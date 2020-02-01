MI-B dunked, 67-64; Broncos ice Devils, 6-2

WALKER — The Wolves hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to beat Mountain Iron-Buhl, 67-64.

Head coach Jeff Buffetta said his squad had one shot at the end, but it wasn’t a good one.

The key overall, he said, was that Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was more physical and had more energy than his club.

Nonetheless, it was a great game between No. 3 MI-B and No. 8 WHA.

“That’s why we travel around. We have to test ourselves,’’ he added. “We just didn’t execute good enough down the stretch.’’

MI-B (13-5) hosts Ely on Monday.

MI-B 25 39 — 64

WHA 31 36 — 67

MI-B: Jacie Kvas 11, Hali Savela 10, Jordan Zubich 8, Brooke Niska 6, Miah Gellerstedt 3, Sage Ganyo 20, Mia Ganyo 2, Ava Butler 4. 3-pointers: Zubich 2, Niska 2, Gellerstedt 1, S. Ganyo 4. Free throws: 9-10. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

WHA: MacKenzie Raddatz 16, Justine Day 15, Megan Benjamin 15, Emma Deegan 11, Ally Sea 6, Kali Oelschlager 4. 3-pointers: Day 2, Deegan 3. Free throws: 14-20. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

I. Falls 6,

Virginia/MI-B 2

At International Falls, the Blue Devils got goals from Keegan Ruedebusch and Ryan Scherf Friday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Broncos came away with a 6-2 victory.

Ruedebusch got the scoring started with an unassisted, even-strength tally at the 1:57 mark. However, International Falls answered with a pair of goals and went up 2-1 after the first.

Virginia/MI-B’s Ryan Scherf netted an unassisted goal 20 seconds into the second period. The Broncos scored the next four unanswered goals to grab the four-goal victory.

Ian Kangas and Tristan Pikula combined for 30 saves in the loss.

The Devils (5-14-2) host Hermantown Tuesday.

