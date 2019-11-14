MI-B denied title shot

MINNEAPOLIS — The final score of Thursday’s Class 9-Man State football semifinal didn’t read out in Mountain Iron-Buhl’s favor.
For the second year in a row, the Rangers faced an uphill battle at U.S. Bank Stadium, this time falling to Section 4 champion Hancock 65-32.
For more than a quarter, the game looked like it would come down to which team could outrush the other. The Rangers continually fed the ball to standout Dillon Drake while Hancock went with their senior Tyler Timmerman to carry the load.
By most measures, Drake had a solid day. The MI-B senior finished with over 100 yards rushing, recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and ran back a kickoff return 85 yards to the house to give the Rangers a fighting chance.
In the end, the Owls dominated the final two and a half quarters of play to secure their spot in the state title game. By the end of the early afternoon contest, Timmerman recorded 240 yards of rushing on 22 carries along with three rushing touchdowns. He added on a 61-yard touchdown catch as well as a 75-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown, posing a problem to Rangers head coach Dan Zubich that his squad just couldn’t solve.
MI-B freshman Nikolas Jesch found the spotlight late in the contest, running in a nine-yard touchdown late in the third quarter and adding a 48-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Asher Zubich for the final score of the game in the fourth quarter.
The Rangers were the first to light up the scoreboard. Their opening drive was effective with Drake taking the bulk of the carries and Zubich helping out with a few of his own.
After moving the ball 64 yards, MI-B found themselves on the Hancock three-yard line staring at a fourth and goal situation. Zubich took the snap and hoped to run straight in for the score, but fumbled the ball right into the end zone where Drake was waiting to scoop it up for the score. While unconventional, the Rangers struck first, leading Hancock 6-0 four and a half minutes in.
The Owls proved their worth, however, on their first drive as quarterback Preston Rohleff connected with Brandon Kellenberger on the first play from scrimmage for 32 yards, putting Hancock on the MI-B 21. From there, Timmerman rushed three times for a total of 15 yards and teammate Isaac Nienhaus rushed it in from six yards out for the score.
Hancock kept their foot on the gas and scored early in the second to put the pressure on the Rangers. Timmerman took the first run on the next drive for just five yards before exploding on the next rush for 45. The Owls kept feeding their leading man until the Rangers forced a fourth down and four from the MI-B 19.
That was no issue for the Owls, however, as Rohloff aired it out to Brandon Kellenberger who was waiting in the end zone for their second score of the contest. After the two-point conversion, the score stood at 14-6 in favor of Hancock.
Hoping to turn the tide back in his team’s favor, Drake took the next kickoff and ran it straight to pay dirt: 85 yards to the end zone for a touchdown that made it 14-14 after Drake ran in the ensuing two-pointer.
That was about as good as things got for the Rangers, however, as the next Ranger kickoff went straight to Timmerman who answered Drake’s call with a 75-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown to put the Owls back on top, 22-14 after the two-point conversion.
Hancock added one more score before the half ended and went into the locker room up 30-14 on MI-B.
The third quarter was the Timmerman show as things went from bad to worse for the Rangers. Timmerman ran in scores from 46 and 31 yards out before catching a 61-yard touchdown pass from Rohloff that made it 50-14 with just over four minutes taken off the third quarter clock, essentially putting the game out of reach for MI-B.
MI-B managed to find the end zone once in the third on a nine-yard pitch to Jesch that made it 50-20.
Some good fortune for the Rangers appeared in the beginning of the fourth quarter as Drake forced and recovered a Timmerman fumble that gave MI-B the ball at the Hancock 29. Two plays later, Zubich connected with Aidan Bissonette for 27 yards through the air and a touchdown score that made it 50-26.
Things stalled out for the Rangers again, however, as Hancock safely put the game away with two fourth quarter scores before Jesch caught a 48-yard TD pass from Zubich to close out the game’s scoring.
The turning point in the season-ending loss for the Rangers was Timmerman’s kickoff return that quieted the MI-B fans in the second quarter.
“That was a momentum zapper for us” Zubich said. “We told them all week not to kick to that guy and we ended up kicking it to him and it rolled on the ground for a bit but it wasn’t enough to slow him down or stop him.”
Another key factor in the loss was not fully understanding the speed of Timmerman and the Owls as a whole.
“We knew they were fast,” Zubich said. “We saw their whole season on film but until you see it live, you don’t know how fast. We knew [Timmerman] was a burner but all their guys were fast too. They were like a long, lanky basketball team and they’re physical too.”
As disappointing as the loss was, the season was certainly still a success according to Zubich.
“People have been counting us out all year. We graduated seven seniors last year and we’re so young. We only have three seniors on this squad and three juniors behind them. So we had a lot of freshman and sophomores out there,” still learning to play the game.
For standout Dillon Drake, the credit has to be given to the coaches and his dedicated teammates for the very successful last two seasons the Rangers have put together.
“I look at that as good coaching,” Drake said reflecting on his final two years. “And I look at all the guys coming in every day that have the same goal to win a state championship game.”
Zubich agreed that the group of kids coming through the program are ready to have the same success as the last two teams and hopes they can emulate players like Drake in all aspects of the game.
“When I said last year that we would be back, to be honest, I didn’t know it would be this quick but this guy right here,” Zubich said referring to Drake. “Unbelievable.”
“I’ve never coached anybody with as much heart as this guy. He just doesn’t quit. He’s unbelievable. The guys we have coming back ... we have 11 talented freshman, six sophomores and three juniors so hopefully we ‘ll be coming back again next year.”
His tenure as a Rangers football player over, Drake was nearly at a loss for words for how to sum it all up.
“It was really just a dream come true I guess,” Drake said. “My last two years, I wouldn’t expect us to be here twice.”
MIB 6 8 6 12 — 32
HHS 6 24 20 15 — 65
First Quarter
M: Dillon Drake fumble recovery in end zone (pass fail)
H: Isaac Nienhaus 6 run (pass fail)
Second Quarter
H: Brandon Kellenberger 19 pass from Preston Rohloff (Tyler Timmerman run)
M: Drake 85 kickoff return (Drake run)
H: Timmerman 75 kickoff return (Kellenberger pass from Rohloff)
H: Daniel Milander 85 pass from Rohloff (Timmerman run)
Third Quarter
H: Timmerman 46 run (pass fail)
H: Timmerman 31 run (run fail)
H: Timmerman 61 pass from Rohloff (Milander pass from Rohloff)
M: Nikolas Jesch 9 run (pass fail)
Fourth Quarter
M: Aidan Bissonette 27 pass from Asher Zubich (run fail)
H: Timmerman 8 run (Nienhaus rush)
H: Dalton Rose 2 run (Gideon Joos kick)
M: Jesch 48 pass from Zubich (pass fail)
