More youth baseball, softball teams starting back up

VIRGINIA — More area baseball and softball teams are getting their seasons going in the coming days after guidelines were put in place to allow for youth sports teams to practice in groups of 10 or less.
The Virginia Baseball Association is aiming to start the summer season for its older age groups beginning with limited practice activities this weekend.
After the American Legion baseball season was cancelled early last month due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, teams still interested in playing summer baseball began looking for other leagues to be affiliated with on a short-term basis.
The older age groups in question consist of players who would have played under American Legion, Junior American Legion and Babe Ruth levels this year.
Current guidelines issued by the Minnesota Department of Health allow for practices to be held with coaches and players working together in groups no larger than 10 for the time being. Until the Stay Safe Minnesota guidelines progress to the next stage, teams are not allowed to participate in games or tournaments. Teams, however, are opening themselves to practice to prepare to play games as soon as they’re allowed.
American Legion players (typically Legion Post 239) are those born after Jan. 1, 2001 and will now be affiliated with the Senior Babe Ruth League.
Junior American Legion players (Legion Post 239, formerly VFW post 1113) consist of players born after Jan. 1, 2003 and will be back under the VFW umbrella for the time being.
The youngest age division will be players born after Jan. 1, 2005. Those players will remain under the Babe Ruth affiliation as in seasons past.
Players interested in playing should contact John Kendall at 225johnshan@gmail.com to register.
o
The E.F.G.S.D. Recreation Department is looking to begin summer baseball and softball programs starting next week for players ages 9-12.
12U softball is set to begin on Sunday at IGA Fields at 4:30 p.m. with another day of practice scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
10U softball will begin Monday at IGA Field 3 at 6 p.m. with another practice the following Thursday at the same place and time.
Little League Minors baseball will start Monday at the Gilbert Lower Field at 5 p.m. and again on Thursday at the same time and place.
Little League Majors baseball will start Monday at the Gilbert Lower Field at 6:30 p.m. and will meet Thursday at IGA Field 2 in Eveleth at 6 p.m.
There will be no programs for children ages 5-8 this summer.
Questions can be directed to Craig Homola’s office number, 218-744-5566.
