MI-B rocks Vikings, 3-0

MOUNTAIN IRON — On senior night at the Mountain Iron-Buhl gymnasium, the Ranger volleyball team came to play and put together a strong showing in their regular season finale, defeating Littlefork-Big Falls 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-18).
With seven seniors on the MI-B squad, the decisive sweep over the Vikings showed first year head coach Megan Preiner how seriously her most experienced players wanted to win.
“We haven’t won 3-0 in a long time,” Preiner said after the match. “It showed me how bad the seniors wanted it and how bad they wanted to get a win on senior night and they deserved it.”
The first set was a little back-and-forth between the two teams but MI-B soon started putting some distance between themselves and L-BF. The Rangers took advantage of three straight errors from the Vikings at 5-5 to give them a three-point lead. Littlefork-Big Falls’ McKenzie Swenson grabbed two of them back with a kill and an ace serve but the Rangers’ Morgan Dircks had back-to-back kills to make it 10-7.
Hali Savela then served up an ace of her own and two more Vikings’ errors gave the Rangers a 13-7 lead. MI-B kept taking advantage of L-BF errors brought on by the offensive swings of Dircks, Jordan Zubich, Miah Gellerstedt and McKinley Kvas. Now up 17-11, a block by Paris Pontinen put MI-B up by seven, forcing a Vikings timeout.
The Rangers sprinted to the first set finish line after that break with Gellerstedt putting down a pair of two kills in the last three points to give the first frame to MI-B, 25-14.
Taking the opening set easily, Preiner said her squad came out exactly how they needed to in order to set the pace for the entire match.
“I always tell them that getting out, getting ahead and siding out right away really fuels the game. It really just puts us in the forefront and allows us to play how we want to play.”
The second set was more touch and go for the Rangers as the Vikings began to find their offensive groove through the arm of middle hitter Destiny Piekarski. A pair of Piekarski kills put her squad up 3-2 and the Vikings would hold that slight lead for the early goings of the set.
Another Piekarski kill made it 10-8, but Zubich answered back with one of her own to cut the deficit back to one. A favorable Ranger tip at the net eventually tied it at 11-11 and the two squads would continue to trade points.
Now 17-17, back-to-back kills from Dircks and another one from Zubich put MI-B up 20-17. A Vikings error stretched the lead to four, forcing an L-BF timeout but the Rangers persevered after the break and closed out the set with no worries, 25-21.
In the huddle after the second set, Preiner made it clear to her team that nothing would be free for them even up two sets to none.
“I told them specifically in that huddle, ‘It’s not over until there’s 25 points on the scoreboard. It’s not ours until you see 25 up there.’ So they knew that we had to fight for every one of those points.
The Rangers did exactly that in the third set. MI-B took an early lead after both squads were tied at five and didn’t let up the last 20 points. Using their balanced attack and an L-BF team that just couldn’t find it Thursday night, the Rangers took the final set 25-18 to complete the sweep.
Stats wise, MI-B was led by Gellerstedt with nine kills and 21 digs. Zubich finished with eight kills while McKinley Kvas had six of her own to go with two ace serves.
Dircks finished with 14 digs with Mia Ganyo adding 11. Paris Pontinen and Hali Savela combined for 26 set assists with both of them recording a pair of ace serves and Pontinen adding two ace blocks to her stat line.
Getting a W in their final regular season game, Preiner says her team still has a lot of questions heading into the playoffs, but things look to be heading in the right direction.
“We played like this in the beginning of the season but then we went into a little slump. Now, we’re back on track and playing well so it’ll be interesting to see where the playoffs take us.”
With seven seniors playing for Preiner in her first year at the helm, the rookie head coach says working with her entire squad and it’s seven seniors has been challenging, yet rewarding.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Preiner said. “It’s been a learning experience for sure. But having seven very different and diverse seniors has made it challenging but also very rewarding.”
Their first playoff opponent yet to be determined, Preiner says putting together a string of good practices will be crucial to their post-season success.
“I told them you have to come and play like you practice and practice like you play. Because if we don’t, we’re going into our first playoff game and we’re just going to flop. We have to come hard in practice for the next five days and get ready to go for what’s next.”
Silver Bay 3,
Northeast Range 1
At Babbitt, Erin Backe dug up 19 volleyballs and put down three kills and Audrey Anderson came up with 11 more digs, but it wasn’t quite enough as Silver Bay downed the Nighthawks, 3-1 (25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 25-11).
Northeast Range’s Natalie Nelmark also put down five kills and had two blocks.
The Nighthawks host Cherry on Monday.
