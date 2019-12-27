MI-B falls; Ely and Bigfork both score wins

PEQUOT LAKES — The Patriots were in control from the start and cruised to a 88-60 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl at the Pequot Lakes Holiday Tournament Friday.
“Our guys fought hard the whole game,’’ MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta said, but gave up too many easy baskets to the athletic, Class AA Pequot Lakes team. He added that the Patriots shot the ball really well and often beat the Rangers up and down the court.
The Rangers were led by Asher Zubich with 21 points, Nikolas Jesch with 13 and Jeffrey Kayfes with 10.
MI-B takes on Mora at 1:30 p.m. today.
In the tournament’s other game, Nashwauk-Keewatin defeated Mora, 66-60.
MI-B 35 25 — 60
P. Lakes 59 29 — 88
MI-B: Nels Parenteau 6, Asher Zubich 21, Jeffrey Kayfes 10, Hunter Weigel 6, Nikolas Jesch 13, Braxton Negen 2, Alex Schneider 2. 3-pointers: Zubich 4, Kayfes 2, Weigel 2, Jesch 2. Free throws: 10-16. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
PL: Bode Magnuson 12, Alex Morgan 13, Carter Sjoblad 4, Korey Jackson 19, Ryan Monahan 6, Grant Kotaska 9, Evin Ruud 4, Simon Wufflestad 2, Jack Benson 7, Eli Laposky 7, Alex Geroy 3, Erik Geroy 2. 3-pointers: Morgan 1, Jackson 6, Kotaska 1, Benson 1, Laposky 1. Free throws: 6-8. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
Hoops for Hope Holiday Tournament
Ely 84,
Isle 44
At Ely, Dylan Fenske led all scorers with 22 points as the Timberwolves took down Isle, 84-44, to advance to the championship of the Hoops for Hope Tournament Friday night.
Ely head coach Tom McDonald said the key to the win was defense.
“We played well defensively, which led to a lot of fast break opportunities for us.’’
The Timberwolves also got 14 points from Eric Omerza, 13 from Emmett Faltesek, 12 from Bryce Longwell and 11 from Brock Latourell.
Ely hosts Bigfork at 2:30 p.m.
Isle 23 21 — 44
Ely 45 39 — 84
Isle: Eldayshun Big Bear 3, Lucas Gross 8, Derek Smith 2, Brandon Buehring 17, Willie Stalker 8, Conner Risvold 4, Charlie Schmitz 2. 3-pointers: Buehring 5, Gross 1, Big Bear 1. Free throws: 1-4. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Rilye Bishop 2, Jason Kerntz 3, Brock Latourell 11, Eric Omerza 14, Mason Davis 1, Emmett Faltesek 13, Dylan Fenske 22, Will Davies 1, Harry Simons 5, Bryce Longwell 12. 3-pointers: Kerntz 1, Latourell 3, Faltesek 3, Simons 1. Free throws: 12-17. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Bigfork 71,
Cook County 64
At Ely, Liam Prato poured in 39 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help lead Bigfork past Cook County, 71-64.
The Huskies’ Jared Lovdahl also dropped in 16 points in the win.
Cook County was paced by Pete Sutton with 29 points.
Bigfork will take on the winner of Friday night’s Ely vs. Isle game at 2:30 p.m. today.
Bigfork 34 37 — 71
Cook Co. 22 42 — 64
B: Ben Heinle 5, Jackson Lovdahl 4, Austin Johnson 3, Jared Lovdahl 16, James Rauzi 5, Liam Prato 39. 3-pointers: Johnson 1, Jared Lovdhal 1, Heinle 1, Prato 2. Free throws: 11-21. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
CC: Tate Crawford 2, Adam Dorr 5, Derek Smith 12, Pete Sutton 29, Jordan Porter 12, Keegan Morrison 4. 3-pointers: Dorr 1, Smith 2, Sutton 4, Porter 1. Free throws: 10-13. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
