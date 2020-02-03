MI-B girls roll past Timberwolves

MOUNTAIN IRON — After losing a tough road game to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Mountain Iron-Buhl responded with a dominating 93-31 home victory over Ely Monday.
“It was nice to come back and play a solid game after Saturday. Saturday we didnt’ play the way we wanted to play up in Walker. It shows what happens when you don’t,’’ head coach Jeff Buffetta said.
The Rangers played hard, moved the ball around and made some shots, all while playing tough defense on Ely’s key players.
“The key is having five girls on the floor that want to play with intensity. We’ve been hit and miss with that this year. We’ll have two or three and a couple take it off. We’re searching for five that want to go out there and play hard at all times. For the most part we had that today.’’
The Rangers played stifling defense from the start, which led to numerous offensive chances. MI-B took advantage from inside and outside to take a 10-2 lead. The intense pressure and high-scoring offense had the home team up 54-22. MI-B continued to roll to a 93-31 win.
MI-B takes on top Section 7A challenger Cherry Thursday night and Cromwell-Wright (another top section team) on Saturday night.
“They’re the teams to beat. Our girls know what it’s like to be there. We’re going to get a good indication this week of where we stand. We’ve got a few more weeks to keep getting better for the sections.’’
MI-B (14-5) was led by Jordan Zubich with 15 pionts, while Brooke Niska and Sage Ganyo each had 12. Laney Ryan also dropped in 10 points.
Ely was paced by Erika Mattson with 10.
Ely 22 9 — 31
MI-B 54 39 — 93
Ely: Erika Mattson 10, Brielle Kallberg 9, Grace LaTourell 6, Madeline Perry 4, Madeline Kallberg 2. 3-pointers: Mattson 2, LaTourell 2. Free throws: 3-4. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Sarah Visser.
MI-B: Laney Ryan 10, Jacie Kvas 6, Hali Savela 9, Jordan Zubich 15, Brooke Niska 12, Miah Gellerstedt 3, Sage Ganyo 12, Mia Ganyo 7, Ava Butler 9, Desi Milton 5, Laura Maki 5. 3-pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 4, Niska 3, Gellerstedt 1, S. Ganyo 1, Maki 1. Free throws: 12-18. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Mesabi East 67,
Deer River 26
At Aurora, the Giants came out hot and stayed they way as they downed Deer River, 67-26.
Ava Hill led the way with 26 points, while Hannah Hannuksela put in 11 and Stevie Hakala added 10.
“I liked our energy tonight,’’ said head coach Chris Whiting, which included getting up and down the court well in the first half.
Whiting also said it was good to see Hakala with 10 points, which gives Mesabi East another contributing scorer.
The Giants (16-4) play at Ely on Thursday.
D. River 13 13 — 26
M. East 45 22 — 67
DR: Shannon Reigel 2, Jessica Reigel 10, Grace Bergland 8, Kristin Schaaf 6. 3-pointers. J. Reigel 2. Free throws: 8-12. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Bergland.
ME: Alexa Fossell 1, Ava Hill 26, Meghan Walker 3, Hannah Hannuksela 11, Kailey Fossell 2, Kora Forsline 5, Stevie Hakala 10, Maggie Lamppa 1, Mia Mattfield 8. 3-pointers: Hill 1, Walker 1, Hannuksela 1. Free throws: 14-19. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Hermantown 52,
Virginia 49
At Hermantown, the Blue Devils did everything they could to knock off the 19-2 Hawks (Class AAA), but they fell just short, 52-49.
“We played really hard’’ and kept the game close the entire time, head coach Spencer Aune said.
Virginia (Class AA) had a chance for the lead with four seconds, but the shot was just off the mark and Hermantown held on for the win. “We battled all night to give ourselves that chance.’’
Virginia (13-8) hosts Deer River on Thursday.
Virginia 28 21 — 49
Hermantown 30 22 — 52
Virginia: Anna Fink 3, Rian Aune 9, Halee Zorman 5, Lexiss Trygg 13, Kaylee Iverson 4, Kelsey Squires 15. 3-pointers: Fink 1, Aune 3, Zorman 1, Squires 5. Free throws: 3-5. Total fouls; 13. Fouled out: None.
Hermantown: Ava Asgaard 11, Brita Birkeland 12, Maiah Christianson 2, Ashley Hill 3, Jessi Kukowski 11, Elly Schmitz 13. 3-pointers: Asgaard 1, Birkeland 2, Hill 1, Kukowski 1, Schmitz 2. Free throws: 9-12. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Virginia 99,
Chisholm 72
At Chisholm, Virginia put together a good team effort en route to a 99-72 victory over the Bluestreaks.
Jayden Bernard led the Devils with 37, while Kyle Williams put in 16 and Mason Carlson added 12.
Chisholm was led by Bryce Warner with 21, Jude Sundquist with 13 and Nate Wessman with 13.
Virginia 54 45 — 99
Chisholm 31 41 — 72
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 10, Logan Nordby 2, Nick Peters 2, Alex Engrav 2, Daniel Squires 10, Jack Toman 6, Jayden Bernard 37, Mason Carlson 12, Gavin Dahl 2, Kyle Williams 16. 3-pointers: Hafdahl 2, Toman 2, Bernard 5. Free throws: 4-5. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
Chisholm: Marcus Durham 3, Dillon Splinter 4, Jude Sundquist 13, Nate Wessman 13, July Abernathy 6, Sean Fleming 2, Noah Sundquist 2, Daniel Rusten 6, Bryce Warner 21. 3-pointers: Durham 1, Jude Sundquist 1, Wessman 3, Warner 3. Free throws: 4-7. Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.
Bigfork 62,
Littlefork-Big Falls 57
At Bigfork, the Huskies got 24 points from Liam Prato en route to a 62-57 win over Littlefork-Big Falls.
Bigfork’s James Rauzi also hit double figures with 13 and Jared Lovdahl dropped in 11.
Head coach Chad Lovdahl said his club had a 4-5 point lead down the stretch and hit some free throws to hang on for the win.
The Vikings were paced by Matt Kennedy with 20 points.
Bigfork hosts Deer River on Friday.
LBF 28 29 — 57
Bigfork 22 40 — 62
LFBF: Matt Kennedy 20, Anthony Cipriano 3, Cameron McRoberts 16, Dale Erickson 3, Jerrell Banner 4, Jacob Pendergast 8, Nathan Kennedy 3. 3-pointers: M. Kennedy 4, Cipriano 1, N. Kennedy 1. Free throws: 11-18. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
BF: Ben Heinle 2, Jackson Lovdahl 8, Jared Lovdahl 11, James Rauzi 13, Liam Prato 24, Jhace Pearson 3, Wyatt Haley 1. 3-pointers: Jac. Lovdahl 2, Jar. Lovdahl 1, Prato 3, Pearson 1. Free throws: 13-19. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.