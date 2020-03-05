MI-B falls short of 10th title

DULUTH — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team had a fighting chance halfway through Thursday’s Section 7A championship, trailing top-seeded Cromwell-Wright, 28-24.
The Cardinals would not be denied, however, as senior cousins Taya and Shaily Hakamaki were nearly perfect in the second half. When all was said and done, Cromwell-Wright outscored the Rangers 40-19 in the closing frame, leading to a 68-43 win.
The loss for Mountain Iron-Buhl snaps a streak of nine consecutive Section 7A championships dating back to the 2010-2011 season.
The Cardinals came out hot right from the opening tip Thursday night as Emmalee Hoover got the C-W scoring started with a three-pointer on the first possession. MI-B came up scoreless on their first two possessions and Taya Hakamaki got her night started driving and scoring the next time down to make it 5-0 Cardinals.
Brooke Niska brought the Rangers to life as she nailed her first three of the contest but after the two teams traded turnovers, Taya Hakamaki took it to the hoop again for another two points. The Cardinals kept feeding it to the University of Minnesota-Duluth recruit as she scored again on a beautiful layup to make it 9-3, forcing MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta to take a timeout.
Out of the break, the Rangers cut the deficit in half immediately with a dagger three from Ava Butler. The lead was quickly put back to six, however, as Shaily Hakamaki – also a recruit for the Bulldogs – knocked down her first three of the night to make it 12-6.
Cromwell-Wright looked to put the Rangers away early and stretched their lead to as much as nine in the first half with more buckets from Hoover and the Hakamaki’s.
Mountain Iron-Buhl fought their way back in to the first half as a pair of Jordan Zubich threes and two made free throws from Jacie Kvas helped cut the lead down to three, 22-19. The Rangers got the ball back on the other end of the court thanks to Niska drawing a charge, putting her squad back on offense.
Sage Ganyo grabbed her first bucket of the night on the ensuing possession to bring MI-B within one, 22-21. The Cardinals grabbed six more points to close out the half and Ganyo knocked down a three in the closing minutes to make it a 28-24 contest halfway through.
Taya Hakamaki led the Cardinals with 15 at the break. Zubich and Niska each had six to pace the Rangers.
With one half of play in the rear-view mirror, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta knew his team wasn’t playing the best that they could, but was ultimately pleased being within a couple buckets of Cromwell-Wright with 18 minutes to play.
“I thought early in that first half we made some mistakes,” Buffetta said. “We were hoping if we could clean those mistakes up we could come out and get some energy going in the second half. To beat Cromwell, you have to hope that their best players are missing some shots and we were definitely still in it at halftime.”
Coming out of the break, Zubich struck first for the Rangers with a bucket down low, but things quickly changed after that.
Shaily Hakamaki nailed a jumper to make it 30-26 and then quickly made it a 10-point game with a pair of back-to-back threes that quieted the Mountain Iron-Buhl crowd. Jordan Zubich managed to bring it back down to eight with a pair of free throws soon after, but the Cardinals three-point show would not be denied.
Hoover was the next to nail a three for C-W, followed by teammate Andrea Pocernich to make it a 14-point game, 42-28. Ganyo tried to stop the bleeding for the Rangers with two-pointer of her own, but Hoover knocked down another three to extend the Cardinals largest lead of the night, 45-30.
Putting MI-B right where they wanted them, Cromwell-Wright started to funnel their offense through Taya Hakamaki once again. Hakamaki took responsibility for the next 11 Cardinals points with a pair of free throws and three consecutive made threes in a stretch that made it 56-37, Mountain Iron-Buhl trailing.
The Cardinals kept the buckets coming as Natalee Hakamaki converted on a three-point play, Pocernich nailed another three and Amber Collman added a bucket down low. In what felt like the blink of an eye, Cromwell-Wright led Mountain Iron-Buhl 64-37 with six minutes to play.
Mountain Iron-Buhl was able to hit a few more shots as time started to wind down, but it was too little, too late for the Rangers as the Cardinals came away with the 68-43 win, ending their streak of section championships.
Taya Hakamaki ended the night with 28 points for the Cardinals. Shaily Hakamaki added 15. Emmalee Hoover finished with 11. Jordan Zubich paced the Rangers with 13 in the loss.
Their season cut shorter than usual this year, the Rangers have nothing to hang their heads about according to their coach.
“You know what, I’m proud of our girls,” said Buffetta. “They worked hard and we just lost to a better team. Cromwell got hot in the second half, and with the talent they have, you have to hope that they miss some shots and I don’t think they missed anything in the second half.
“It was more to Cromwell’s credit than anything against our girls. Our girls worked hard and they wanted it tonight. We just got beat by a better team.”
With just three seniors and no juniors, the Rangers are undeniably a young team. With the Cardinals being led by a pair of senior Division II recruits, that youth showed itself on the court, according to Buffetta.
“I think our girls coming back gained a lot of experience tonight and hopefully that hurt that they feel turns into motivation. If they learn from it, we should see a lot of good things in the future.”
The three seniors — Mia Ganyo, Laney Ryan and Miah Gellerstedt — are some of the biggest pieces of this year’s squad and, ultimately, proved some people wrong, according to Buffetta.
“I told them in the locker room that five years ago, I don’t think anybody thought these girls would be in this position so I give them a lot of credit. They were devoted to this program and they worked their butts off. They were a big reason why we got to play here tonight.
“People will talk about us losing because we haven’t lost this in a while, but we have to celebrate the fact that we are here. And they were here for the 10th straight year. There’s nothing wrong with that.”
One title shy of a decade of dominance, Buffetta is sure that his team and the Rangers program is in the right spot.
“I’m proud of this program and this entire team. There’s a lot of people that have put a lot of time into it and it’s worked out well for us.”
MIB 24 19 -- 43
CW 28 40 -- 68
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 2, Jordan Zubich 13, Brooke Niska 8, Sage Ganyo 9, Mia Ganyo 6, Ava Butler 5; Three pointers: Niska 2, Butler 1, Zubich 3, S. Ganyo 1, M. Ganyo 2; Free throws: 6-8; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Cromwell-Wright: Taya Hakamaki 28, Emmalee Hoover 11, Shaily Hakamaki 15, Natalee Hakamaki 3, Andrea Pocernich 9, Amber Collman 2; Three pointers: Hoover 3, S. Hakamaki 3, T, Hakamaki 4, Pocernich 3; Free throws: 9-9; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
