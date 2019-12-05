MI-B, Grizzlies boys remain undefeated

MOUNTAIN IRON — Asher Zubich and Nikolas Jesch combined 58 points as the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball improved to 3-0 with a 91-61 win over Hill City.
Head coach Jeff said his team got off to a bit of a slow start until they kicked their uptempo style into gear. At that point, MI-B’s shots started going down, which picked the team’s entire game.
Zubich paced the Rangers with 33 points (including five 3-pointers) and Jesch poured in 25 (including a trio of 3-pointers).
The Hornets were led by big man Jon Gowell, who put in 25 points.
MI-B plays at Cherry today.
HC 27 34 — 61
MI-B 54 37 — 91
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 5, Logan Maaskant 2, Seth St. Martin 12, Brenden Humphrey 1, Hunter Gerber 8, Tucker Holm 8, Jon Gowell 25. 3-pointers: None. Free throws: 15-28. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
MI-B: Nels Parenteau 6, Asher Zubich 33, Hunter Weigel 2, Riley Busch 3, Josh Holmes 8, Nikolas Jesch 25, Braxton Negen 4, Braylen Keith 2, Alex Schneider 2, Lukas Madson 6. 3-pointers: Zubich 5, Busch 1, Holmes 2, Jesch 3. Free throws: 4-7. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
North Woods 85,
South Ridge 48
At Culver, the Grizzlies knocked down eight 3-pointers as they raced to an 85-48 victory on the road at South Ridge.
Jared Chiabotti led the way with 25 points (including three 3-pointers), Trevor Morrison had another 25, TJ Chiabotti tallied 18 points (four 3-pointers) and Darius Goggleye hit for 10.
The Panthers were fueled by Kayden Palmi with 10 points.
N. Woods 52 33 — 85
S. Ridge 19 29 — 48
NW: Darius Goggleye 10, Jared Chiabotti 25, TJ Chiabotti 18, Davis Kleppe 2, Brenden Chiabotti 3, Levi Byram 2, Trevor Morrison 25. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 3, TJ Chiabotti 4, B. Chiabotti 1. Free throws: 9-13. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
SR: Noah Sertich 7, Tristan Johnson 2, Mason Lane 7, Nick Larson 1, Jaxson Bennett 8, Ben Wood 5, Austin Josephson 8, Kayden Palmi 10. 3-pointers: Lane 2. Free throws: 6-11. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Chisholm 82,
Northeast Range 21
At Babbitt, Sofie Anderson poured in 28 points and Jordan Temple hit for 16 to help lead Chisholm past Northeast Range, 82-21.
The Bluestreaks also got 14 points from Katie Pearson and 10 more from Tresa Baumgard.
Northeast Range, meanwhile, was paced by Casey Zahnow, who dropped in a dozen.
Paxton Goodsky said Chisholm beat up his squad on the boards throughout the game and pushed the pace in the second half to score the victory.
The Nighthawks host Silver Bay on Monday.
Chisholm 43 39 — 82
NE Range 16 5 — 21
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 14, Lola Huhta 2, Sofie Anderson 28, Hannah Kne 9, Jordan Temple 16, Taylor Yaroscak 3, Tresa Baumgard 10. 3-pointers: Anderson 2, Temple 2, Yaroscak 1. Free throws: 5-14. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.,
NER: Aili Bee 4, Natalie Nelmark 2, Alexia Lightfeather 1, Else Bee 2, Casey Zahnow 12. 3-pointers: Zahnow 3. Free throws: 2-13. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Ely 65,
International Falls 44
At Ely, the Timberwolves got a game-high 28 points from Erika Mattson en route to a 65-44 win over the Broncos.
Head coach Darren Visser said the team’s overall shooting percentage, as well as 13-for-21 shooting from the charity stripe helped his club remain undefeated at 3-0. Ely also rebounded decently on the defensive end and held International Falls to 19 second-half points in the win.
The biggest key, though, was being able to play nine deep. “We’re getting quality minutes out of a lot of people,’’ which kept them fresh.
Ely hosts Two Harbors on Saturday.
IF 25 19 — 44
Ely 31 34 — 65
IF: Holly Wold 13, Maddie Lowe 7, Anna Windels 2, Lucie Kennedy 7, Chloe Sullivan 15. 3-pointers: Wold 4, Kennedy 1. Free throws: 5-20. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Lowe.
Ely: Erika Mattson 28, Brielle Kallberg 16, Rachel Coughlin 1, Sarah Visser 4, Madeline Perry 6, Winter Sainio 8, Ande Visser 2. 3-pointers: Mattson 4. Free throws: 13-21. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
North Woods 51,
South Ridge 49
At Cook, Brynn Simpson scored a game-high 18 and the Grizzlies held off the Panthers for a 51-49 victory.
North Woods also got 12 points from Nicole Olson and 10 from Hannah Kinsey.
South Ridge was led by Svea Snickers and Raina Schneider, each with 13 points.
The Grizzlies led 38-31 at intermission before South Ridge rallied to nearly take the win.
S. Ridge 31 18 — 49
N. Woods 38 13 — 51
S. Ridge: Svea Snickers 13, Lexi Bergum 2, Paris Fierkelepp 4, Alana Young 2, Phylesha Preston 3, Adella Olesiak 12, Raina Schneider 13. 3-pointers: Snickers 2, Preston 1. Free throws: 6-12. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Young, Olesiak, Schneider.
N. Woods: Nicole Olson 12, Helen Koch 3, Hannah Kinsey 10, Kennedy Wardas 2, Brynn Simpson 18, Sasha Strong 6. 3-pointers: Koch 1, Strong 1. Free throws: 13-27. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
