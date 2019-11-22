NEW ERA BEGINS IN BOYS’ SWIMMING

VIRGINIA — A new day is dawning at the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert high schools.
Both communities are working toward a joint school and the first sports team to join forces found out who their coach will be on Thursday.
Dan Boelk, who has spent 13 years with the Virginia boys’ swimming program, was notified Thursday that he will lead the combined Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert team into the future.
Boelk is excited for the opportunity.
“I was happy to get it,’’ a humbled Boelk said in a telephone interview Thursday.
The swimming coach said the selection was made from three candidates by a six-person panel of personnel from both schools.
Boelk believes the transition will be a smooth one because the Eveleth-Gilbert swimmers already swam with Virginia is the summer. “It will be a nice merger.’’
He added that “the swimming community is kind of small anyway. It think it’s going to go very good.’’
According to Boelk, the parents and athletes are excited on both sides.
“We are competitors up here but at state we’re all Iron Range swimmers.’’
The combination of the teams will give V-E-G more swimmers, which means they will have more depth to go against the bigger schools like Grand Rapids and Hibbing. Everyone will still be participating, he added.
“We can give them a little better run for their money,’’ Boelk commented. “Now I think we’ll be deep enough where we can go against them.’’
The new coach said the section and state meets will be a lot more exciting with more swimmers and there will be more opportunity to move up in the ranks for the athletes. “I think there’s going to be a lot of good competition going on in the pool. It should be an extremely fun year.’’
Practice for the newly-combined team will start Monday in Virginia, according to Boelk. The majority of the practices will be in Virginia, he added, and maybe some practices and meets in Eveleth.
There will be things to work out as far as transportation, the new coach said, but luckily “there two towns are very close to each other.’’
He doesn’t see any major problems and said “it was coming eventually anyway. It’s going to be one step at a time.’’
Boelk anticipates the captains will be sitting down to come up with a neutral swim suit that E-G and VHS can both wear. As far as their warm ups, he’s guessing E-G and VHS gear will be worn on the pool deck for now.
“It’s going to be one step at a time,’’ he said. “It’s just nice that it worked out.’’
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert
Head coach: Dan Boelk (13th year with Virginia boys, 1st year with Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert boys)
How teams fared last season: Virginia 3rd at sections; Eveleth-Gilbert 4th at sections.
Losses to graduation: For Virginia, Austin Harvey and Jordan Ezell; and for Eveleth-Gilbert, Alec Gritzmacher, Cole Anderson, Robbie Licari, Cole Anderson.
Returning Section top 16 finishers are: For Eveleth Gilbert, Robert Kelson, Bryce Schriber, Nate Spiering, Gunnar George, Bodi George; and for Virginia, Daniel Spaeth, Owen Engel, Andrew Bird, Cameron Johnson, Harrison Logan, Leif Sundquist, Leighton Ongalo, John Kendall, Anthony Hecimovich, Aiden Hecimovich.
Others expected to contribute: “With the combining of forces, I see a lot of the younger swimmers also stepping up to contribute greatly this year.’’
Team strength: “This group of swimmers is very motivated and dedicated to the sport and will push each other along all season long to achieve their end of the year goals.’’
Team weakness: “Our weakness would have to be diving. We have not had any guys dive for a few years and that hurts points wise at meets, but I have heard we have some that are thinking of getting into diving after this summer’s swim program.’’
Season outlook: “The outlook for this season is filled with excitement! With the combined teams, we will now be able to compete at the big meets and be able to fill up a line up 4 deep.’’
Season goal: “Is to work out all the unexpected kinks that a combined team can have, to train hard having a lot of fun along the way and remain focused on getting the year end results these swimmers are capable of.’’
Teams to beat: “Grand Rapids and Hibbing, and with a little luck, the new Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert team.’’
