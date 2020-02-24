Nighthawks down Spartans 47-42 in 7A play-in contest

NASHWAUK — This time, the third time was a charm.
In back-to-back games on Feb. 13 and Feb. 18, the Northeast Range High School girls basketball team found themselves on the short end of the score twice, 45-26 and 49-43.
The Nighthawks got a chance to exact some revenge and they did, winning a Section 7A play-in contest against the Spartans by the score of 47-42 Monday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
The key for Northeast Range was shutting down the Spartans’ Madison Owens and Johnnie Waldovgel.
“We started out in a triangle-and-2 to hold them down,” Northeast Range coach Paxton Goodsky said. “They hurt us the first two times. They’re tough, but also the team effort we got tonight was huge.
“Everyone that got out there gave me everything they had. That was big.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Dan Owens could tell right away that it was going to be a tough night for Owens and Waldvogel.
“They knew enough to cover our shooters and post players,” Owens said. “They did a nice job. It’s a credit to them. They worked hard, and made it difficult for us to score. We had some open shots, but they weren’t falling.
“We had been juggling offenses and defenses just as they were. It was a battle of who would make that mistake of not covering a player. If we go zone, are they going to get us down low? We kept playing that game back-and-forth over all three of our matches.”
It also helped that the NIghthawks hit their shots, taking a 13-6 lead with 7:58 to play in the first half.
“We were knocking down a lot of shots,” Goodsky said. “We got a lot of easy buckets inside. I thought we had quite a bit of good looks the second time we played them, but we didn’t knock those down on the inside.
“That was a big help.”
Northeast Range took a 25-18 lead into halftime, then the Nighthawks came out with a 11-5 run to start the second half to lead 36-22, their biggest lead of the game.
Northeast Range accomplished that with a nice little high-low combination.
“That created that gap, and it took away our momentum, if we had any,” Owens said. “We made a little run in the second half, but we couldn’t keep it rolling. We ran out of time.”
Goodsky told his team that the Spartans would make a run, and they did.
“I told the kids to be ready, that they would make their run,” Goodsky said. “I know they’re young, but I figured they were going to make a run. I wanted us to be calm. I didn’t want them to get ahead of themselves.”
That run started when Misty Bozich knocked down a basket to make it 40-32 with 6:36 to play.
Bozich almost single handedly brought Nashwauk-Keewatin back as she hit two-of-four free throws, then made two more baskets to cut the deficit to four.
“She has been battling shin splints, horribly, for the last couple of weeks,” Owens said. “She got out there, and she only lasted the first few minutes, then she had to come out. We took her out, then got her back out there.
“She wanted to be a part of it so bad, but shins hurt so bad that it became a distraction. She battled hard.”
Northeast Range would weather that storm by hitting its free throws down the stretch to keep the Spartans at arm’s length.
“I was proud of them,” Goodsky said. “We don’t have as much experience as I would like, but they handled the pressure well. A lot of them stepped up with about six minutes to go, which was huge.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Bozich with 17 points. Chloe Williams had eighth and Owens finished with seven.
Casey Zahnow had 15 for Northeast Range. Jenna Smith added 13.
NR 25 22 — 47
NK 18 24 — 42
Northeast Range: Thia Lossing 4, Natalie Nelmark 7, Jenna Smith 13, Alexia Lightfeather 1, Willa Koivisto 7, Casey Zahnow 15.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Misty Bozich 17, Johnnie Waldvogel 2, Madison Owens 7, Kiara Clusiau 4, Chloe Williams 8, Jazz Svaleson 2, Emily Howard 2.
Total Fouls: Northeast Range 12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 17; Fouled Out: Smith; Free Throws: Northeast Range 11-19; Nashwauk-Keewatin 7-12; 3-pointers: Smith 3, Koivisto, Bozich, Owens.
