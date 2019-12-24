Morrison’s post play leading the Grizzlies

COOK — With three straight Class A State Tournament appearances under his belt, Trevor Morrison is clear on what he wants for the 2019-20 version of the North Woods Grizzlies.
“Our goal is definitely to get down there. But first we have to succeed in the regular season and get to the point to establish ourselves,’’ Morrison said last week. He added that some people are counting out the Grizzlies after so many graduations last spring.
However, “I really do think we have a nice solid team this year that should make some noise in the section and hopefully some noise down at state again.’’
The 6-foot-3-inch senior for North Woods is making plenty of noise this season as he is racking up the points (including his 1,000th career point) and rebounds. For his efforts, Morrison has been named the Mesabi Daily News Prep Athlete of the Week.
His extensive experience in the middle has helped him continue to improve.
“I’ve kind of grown up in the post,’ said Morrison, who believes playing AAU basketball with Wisconsin Playmakers North out of Superior has helped him maneuver around the bigger guys he plays against. ‘’You go down there and everybody’s as good as me if not better. So that really makes you have to step your game up and it helps you during your regular season.’’
“Trevor has great hands and footwork for a big man,’’ said North Woods head coach Will Kleppe. “He runs the court as well as any big I’ve seen.’’
Morrison’s production also comes from being a well-rounded player, the coach added. “He handles whatever assignment we need him to do. Along with the 26 points in the game he reached 1,000, he also had 17 rebounds so he gets the job done.’’
What does Morrison feel is his best basketball attribute?
“My best skill is probably just posting up on the one on one post up. I like to attribute my offensive rebounding to just being able to know where the ball is going to come off. That helps position me to score better off the rebound.’’
To learn those skills, he said he did a lot of drilling with his elementary coach Brandon Benner.
Morrison has been playing basketball since kindergarten, and he has played a lot throughout the years. “The reason I really wanted to play was because my best friend Cade Goggleye (2019 graduate) was playing. I wanted to play too since he was playing.’’
The 18-year-old often played up with the 2019 graduation class and he realized in sixth grade the group was talented. At the time they said, “We want to do this and we want to get down to state.’’
The dream came true when Morrison was a freshman.
“It was such a surreal moment (making it to state). We’ve really been playing just for this moment,’’ he said of the first trip to the State Tournament.
Besides his own success, the Grizzlies senior said the team’s overall defense has helped lead them to a 5-1 record.
“The defense really helps create opportunities for everybody, especially if you’re willing to run the court. It just kind of gets everybody involved,’’ which has the entire team buying in.
Morrison considers himself a gym rat and spends a lot of time working on his game. Whether playing AAU basketball or practicing regularly, he’s in the gym almost every day.
Kleppe and assistant coach Jerry Chiabotti didn’t know exactly how Morrison would develop when he was in seventh grade.
“Trevor has worked very hard and matured as a player. We joke with him that in 7th grade myself and coach Chiabotti didn’t know if he would develop into someone who would play for our varsity. He would get frustrated and try to do too much. He really proved us wrong! He bought into the system 100% and into the roles we needed him to fill. He is still coming to practice with that attitude every day.’’
With the new lineup on the floor this year, Kleppe said, “Trevor has certainly stepped up as a leader this season. He has played in some big games under some bright lights so we count on him to provide leadership and knowledge for our younger players.’’
“I definitely see myself as a leader,’’ Morrison said at the school last week. He is a three-year starter, a four-year member of the varsity squad and one of the only seniors on the court. “You really have to create a voice for yourself and be a leader for the team.’’
Kleppe has helped him develop into a leader and help the team jell. “He’s played a big role. He’s helped form us together’’ and create chemistry, Morrison said.
Kleppe believes his past teammates have also served as mentors to the big man.
“Trevor’s top mentors have undeniably been his teammates the last three seasons. He battled and learned from George Bibeau, Cade Goggleye, Chase Kleppe, Tate Olson and Brendan Parson to name a few,’’ the coach said. “Guys that were tough and physical and played the game at high speed with a ‘defense first’ and ‘team first’ attitude. I can see a lot of what they taught him in Trevor’s game and it’s what he’s showing our younger players.’’
The goal for Trevor “is to take us where we want to go,’’ Kleppe added. “He knows the hard work it will take.’’
With graduation about six months away, Morrison doesn’t have any definite plans for his post-high school academics or basketball. “I’m just looking at my options right now.’’
Kleppe stated Morrison works hard both on the basketball court and in the classroom.
“Trevor is one of our top students at North Woods. His hard work in the classroom is not something that gets put on display as often as his work on the court but as his teacher I can say it is just as important to who Trevor is.’’
