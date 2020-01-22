MI-B to induct 6 into Basketball Hall of Fame

MOUNTAIN IRON — Now heading into it’s sixth year, the Mountain Iron-Buhl Basketball Hall of Fame has honored many Mountain Iron, Buhl and MI-B greats into it’s ranks since it’s inception.
This Saturday, six more — five players and one coach — will be inducted into the Hall of Fame and join their peers in the Mountain Iron-Buhl history books.
Inductees Frank Oberstar, Jayne Haugejorde, John Gornick, Kim Fierke, Shelley Renzaglia Thomas and Lyle Giersdorf will be honored at the Mountain Iron-Buhl gym on Saturday from 12:45-1 p.m., just before the girls’ varsity game between the Rangers and New York Mills.
On the weekend festivities, head boys’ and girls’ basketball coach Jeff Buffetta says the hall of fame has become a great tradition in it’s own right.
“The whole idea is pretty great,” Buffetta said. “Football got this whole thing started many years ago and there’s so much history that it just made sense for basketball to do one too. It’s just nice to see all these people come back into town with their families and see things like the new gym and the new school. And it’s good for the players to see who’s getting inducted and see the success from back in the day.”
Aside from their talents on the court, Buffetta hopes the current MI-B players notice the success of the inductees off the court.
“I like to think that our players will aspire to be good people just like the ones we’re inducting. These people have had great playing careers but also great professional careers, even in our school district. The players can see that if they’re disciplined now and do their best in sports and school, they can be successful later in life.”
Buffetta noted that one of the inductees is a coach (John Gornick), something he likes to see.
“We had a coach get inducted last year and we have one this year as well. It’s the coaches that are setting the tone in running a good program so it’s nice to be able to honor another one.”
The Ranger girls will take on New York Mills on Saturday, a team that has it’s own storied history.
“On the girls basketball side, they’re the ones that helped get the sport on the map for high schools in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. It’s pretty neat to have them come here and they’re a solid program all around in athletics and academics.”
For MI-B (currently 10-4), Buffetta hopes to see continued improvement from a very young squad.
“We’re a pretty young team compared to most years so I hope we just see some more growth from these girls. We’ve had our ups and downs but we’ve been improving and in this stretch leading up to the playoffs, we need to keep improving and play our best.”
Prior to the induction at 12:45 p.m., the eighth grade girls will take on New York Mills at 11:45 a.m. The varsity game is slated to start at 1:30 p.m.
Below is a look at each of this year’s Hall of Fame inductees.
Frank Oberstar
Mountain Iron Class of 1970
Frank Oberstar, now 68 years old, graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1970. He played varsity basketball in grades 10 thru 12. He lettered as a junior and senior. Special honors included All Conference in 1969 and 1970, junior and senior years.
After graduation, Frank attended Virginia Junior College and Eveleth Vo-tech.
He worked for US Steel at Minntac in the lab for 32 years, retiring in 2002. Frank now works as a substitute custodian at MIB since 2006. Go Rangers!
During the summers, Frank spends his free time mowing his yard on the Mud Lake Road. He spends more money on gas for his John Deere than he does for his car!
Jayne Haugejorde
Mountain Iron Class of 1979
Jayne Haugejorde graduated from Mt. Iron High School in 1979. She was a multi-sport varsity player in volleyball, basketball, track and golf. Jayne lettered in all sports in 9th thru 12th grades.
In basketball, Mt. Iron was 1977/78 District, Regional and Consolation State Champion (under a 2 division system). In 1978/79, we were District Champion and Regional 2nd Place. * Never lost a HOME GAME!
In track, Jayne was District Mile-Relay Champion and Region 2nd.
In 1980-1981, she was on the UMD Basketball Team.
Jayne says “First, I would like to thank the people responsible for selecting me to the Hall of Fame. As some of you know, my family moved from New London-Spicer up to Mt. Iron in 1977. I was a junior in high school, but was surprisingly excited about attending a new school. As a family, we looked at it as a great adventure, and boy was that true! We were warmly welcomed and busy with athletics right away. Our first volleyball season was a great lead into basketball. That year we were what some referred to as “Coach Pernu’s Dream Team. ” We worked hard, worked together and had fun... all the way to becoming State Consolation Champions! Lifelong friendships were created, and I was lucky enough to share the experience with my sister Sonja and my other sister Mary Cerkvenik (Cerk). After high school, I played one year of basketball at UMD and then met, fell in love, married and had three lovely children. I coached, taught swimming lessons and was busy with my three active kids Katie, Ian and Odin who are blessed to have wonderful life partners; Ned, Malarie and Hannah. Last, but certainly not least, I have three beautiful granddaughters who already are fantastically active and athletic! ”
“Professionally, the “call to teach” eventually surfaced and I obtained my BS at University of Wisconsin and my Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction at the College of St. Scholastica.
I have lived in beautiful Duluth the past 40 years and have had the good fortune to teach in Cloquet for 23 years. Currently, Mitch and I are enjoying life on Park Point, our families, swimming, biking and all the activities Duluth has to offer! ”
John Gornick
Esko, Mountain Iron and MI-B coach
John Gornick, now age 77, graduated from Duluth Morgan Park in 1960. He coached at Esko High School in years 1970 thru 1979. He coached at Mountain Iron and MIB in years 1983 thru 1990.
Career Record: Esko 151 wins; 46 losses
MIB 107 wins; 52 losses
Total Career Record 258 wins; 98 losses
After graduating from high school in 1960, John attended UMD to play basketball. He left UMD in the spring of 1961 and went to Florida for spring training and a tryout with the Detroit Tiger Baseball Organization.
In 1962, John married his high school sweetheart, Shirley. They have three amazing children: Mike, Mark and Lynn. All three participated in athletics at Mountain Iron.
John earned his Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degrees at UWS and a Specialist in Educational Administration from UMD.
John taught elementary school at Esko from 1967 – 1979. They moved to Mountain Iron in 1979 and he served as Elementary School Principal. He then ended his career in education after 31 years in 1998, serving MIB his last 6 years as Superintendent of Schools!
Kim Fierke
Mountain Iron-Buhl Class of 1987
Kim Fierke, now age 50, currently resides in Oneonta, New York. She graduated from MIB in 1987.
Kim played varsity basketball in grades 9 thru 12. She lettered in grades 10 thru 12. She was All-Conference in her junior and senior years.
Other special honors: Mesabi Player of the Week
Holiday All-Tournament Team
Basketball continued to play an important part in Kim’s life after high school. She was fortunate to play for the Concordia College basketball team. During her college career, she was a part of the 1988 NCAA Division III National Championship team and returned to the national level competing in 2 Elite Eight and 1 Sweet 16 appearances for the remaining three seasons although never able to achieve another national championship.
After college, Kim attended Western Illinois University, acquiring a Master’s Degree in Sport Management. Following, she started her professional career as the Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach at Macalester College (1993-1996) and was named the Head Women’s Basketball Coach and Assistant Athletic Director for Saint Mary’s University in Winona, MN (1996-2004).
Following nine years of coaching, and having started a family with three young kids, Kim stepped away from coaching, but continued her Assistant Athletic Director role in order to afford time to acquire her Doctorate in Education-Leadership from St. Mary’s University. In 2005 Kim became the Director of Athletics at Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC, helping shape and lead the college into the NCAA. After 5 years with Salem, she was named the Director of Athletics for Hartwick College, located in Upstate NY, where she took responsibility of a college that competed at both the D III and D I levels, which was a great experience administering on the national scene. After 8 years as Director, Kim literally moved across the street to SUNY Oneonta where she was named a Professor and Department Chair of Sport Management and Exercise Science at SUNY Oneonta.
Kim and her husband, Chris Johnson, have three girls: Jordan, a student studying social work in Albany, NY; Laine, a high school senior who has applied for the NROTC scholarship and will serve in the Marines; and Riley, a high school junior who is currently studying abroad as an exchange student in Germany. All three are active in sports.
Shelley Renzaglia Thomas
Mountain Iron-Buhl Class of 1986
Shelley Renzaglia Thomas, now 51 years old, graduated from the first graduating class of MIB in 1986. She played varsity basketball in grades 8 thru 12. Special honors included All Conference and (as best she remembers) honorable mention for state. She lettered in grades 9 thru 12.
After high school, Shelley played one year of basketball, volleyball and softball at Mesabi College. She graduated in 1991 from St. Scholastica with a B. A. Degree in Exercise Physiology. She then graduated in 1993 from North Hennepin Nursing Program as an RN.
Shelley worked at North Memorial Hospital and St. Croix Valley Hospital as a Cardiac RN and Exercise Physiologist in Cardiac Rehab. She currently works for Medtronic (for past 20 years) as an RN Clinical Safety Specialist, doing research on cardiac devices such as pacemakers and heart valves,
Shelley married Derek Thomas (from Eveleth) in 1997. They have three kids:
Terii – now 20 years old – at St. Scholastica
Dominic – 15 years old – Hermantown High School
Cambriia – 11 years old – Hermantown Middle School
They all play hockey. I coached Terii early on, but elected hockey instead.
Lyle Giersdorf
Mountain Iron Class of 1976
Lyle Giersdorf, now age 62, currently lives in Barnum. He graduated from Mt. Iron High School in 1976. He played varsity basketball in grades 10 thru 12. He lettered in all three years. Special awards included All Conference in ‘74-’75; captain in ‘74-’75 and ‘75-76’. Other special honor was actually politically incorrect: “Chief Red Raider” in ‘75-’76 (Homecoming King)
Lyle is married to wife Carla and has 2 children: Greta, married to Chad Dahlberg and Matthew, married to Abby Hage. Lyle and Carla have 5 grandsons: Sullivan, Abbott and Kipp (parents are Greta and Chad) and Brody and Gavin (Matt and Abby’s boys).
After graduating from St. John’s University in 1980 with a degree in teaching and coaching, Lyle took a teaching and coaching position in Buhl. When the schools merged, he taught and coached at MIB until 1989. From 1989 until 2003, Lyle taught and coached at Moose Lake-Willow River. He retired from classroom teaching in 2014 and online teaching for the NE Service Co-op in 2015.
Lyle had also earned a Master’s Degree in Education from St. Scholastica in 1999.
