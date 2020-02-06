MI-B wins battle of top teams over Cherry, 60-42

CHERRY — The third-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team used a lights out defensive performance Thursday to defeat No. 9 Cherry on their home court, 60-42.
The Tigers went up early on the Rangers, but once MI-B grabbed a lead late in the first half, their defense started to shine, allowing them to cruise to the win in the second half.
Cherry’s fast start came on a made three pointer from senior Karlee Grondahl. The Rangers’ Jacie Kvas made 1-2 from the free throw line the next possession down, but the Tigers extended the lead quickly.
Grondahl knocked down a pair of free throws and Katie Peterson scored on the putback to put Cherry up 7-1.
Mia Ganyo scored on the drive for MI-B but Peterson answered with another putback. After a free throw and a Ganyo three-pointer, the score stood at 11-10 in favor of the Tigers.
The teams exchanged threes thanks to Kaelynn Kudis and Miah Gellerstedt and Cherry’s Jessa Schroetter added one more from the free throw line to make it 15-13 Tigers.
Ganyo again stuck to the drive and scored another bucket for the Rangers to knot things up. Cherry’s Danielle Clement regained the lead for the Tigers with a steal and a layup, but another bucket from Gellerstedt locked things up again.
Ava Butler then scored in the paint for MI-B to give the Rangers a lead they wouldn’t surrender for the rest of the contest.
The two teams continued on without a stoppage in play for over 12 minutes. The first timeout came with 5:46 left to play with the Rangers holding a 28-23 lead.
MI-B buckets during that stretch came from Sage Ganyo, Hali Savela, Jordan Zubich and Kvas.
That 12 minute stretch to open the game was a crucial one according to Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta.
“Early in the game, you know both teams are going to have their runs,” Buffetta said. “We knew Cherry was going to come out fast like they did and we kind of wanted to see how our girls would respond and just let things play out. We got a couple of big shots in there and that got us into a nice groove.”
The Rangers outscored Cherry 11-7 to close out the first half following the timeout and went into the break up 39-30 in front of a packed Cherry Gymnasium.
The second half was a low scoring affair as the defensive pressure of the Rangers frazzled the Tigers for the entire closing frame.
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s full-court press as well as improved physicality caused numerous turnovers, something Buffetta said has been missing from his team.
“We’ve been struggling defensively lately,” Buffetta said. “We haven’t been physical enough and playing with enough energy. If we want to beat s like Cherry and Cromwell, we have to pick up our intensity and I think we did that especially well on the defensive end.”
With their offense breaking down possession by possession, the Tigers began making bad passes and taking shots that came too early in the possession according to coach Tim Sauter.
“We were kind of conceding our positioning and not executing our plays the way we should,” Sauter said. “They ramped up their defense a little bit and we just kind of said they could have it.”
The Rangers outscored the Tigers 21-12 in the second half and saw more offensive production Sage Ganyo, who scored nine in the second act to lead MI-B.
When the final whistle blew, the Rangers picked up the 60-42 against a state-ranked opponent.
Mia Ganyo led MI-B with 12, while Sage Ganyo finished with 11.
The win was an important one for Mountain Iron-Buhl, as the Rangers have struggled to come up with important wins this season according to their coach.
“We needed this. We’ve had six close games this year and we’ve only won one of them. We have a lot of talent but you have to figure out how to execute in these close games. Our defense was great but the offense is a still a work in progress. If we keep it up on defense and set the tone like we did, it’s a good night.”
Kaelynn Kudis led the Tigers with nine points. The inability to score in the second half did Cherry in and Sauter says his team has a few things to work on now as they move into a difficult portion of their schedule.
“We need to correct what we didn’t do tonight,” Sauter said. “We have Mesabi East, Cromwell and Heritage [Christian Academy] in this last stretch of the season. When you play a like Mountain Iron, you’re going to get exposed on some flaws and you just have to work harder on correcting that.”
The win moves MI-B to 15-5 on the season. They’ll take on Cromwell-Wright this Saturday. Cherry drops to 17-4 and will host travel to Mesabi East next Thursday.
MIB 39 21 — 60
CHS 30 12 — 42
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Laney Ryan 3, Jaci Kvas 4, Hali Savela 9, Jordan Zubich 7, Miah Gellerstedt 5, Sage Ganyo 11, Mia Ganyo 12, Ava Butler 7, Lauren Maki 2; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 1, Gellerstedt 1, M. Ganyo 2, Butler 1; Free throws: 12-21; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Katie Peterson 7, Lauren Staples 8, Karlee Grondahl 7, Danielle Clement 2, Olivia Baasi 2, Kacie Zganjar 1, Kaelynn Kudis 9, Jessa Schroetter 5, Jillian Sajdak 1; Three pointers: Grondahl 1, Kudis 2; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Sajdak.
Virginia 80,
Deer River 53
At Virginia, the Blue Devils put it all together in the second half to cruise past Deer River, 80-53.
The two squads were tied 31-31 at the half.
Virginia head coach Spencer Aune said his team was sluggish in the opening 18 minutes, but came out and played their game in the second half. Intense defense plus getting the inside — which opened up the outside shooters — proved to be the difference. The seniors also got to go out with a win in their final regular season home game of the season.
Virginia (14-8) plays at Mountain Iron-Buhl Monday.
D. River 31 49 — 80
Virginia 31 22 — 53
DR: Josie Drotts 2, Abby Sheeder 9, Shannon Reigel 16, Jessica Reigel 5, Grace Bergland 15, Kristin Schaaf 4, Kaite Storlie 2. 3-pointers: Sheeder 2, S. Reigel 4. Free throws: 13-23. Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Bergland.
VHS: Anna Fink 9, Rian Aune 9, Izzy Baggenstoss 3, Halee Zorman 5, Lexiss Trygg 27, Kaylee Iverson 12, Kelsey Squires 12, Aleksia Tollefson 2, Janie Potts 1. 3-pointers: Fink 2, Aune 1, Baggenstoss 1. Zorman 1, Squires 4. Free throws: 19-30. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
Eveleth-Gilbert 58,
North Woods 30
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears shared the ball and the scoring Thursday in what head coach Karwin Marks called a “well-rounded game.’’
Cadyn Krmpotich led the way with 12 points, while Elli Jankila put in 11 and Lauren Latvaaho added 10 in the 58-30 win over North Woods.
The Grizzlies were paced by Hannah Kinsey with nine points.
Eveleth-Gilbert (11-12) plays at Mounds Park Academy Saturday at 11 a.m.
N. Woods 10 20 — 30
E-G 29 29 — 58
N. Woods: Coley Olson 2, Brianna Whiteman 3, Hannah Kinsey 9, Kennedy Wardas 4, Hannah Cheney 1, Brynn Simpson 2, Madison Spears 1, Sasha Strong 8. 3-pointers: Strong 2, Whiteman 1. Free throws: 3-6. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
E-G: Lauren Latvaaho 10, Maggie Landwer 2, Payton Dosan 6, Lydia Delich 8, Amara Wilcox 4, Morgan Marks 5, Elli Jankila 11, Cadyn Krmpotich 12. 3-pointers: Marks 1. Free throws: 15-19. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Mesabi East 68,
Ely 38
At Ely, Ava Hill poured in 30 points to help propel the Giants past the Timberwolves, 68-38.
Mesabi East also got nine points from Mia Mattfield.
Ely, meanwhile, was fueled by 20 points from Erika Mattson and eight from Winter Sainio.
Mesabi East (18-3) plays at Crosby-Ironton on Saturday, while Ely (13-7) plays at North Woods Thursday.
M. East 39 29 — 68
Ely 15 23 — 38
ME: Alexa Fossell 2, Ava Hill 30, Meghan Walker 5, Hannah Hannuksela 8, Kailey Fossell 2, Kora Forsline 6, Stevie Hakala 2, Maggie Lamppa 4, Mia Mattfield 9. 3-pointers: Hill 1, Walker 1. Free throws: 6-10. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Erika Mattson 20, Grace Latourell 5, Rachel Coughlin 4. Sarah Visser 1, Winter Sainio 8,
3-pointers: Mattson 4, Latourell 1. Free throws: 7-13. Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 94,
Chisholm 81
At Aurora, Hunter Hannuksela poured in 32 points and Bryden Leffel hit for 20 as Mesabi East knocked off Chisholm, 94-81.
Giants head coach Dan Darbo said both teams played well, but his squad “just shot the ball well went it came down to it.’’
The victory also helped Mesabi East get revenge for the game the two teams played last month. The Bluestreaks won that one in Chisholm, 87-82.
Also for the Giants, Tyler Ritter hit double figures with 14, while Cody Fallstrom added 10.
Chisholm was fueled by 29 points from Jude Sundquist and 20 points from Bryce Warner. July Abernathy added 13, while Dan Rusten chipped in with 12.
Mesabi East (5-12) hosts Ely, while Chisholm (5-13) plays at Hill City, both on Friday.
Chisholm 37 44 — 81
M. East 46 48 — 94
Chisholm: Jude Sundquist 29, Bryce Warner 20, July Abernathy 13, Sean Fleming 1, Noah Sundquist 6, Dan Rusten 12. 3-pointers: J. Sundquist 2, Warner 2. Free throws: 19-31. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 20, Hunter Hannuksela 32, Kody Frey 6, Ethan Fallstrom 2, Kaid Kuter 5, Cody Fallstrom 10, Blaisen Kallio 5, Tyler Ritter 14. 3-pointers: Leffel 3, Hannuksela 3, Kuter 1, Kallio 1. Free throws: 18-26. Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Hibbing/Chisholm 5,
Eveleth-Gilbert/ME 4, OT
At Eveleth, the Bluejackets rallied from a 3-1 second period deficit to knock off Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East, 5-4, in overtime Thursday at the Hippodrome.
Will Troutwine put the Golden Bears ahead at 4:29 of the first period on the power play, but Trevor Lehman answered for Hibbing/Chisholm to make it 1-1 after the first.
Eveleth-Gilbert/ME’s Brandon Lind proceeded to light the lamp twice in the second to give the Bears a 3-1 advantage with just one period to play in regulation.
However, the ‘Jackets scored the next three goals (two by Joe Allison and one by Ethan Lund to go up 4-3.
The Bears managed to force overtime 2:09 left in the third as Nathan Tassoni lit the lamp for the home team.
However, Mitchell Ziemba gave the Bluejackets the 5-4 upset win at 6:04 of the extra session.
Vytek Vozdecky picked up the win in net for Hibbing with 42 saves, while Mack Lautigar and Noah Shuck combined to make 25 saves for the Bears.
Eveleth-Gilbert/ME (15-8) hosts North Shore on Thursday, while H/C (4-19) plays St. Paul Johnson on Saturday.
