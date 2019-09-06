MI-B takes down Cherry, 48-20, to spoil 'home' opener for Tigers

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers spoiled Cherry’s first home game since their program was resurrected this season as Asher Zubich scored four times on the ground and tossed a 78-yard touchdown bomb to Aidan Bissonette in a 48-20 victory.
MI-B came in as the defending Section 7 9-man champs but the Tigers didn’t make it easy for them in the game, which had to be played in Mountain Iron due to construction on Cherry’s field.
The Rangers got the ball first and drove the length of the field behind senior running back Dillon Drake and freshman quarterback Zubich. However, Cherry’s defense stiffened and stopped Drake on four attempts from inside the 10-yard line.
MI-B head coach Dan Zubich said Cherry threw a ‘‘different defense’’ at them, which was designed to stop Drake. “They stacked it up to stop the run.’’
Some of the younger Ranger linemen had to get used to seeing the new defense, coach Zubich added. “They were really looking to stop Dillon. So we did some other stuff. He didn’t have very many carries.’’
Asher Zubich stepped up to the challenge with a big offensive explosion. He used his speed and quickness to avoid Cherry tackles and come up with numerous nice runs.
“We didn’t tackle well. We didn’t play good defense,’’ said Cherry head coach Jason Marsh. “Against a team like this you’re going to have to wrap guys up and play good defense. Otherwise we’re going to be on the short side of the score and that’s what happened.’’
Zubich’s first touchdown run came as he went around the right side for 10 yards to put MI-B 8-0 at the 4:45 mark.
Cherry was able to drive the ball with Justin Caple and Matthew Kloss on its next possession but eventually turned the ball over on downs.
MI-B took advantage and quickly drove 58 yards to another touchdown. Zubich, Drake and a catch by Nikolas Jesch paced the effort before Zubich saw a hole from seven yards out and sprinted up the gut for a 16-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.
Cherry then put together a drive of its own with Austin Michaels, Kloss and Caple chewing up nice chunks of yardage. Beau Barry also hauled in a pair of key catches that kept the drive going.
Ultimately, fullback Michaels took a toss from Caple and rumbled eight yards to the end zone, which cut the deficit to 16-6.
The Rangers answered right back with a 62-yard drive, again fueled by Zubich and Aidan Bissonette. Zubich eventually scooted around left end for a 2-yard score with 1:19 to go in the first half and a 24-6 MI-B lead.
Cherry was again driving but an interception by MI-B at their own 22 put a halt to that with the clock winding down the first half.
The Rangers had just enough time for one play and Zubich heaved a 78-yard bomb to Bissonette, who raced into the end zone as time expired. The last-second TD put MI-B 32-6 as the teams went to halftime.
Cherry started the third quarter with an impressive drive led by Michaels. The Tigers appeared ready to score from two yards out but they fumbled the ball into the end zone and MI-B recovered to preserve the 32-6 lead.
The Rangers later stopped Cherry on downs and compiled a 51-yard scoring drive of their own. This time, Drake took a pitch from Zubich and ran it in from nine yards out for a 40-6 lead with 11:48 to play.
On the next drive, Cherry took advantage of a fake punt by Caple to keep their effort alive. Two plays later Caple faked a handoff and raced 42 yards down the left side to make it 40-14.
MI-B, though, later answered back with a Zubich 5-yard TD run to make it 48-14 with 3:24 to go.
Cherry closed out the scoring with a 50-yard drive that culminated with Caple’s one-yard TD run that made it 48-20.
Despite the loss, Marsh was happy with his offense.
“Offensively, we moved the ball. We put up 20 points. ... “For the most part of the night, we were moving the ball.’’
He also liked how his players responded to having to play their home opener in Mountain Iron. In addition, Cherry had its practice fieled plowed up a few days ago and had to spend the week practicing at behind the Cherry Town Hall ball field.
“It’s a bit of an odd year. The community’s excited, the kids are excited and we’ll bounce back from this,’’ Marsh said.
MI-B (2-0) hosts Lake of the Woods next Saturday, while Cherry takes on Cook County on Friday.
MI-B 8 24 0 16 — 48
Cherry 0 6 0 14 — 20
First quarter
MIB — Asher Zubich 10 run (Dillon Drake run)
Second quarter
MIB — Zubich 7 run (Zubich run)
C — Austin Michaels (run fails)
MIB — Zubich run (Drake pass from Zubich)
MIB — Aidan Bissonette 78 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
Fourth Quarter
MIB — Drake 9 run (Braden Tiedeman pass from Zubich)
C — Justin Caple 42 run (Caple run)
MIB — Zubich 5 run (Bissonette pass from Zubich)
C — Caple 1 run (run fails)
Crosby-Ironton 14,
Mesabi East 6
At Crosby, the Crosby-Ironton football team defended home field Friday with a 14-6 win over Mesabi East.
The Rangers opened up scoring with a safety in the first quarter and then backed it up with touchdowns in the second and third frames.
The lone Giants score came in the second quarter on a 16 yard touchdown pass from Hunter Hannuksela to Gavin Skelton.
Mesabi East (0-2) will host Mora next Friday.
ME 0 6 0 0 — 6
CI 2 6 6 0 — 14
First Quarter
CI: Safety
Second Quarter
CI: Deitrich Winegarner 35 pass from Dakota Mitchell (kick blocked)
ME: Gavin Skelton 16 pass from Hunter Hannuksela (run fail)
Third Quarter
CI: Gabe Kramer 12 pass from Mitchell (pass fail)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
Esko 48,
Virginia 8
At Virginia, the Blue Devils fell to 0-2 on the season Friday night following a 48-8 loss from visiting Esko.
The Eskomos got things started off on the first play with an 87 yard kickoff returned for a touchdown by Eli Blue and scored three more times before the Blue Devils got on the board in the second quarter.
The lone Virginia touchdown came on a 26-yard pass from Jack Tomen to Nick Peters but the Eskomos added their fifth touchdown of the game to close out the first half to head into the locker room up 34-6.
Virginia scored the lone two points in the third quarter via a defensive safety, but Esko added two more scores in the final quarter to end the game 48-8.
Virginia hits the road next week for a game in Aitkin on Friday.
EHS 14 20 0 14 — 48
VHS 0 6 2 0 — 8
First Quarter
E: Eli Blue 87 kickoff return (kick fail)
E: Cade Berger 8 run (Preston Lowe from Dylan Vinje)
Second Quarter
E: Vinje 1 run 7:14 to go (kick fail)
E: Brock House 67 run 2:28 to go (pass fail)
V: Nick Peters 26 pass from Jack Tomen (pass fail)
E: Berger 12 run (Berger run)
Third Quarter
V: Safety, 5:13 to go
Fourth Quarter
E: Nolan Witt 36 run (Kristy DeMuth kick good)
E: Jackson Pfister 25 run (Wyatt Stankiewicz kick good)
Rush City 34,
North Woods 8
At Cook, Rush City made it three wins in three games against Iron Range teams to start the season with a 34-8 win over North Woods Friday night.
Zeth Hahn ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries for the Tigers who used their superior ground game to take an early lead they’d never surrender.
The Grizzlies’ TJ Chiabotti scored the lone North Woods touchdown from one yard out in the fourth quarter. Chiabotti ran in the ensuing two-point conversion.
North Woods (0-2) will take on the Warriors next Friday in Deer River.
North Woods 0 0 0 8 — 8
Rush City 6 12 0 16 — 34
First Quarter
RC: Zeth Hahn 20 pass from Mitch Mell (run fail)
Second Quarter
RC: Anthony Hermanson 1 run (run fail)
RC: Will Campbell 5 pass from Hunter Sykes (run fail)
Fourth Quarter
NW: TJ Chiabotti 1 run (Chiabotti run)
RC: Hahn 36 run (Hahn run)
RC: Hahn 80 run (Sykes run)
