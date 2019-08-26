MI-B spikes Grizzlies, 3-1, to open new year

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers Volleyball got their season off to a great start picking up a 3-1 win over North Woods, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21.
“This was a great way to start the season,” Rangers coach Megan Preiner said. “We lost that first game but came back strong and really turned our game up and it showed out there.”
The Grizzlies won the opening game when senior Karlyn Pierce was able to knock down a pair of kills to give North Woods a lead that they would not lose on their way to a 25-21 victory.
“We really did get off to a good start,” Grizzlies coach Kandi Olson said. “We had some young players on the court with no varsity experience and a match like this one really helps out.”
Game two saw both teams trade points until Rangers’ freshman Sage Ganyo took the serve after a Morgan Dircks kill and unleashed an ace serve that gave MI-B a 20-19 lead.
The Rangers added another point which forced Olson to take a time out.
Out of the time out, Ganyo had another ace serve to make it a 22-19 MI-B lead.
“Even in that first game I thought we were serving the ball well,” Rangers coach Preiner said. “I was very happy with our serving tonight.”
A Rangers block at the net made it a 4 point lead and another Ganyo ace made it 24-19.
The Grizzlies knocked the ball out of bounds on the next serve and the Rangers tied up the match 1-1 with the 25-19 win.
Game three was all Rangers as they collected three more ace serves in the game and had their front row put pressure on the Grizzlies.
“We can see that we have some things to work on,” Olson said. “I proud of the way that we didn’t give up out there tonight.”
McKinley Kvas and Ganyo each had an ace in the game to extend the Rangers lead and a Miah Gellerstedt kill put the game away, 25-14.
“That was a good game all around for us,” Preiner said. “We sereved it well and played well at the net.”
Game four had the Grizzlies fighting to stay alive in the match with the strength of Pierce’s kills and the serving of Abbi Shuster.
North Woods had a 12-11 lead but a pair of balls hit out of bounds and a Dircks kill gave the Rangers a 16-14 lead.
A pair of Gellerstedt ace serves and a Dircks kill made it a 19-15 MI-B lead, forcing Olson to take another time out.
The Grizzlies came out of the time out and collected some points and the Rangers lead was down to 21-18.
The Rangers collected a pair of points to make it a 23-19 lead and North Woods taking another time out.
A Coley Olson tip after the time out made it 23-20 but that was as close as the Grizzlies would get with a net error bringing the contest to an end, 25-21.
“Like I said before, I am proud of this team,” Olson said. “It’s a long season and I think we are only going to get better and better.”
Olson led the Grizzlies with 23 set assists and 17 kills, Pierce put down 8 kills, and Olivia Udovich added 22 set assists.
The 0-1 Grizzlies are right back in action today, traveling to International Falls.
The 1-0 Rangers will travel to International Falls on Thursday.
“I am very proud of this team,” Preiner said. “This is a great way to start the season and I think the girls know we have things to work on and I think they will.”
