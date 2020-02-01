MI-B dunked, 67-64; Broncos ice Devils, 6-2

WALKER — The Wolves hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to beat Mountain Iron-Buhl, 67-64.
Head coach Jeff Buffetta said his squad had one shot at the end, but it wasn’t a good one.
The key overall, he said, was that Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was more physical and had more energy than his club.
Nonetheless, it was a great game between No. 3 MI-B and No. 8 WHA.
“That’s why we travel around. We have to test ourselves,’’ he added. “We just didn’t execute good enough down the stretch.’’
MI-B (13-5) hosts Ely on Monday.
MI-B 25 39 — 64
WHA 31 36 — 67
MI-B: Jacie Kvas 11, Hali Savela 10, Jordan Zubich 8, Brooke Niska 6, Miah Gellerstedt 3, Sage Ganyo 20, Mia Ganyo 2, Ava Butler 4. 3-pointers: Zubich 2, Niska 2, Gellerstedt 1, S. Ganyo 4. Free throws: 9-10. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
WHA: MacKenzie Raddatz 16, Justine Day 15, Megan Benjamin 15, Emma Deegan 11, Ally Sea 6, Kali Oelschlager 4. 3-pointers: Day 2, Deegan 3. Free throws: 14-20. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
I. Falls 6,
Virginia/MI-B 2
At International Falls, the Blue Devils got goals from Keegan Ruedebusch and Ryan Scherf Friday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Broncos came away with a 6-2 victory.
Ruedebusch got the scoring started with an unassisted, even-strength tally at the 1:57 mark. However, International Falls answered with a pair of goals and went up 2-1 after the first.
Virginia/MI-B’s Ryan Scherf netted an unassisted goal 20 seconds into the second period. The Broncos scored the next four unanswered goals to grab the four-goal victory.
Ian Kangas and Tristan Pikula combined for 30 saves in the loss.
The Devils (5-14-2) host Hermantown Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.