MI-B’s Drake motivated to succeed

MOUNTAIN IRON — Rangers head football coach Dan Zubich knew Dillon Drake had something special since he saw him play elementary flag football.
“You could see he could play,’’ even with others older than him. Zubich said the Mountain Iron-Buhl football star had good speed — even back then — and knew the game.
All those years ago, Zubich was right as Drake ultimately led the Rangers to the last two Section 7 9-Man championships and to two straight State Tournaments.
In 2019 alone, the senior rushed for 1,438 yards and 17 touchdowns and had 353 yards receiving and six TDs on offense, while also recording 112 total tackles, 10 sacks, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions on defense. He also holds the state career sack/tackle for loss record.
For his efforts, Drake has been named the 2019 All-Iron Range Football Player of the Year by the Mesabi Daily News, Hibbing Daily Tribune and Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
A lot of Drake’s individual success comes down to motivation, Zubich said. “He never quits.’’
“I’m very competitive,’’ which helped him get to the next level, said Drake, who has accepted a scholarship to play football at Bemidji State University next fall. “I don’t like losing.’’
From grade school on, “I always wanted to win.’’ Even with buddies, “everything was a competition’’ from basketball to chess and any other little game, he stated.
Growing up, Drake played up a level in football and was more with that group since third grade. When the 2019 season came around, he began getting to know the new group of guys. The combination of players was “meshing a lot better than I thought it was going to be’’ and turned into a 10-2 season and a repeat as section champs.
“I’m very proud of those guys. I thought we would make it to the (U.S.) Bank (Stadium) or section championship game but I didn’t know we would dominate as much as we did going to the Bank.’’
MI-B compiled a 7-1 regular season mark and only had one bump in the road — a 38-12 loss at North Central in game four — due in large part to several injuries before and during the contest.
Drake believes that was a turning point in the season.
“I thought we did very well coming back from that game,’’ he said, because the younger guys hadn’t had to deal with that much adversity before. “They learned from that experience to not quit.’’
According to Zubich, Drake’s leadership abilities came through with those younger players.
“He did a great job with leadership,’’ while being businesslike and focused. “He was very vocal. He was great with those younger guys.’’
Who taught Drake how to perform and act as a football player?
“My dad was a big one because he did play college football at Wayne State for a couple years until he got injured.’’
His father Eric told him it’s a lot of hard work to get to college football, but hard work pays off someday. “He taught me if I keep working on what I’m doing as hard as I can and keep improving there will be a good path down the road.’’
His dad’s advice was to work and improve one step at a time. The key is to go from A to B and from B to C and from C to D instead of trying to jump from A to D, Drake said.
Another big mentor was assistant coach Brian Buffetta.
“He really taught me how to play with the team and how to play defense his way. That’s why I think I was very successful. He always put me in a position to be able to play the position I like to play.’’
Coach Zubich also played a big role, too.
“Offensively, he’s a genius,’’ according to Drake. “He designs these plays that work every week.’’
Looking back on his high school football career, one game in particular stands out.
“Probably the highlight of my career is last year’s section title game because for the past three years before that, we got beat by Cook County twice every year. We’d get beat again next year and then the following year. They were all close games where we just needed one breakaway touchdown.’’
The 2018 season was different.
MI-B did lose to the Vikings 22-0 during the regular season, but the Rangers finally turned the tables with a 20-12 section championship victory.
“When we beat them in the section final in Esko, that was the greatest feeling ever because all that work finally paid off. We’re finally going to state’’ after a 10-year drought, he said. “We did it by beating a team that beat us for so many seasons.’’
What did the coaches say that day to inspire Drake and the team?
“I don’t think the coaches really needed to motivate us when we were there. We knew we could beat them. It frustrated us’’ the previous years. “When we went to that game, it was all business. We really wanted to beat them.’’
Beyond the team’s success, what was behind Drake’s success?
“I think just having fun. I had a blast playing football. I think that’s why I was so successful at it. I’m having fun doing it. I’m just not doing it to do it. I do it because I love the game of football.’’
He acknowledges the work behind it is tough, “but I love it.’’ He sees the amount he can bench press increase, then he sees his speed increase. He also learns new things during practice and uses them during the games.
“It becomes fun after putting all that work into it. You play the game and that’s where all the fun happens.’’
Drake is also looking to the future now and playing in Bemidji as a linebacker/defensive end.
The Beavers coaches first got Drake’s highlight film from Zubich after his sophomore year. Drake said they liked the highlight film and would keep in touch. A year later, Drake visited Bemidji, the University of Minnesota Duluth and the University of North Dakota.
“I felt at home in Bemidji,’’ who was really the first team to look at him. “Then when they finally offered me something I said I’m just going to take it. It feels right. The coaching staff feels like I’m at home.’’ With a “family’’ atmosphere, “I felt this is where I want to be.’’
Drake plans to study business/hospitality management at BSU.
The talk about his future makes him realize his high school football career is behind him.
“I’m going to really miss it. I was a big fish in a little pond. Now I’m going to be in a lake that has other big fish in it. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m excited for the challenge.’’
Drake is going to miss being dominant in high school. “It will be an adjustment. That’s what I like about football. If it was easy everybody would be doing it.’’
Zubich will miss Drake as a player and a leader out on the field.
“It was a pleasure to coach him and we’re really going to miss him,’’ the coach said. “He’s just a great kid, who’s a hard worker in the classroom and on the field.
The All-Iron Range Football Team is a follows:
OFFENSE
• Dillon Drake, Sr., MI-B, RB
• Blace Tomberlin, Sr., Greenway/N-K, QB
• Asher Zubich, Fr., MI-B, QB
• Alex Benkusky, MI-B, Jr., C
• Lucas Hultman, Sr., Eveleth-Gilbert, OL
• TJ Chiabotti, So., North Woods, RB
• Blake Thronson, Sr., Chisholm, OT
• Eli Conaway, Sr., Greenway/N-K, RB
• Dylan DeChampeau, Sr., Greenway/N-K, WR
• Deja Cerutti-Allen, Sr., Greenway, OL
• Ryan Peterson, Sr., Cherry, TE
• Brock Holm, Sr., Grand Rapids, RB
DEFENSE
• Eli Erickson, Jr., Hibbing, DB
• Tommy Schlotec, Jr., Eveleth-Gilbert, LB
• Ryan Scherf, Jr., Virginia, S
• Gavin Skelton, Jr., Mesabi East, LB
• Nick Beaudette, Sr., Eveleth-Gilbert, DE
• Justin Caple, Sr., Cherry, S
• Austin Michaels, Sr., Cherry, LB
• Hayden Anderson, Sr., Grand Rapids, LB
• Jude Sundquist, So., Chisholm, DB
• Thor Kongsjord, Deer River, DT
• Ty Donahue, Greenway/N-K, LB
• Cole Meyer, Mesabi East, LB/DE
