MI-B girls buck Broncos, 86-45

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Rangers had four players in double figures as they cruised past the Broncos, 86-45.
Mountain Iron-Buhl has had that for several games now, said head coach Jeff Buffetta, who knows that will help his team out the rest of the season.
Ava Butler led the Rangers with 17 points, Sage Ganyo dropped in 16 and Mia Ganyo and Jordan Zubich each hit for 14.
“We played with good energy tonight,’’ Buffetta said was another key to the win.
MI-B (7-2) hosts North Woods on Thursday.
MI-B 57 29 — 86
I. Falls 27 18 — 45
MIB: Laney Ryan 4, Jacie Kvas 8, Hali Savela 7, Jordan Zubich 14, Miah Gellerstedt 6, Sage Ganyo 16, Mia Ganyo 14, Ava Butler 17. 3-pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 3, S. Ganyo 2, M. Ganyo 2, Butler 3. Free throws: 15-25. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: None.
IF: Dayton Busch 3, Maddy olson 3, Holly Wold 10, Maddie Lowe 6, Anna Windels 2, Chloe Sullivan 19, Hannah Mark 2. 3-pointers: Busch 1, Olson 1, Wold 1. Free throws: 20-27. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Mark.
Virginia 79,
North Woods 49
At Cook, five Virginia players dropped in 11 points each as the Blue Devils rallied from a 32-29 halftime deficit for a 79-49 road victory.
Anna Fink, Halee Zorman, Lexiss Trygg, Kelsey Squires and Sophie Christofferson all reached double figures in the win.
North Woods was paced by Sasha Strong, who was the game’s top scorer, with 17 points.
The Grizzlies (4-7) play at Mountain Iron-Buhl Thursday, while Virginia (9-3) plays at Crookston Friday.
Virginia 29 50 — 79
N. Woods 32 17 — 49
VHS: Anna Fink 11, Rian Aune 9, Halee Zorman 11, Lexiss Trygg 11, Kaylee Iverson 9, Kelsey Squires 11, Sophie Christofferson 11, Erin Haerer 5, Aleksia Tollefson 1. 3-pointers: Aune 1, Squires 3, Haerer 1. Free throws: 19-30. Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: None.
NW: Nicole Olson 8, Hannah Kinsey 5, Kennedy Wardas 7, Brynn Simpson 9, Sasha Strong 17, Madi Dantes 3. 3-pointers: Strong 4, Dantes 1. Free throws: 16-30. Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
North Woods 90,
Two Harbors 53
At Two Harbors, Darius Goggleye led all scorers with 22 points as North Woods picked up a 90-53 win over the Agates.
The Grizzlies also got 18 points from Jared Chiabotti, 15 from Brenden Chiabotti, 13 from Trevor Morrison and 10 from Levi Byram.
North Woods (8-2) hosts Hill City next Tuesday.
North Woods 41 49 — 90
Two Harbors 23 30 — 53
NW: Darius Goggleye 22, Jared Chiabotti 18, Brenden Chiabotti 15, Levi Byram 10, Alex Hartway 8, Trevor Morrison 13, Sean Morrison 4. 3-pointers: Jared Chiabotti 2, Hartway 2. Free throws: 8-12. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
TH: Ethan Bopp 3, Trent Gomez 14, Clark Nelson 4, Kyler Pitkanen 2, Eli Schlangen 7, Alec Churness 1, Jeremiah Johnson 20, Eli Wiseman 2. 3-pointers: Bopp 1. Free throws: 12-22. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Friday’s Game
International Falls 82,
Mesabi East 75, OT
At International Falls, the Broncos knocked off the Giants in an overtime thriller Friday night. Further details were not available as this edition went to press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.