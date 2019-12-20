MI-B girls down unbeaten Roseau, 83-71

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team took advantage of a fast paced, high energy game Friday night en rout to an 83-71 win over Class AA No. 14 Roseau.
The Rangers had to contend with a 32-point performance from the Rams’ Katie Borowicz, but a balanced scoring attack prevailed in the end.
Jordan Zubich led MI-B in scoring with 18 points. Sage Ganyo totaled 16. Ava Butler added 13 and Miah Gellerstedt chipped in with 11. Borowicz and Julia Braaten with 18 were the only Roseau scorers in double figures.
“It was a good game for us,” Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said after the contest. “Roseau was 7-0 coming in tonight and it was high energy all the way through. It was a good team win for us and fun to watch.”
The Rangers (4-1) will host their own holiday tournament beginning next Thursday. Other teams expected to attend the tournament are Class AA No. 3 Duluth Marshall, Class A Cromwell-Wright, as well as Pine River-Backus.
RHS 37 34 — 71
MIB 46 37 — 83
Roseau: Hanna Mooney 8, Julia Braaten 18, Faith Berger 4, Morgan Boroos 7, Katie Borowicz 32, Shavonda Bender 2; Three pointers: Braaten 1, Borowicz 3; Free throws: 9-10; total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Laney Ryan 5, Jacie Kvas 6, Hali Savela 3, Jordan Zubich 18, Brooke Niska 3, Miah Gellerstedt 11, Sage Ganyo 16, Mia Ganyo 5, Ava Butler 13, Lauren Maki 3; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 2, Gellerstedt 3, S. Ganyo 3, Butler 1; Free throws: 17-26; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Esko 41,
Virginia 38
At Virginia, a slow-paced second half was not what the Devils wanted Friday as the Esko girls’ basketball team controlled the pace to defeat Virginia, 41-38.
Rian Aune led the Devils with 14 points (including four made threes), while Lexiss Trygg added 13. Esko’s Jayden Karppinen led the Eskomos in scoring in 13. Teammate Mallory Sunnarborg finished with 11.
“It really got slowed down in the second half,” Virginia head coach Spencer Aune said after the game. “I thought we worked hard and gave ourselves some really great opportunities down the stretch to win it. We just didn’t finish and weren’t able to execute and that’s something we’ll need to be able to do come March.
“It’s a good game for December. I thought both teams played hard, but we were just a little bit short tonight.”
Virginia (6-3) will be back in action next Friday when they play host to Bigfork.
EHS 19 22 — 41
VHS 20 18 — 38
Esko: Jayden Karppinen 13, Aila Gabel 8, Sarah Wagemaker 4, Mallory Sunnarborg 11, Ava Korby 3, Brenna Stark 2; Three pointers: Karppinen 2, Gabel 2, Sunnarborg 3, Korby 1; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Anna Fink 3, Rian Aune 14, Halee Zorman 3, Lexiss Trygg 13, Kaylee Iverson 5; Three pointers: Fink 1, Aune 4, Zorman 1; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Aune.
Eveleth-Gilbert 51,
Littlefork-Big Falls 28
At Littlefork, the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team got back on track Friday with a 51-29 win over Littlefork-Big Falls.
Amara Wilcox and Morgan Marks led the scoring for the Golden Bears with 11 points apiece. Morgan Fairchild led the Vikings, also with 11.
Eveleth-Gilbert (4-5) will take part in the Esko Holiday Tournament beginning on Thursday.
EG 31 20 — 51
LBF 16 12 — 28
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lauren Latvaaho 6, Payton Dosan 7, Lydia Delich 2, Amara Wilcox 11, Morgan Marks 11, Amara Carey 1, Elli Jankila 7, Kaitlyn Larsen 2, Cadyn Krmpotich 4; Three pointers: Dosan 1, Marks 3; Free throws: 8-19; Total fouls: 26; Fouled out: none.
Littlefork-Big Falls: Dani Erickson 5, Andi Williams 2, Elise Larson 1, McKenzie Sunsen 9, Emily Fairchild 11; Three pointers: Fairchild 2; Free throws: 14-25; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ely 80,
Cherry 64
At Ely, the Ely boys’ basketball team could never let their foot off the gas Friday night against Cherry. The Tigers battled the Wolves from start to finish, but in the end, Ely came away with the win, 80-64.
Dylan Fenske led the scoring assault for the Wolves with 27 points. Eric Omerza finished with 22. Will Davies chipped in with 10.
For Cherry, Matt Welch led the scoring with 18 and Isaac Asuma had 17.
“They battled us the whole way,” Ely head coach Tom McDonald said after the game. “We were able to pull away at the end but Cherry shot the ball well. WE were just able to defend a little bit better there at the end.
Ely improves to 6-2 on the season and will be hosting their own holiday tournament next week. They’ll open play on Friday vs. Isle. Cherry (2-4) will be in action next weekend at the Northland Holiday Tournament.
CHS 28 36 — 64
Ely 36 44 — 80
Cherry: Matt Welch 18, Isaac Asuma 17, Gavin Constantine 9, Iziac Martin 5, Nick Serna 7, David Clement 7, Mason Perkovich 1; Three pointers: Asuma 5, Constantine 3, Welch 1, Serna 1; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Martin.
Ely: Joey Bianco 3, Brock LaTourell 9, Eric Omerza 22, Emmett Faltesek 3, Dylan Fenske 27, Will Davies 10, Harry Simons 2, Bryce Longwell 4; Three pointers: LaTourell 3, Omerza 1, Faltesek 1, Fenske 1, Davies 1; Free throws: 18-23; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Virginia 68,
Proctor 65
At Proctor, the Blue Devils found themselves in another tough game with Proctor Friday night, this time coming away with the win, 68-65.
Jayden Bernard led Virginia in scoring with 28 points. Kyle Williams added 11 and Mason Carlson chipped in with 10.
Dylan Hom was the leading scorer for the Rails with 29 points. Connor St. Germaine finished with 19 including five made threes and Keegan Dinh tallied 11.
The Blue Devils largely kept Proctor away from the charity stripe, committing just 10 fouls across the entire game. In the end, they only gave the Rails six shots from the free throw line.
Virginia (5-1) will play host to Barnum on Friday.
VHS 35 33 — 68
PHS 33 32 — 65
Virginia: Joe Hafdahl 5, Nick Peters 5, Jack Toman 6, Jayden Bernard 28, Mason Carlson 10, Kyle Williams 11; Three pointers: Hafdahl 1, Peters 1, Toman 1, Bernard 3, Carlson 1; Free throws: 9-17; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Proctor: Connor St. Germaine 19, Keegan Dinh 11, Evan Checkalski 3, Reese Pinney 3, Dylan Hom 29; Three pointers: St. Germaine 5, Dinh 3, Checkalski 1, Hom 1; Free throws: 5-6; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Breck 3,
Eveleth-Gilbert 2
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears boys’ hockey team had the shots on goal advantage 41-26 Friday, but that didn’t translate well on the scoreboard as they fell to visiting Breck 3-2.
Bryce Kopp got the first Eveleth-Gilbert goal of the game at 16:32 in the first period to knot things up at one.
Kopp would assist on Will Troutwine’s third period goal in a 6-on-5 scenario late in the game to make it a 3-2 contest in favor of the Mustangs, but that’s as close as the Bears would get Friday.
Goalie Mack Lautiger stopped 23 shots for E-G. Breck netminder Sean Reiling stopped 39 in the win.
Eveleth-Gilbert will be in action next weekend when they travel west to take on Thief River Falls on Friday and Crookston on Saturday.
Breck 1 2 0 — 3
EGME 1 0 1 — 2
First Period
1, B, Caden Morgan (unassisted), 8:34; 2, EG, Bryce Kopp (unassisted), 16:32.
Second Period
3, B, Carter Theissen (Beau Corneya, Nick Mikan), PP, 9:39; 4, B, Corneya (Mikan, John Blake), 15:48.
Third Period
5, EG, Will Troutwine (Kopp), 6v5, 16:08.
Goalie Saves: Mack Lautiger, EG, 6-9-8—23; Sean Reiling, B, 13-16-10—39.
Penalties-Minutes: EG 2-4; B 6-12.
