balanced paid off with the 28-point win, 70-42.
The Rangers were led by Miah Gellerstedt with 13 points and Sage Ganyo and Jordan Zubich, each with 11.
MI-B (3-1) hosts Roseau at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Esko 27 15 — 42
MI-B 46 24 — 70
Esko: Jayden Karpinen 4, Aila Grabel 8, Sarah Wagemaker 10, Ingrid Hexum 2, Mallory Sunnarborg 5, Ava Korby 3, Rachel Antonutti 6, Brenna Stark 4. 3-pointers: Grabel 1, Wagemaker 1, Sunnarborg 1, Antonutti 2. Free throws: 7-19. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
MI-B: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 8, Jordan Zubich 11, Brooke Niska 7, Miah Gellerstedt 13, Sage Ganyo 11, Mia Ganyo 7, Ava Butler 5, Lauren Maki 4. 3-pointers: Savela 2, Zubich 3, Niska 1, Gellerstedt 3, M. Ganyo 1. Free throws: 16-20. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.
Ely 72,
Chisholm 50
At Ely, Brielle Kallberg poured in 30 — including her 1,000th career point early in the second half — to lead the Timberwolves past Chisholm, 72-50.
Head coach Darren Visser said Kallberg was instrumental in the win as she was able to get open more and more in the second half, while also using her quickness to get to the basket.
He said it was also a relief for his senior to get the accomplishment behind her.
“It was a big accomplishment for her,’’ Visser said, and getting it allowed her to relax and play her game.
The Ely coach credited Chisholm for being a young and scrappy team. “They gave us a heck of a battle in the first half.’’
However, the Wolves made a few second half adjustments to pull away from the Bluestreaks.
Also hitting double figures for the home team were Erika Mattson and Madeline Perry, each with 12, and Rachel Coughlin with 10.
Chisholm was paced by Jordan Temple with 18 points and Tresa Baumgard with 16.
Ely (5-1) plays at Two Harbors Friday. Chisholm hosts Hibbing on Thursday.
Chisholm 24 26 — 50
Ely 31 41 — 72
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 3, Sofie Anderson 9, Hannah Kne 4, Jordan Temple 18, Tresa Baumgard 16. 3-pointers: Anderson 1, Temple 3. Free throws: 8-17. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Pearson.
Ely: Erika Mattson 12, Brielle Kallberg 30, Rachel Coughlin 10, Sarah Visser 4, Madeline Perry 12, Winter Sainio 4. 3-pointers: None. Free throws: 12-25. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Mattson.
Cherry 79,
Carlton 55
CHERRY — Katie Peterson led three Tigers in double figures with 17 points as Cherry improved to 6-0 on the season with the home victory over the Bulldogs Monday.
Jessa Schroetter had 16 and Danielle Clement finished with 10.
Alaina Bennett had 21 for Carlton, and Abby Mickle finished with 17.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Moose Lake/WR 88,
Eveleth-Gilbert 28
At Eveleth, Carter Mavec led the Golden Bears with 11 points, but it wasn’t enough as Moose Lake/Willow River notched a 88-28 win over the home team.
The Rebels were paced by Brady Watrin with 21 points and Mason Olson with 19.
Eveleth-Gilbert plays at Hibbing on Thursday.
MLWR 64 24 — 88
E-G 15 13 — 28
MLWR: Logan Orvedahl 6, Ben Dewey 9, Sam Dewey 7, Brady Watrin 21, Phillip Sheetz 3, Conner Welch 2, Mason Olson 19, Drew Danielson 3, Michael Olson 10, Alex Watrin 2, Landin Kurhajetz 6. 3-pointers: B. Dewey 1, S. Dewey 1, B. Watrin 1, Sheetz 1, Ma. Olson 1, Mi. Olson 2. Free throws: 9-13. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
E-G: Carter Mavec 11, Gunnar Krmpotich 2, AJ Roen 5, Zach Lindseth 5, Carter Orent 1, Josh Creer-Oberstar 3, Cameron Peterson 1. 3-pointers: Mavec 3, Roen 1, Lindseth 1, Creer-Oberstar 1. Free throws: 2-9. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.