VIRGINIA — Fifth-ranked Orono outshot Virginia/MI-B 43-12 Thursday as they flew past the Blue Devils, 13-0.
The Spartans got four goals from Zack Simon and a hat trick from Jack Gherardi en route to the win.
For the Blue Devils, Tristan Pikula and Sam Berlin combined for 30 saves.
V/MI-B hosts Delano at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Orono 2 10 1 — 13
V/MI-B 0 0 0 — 0
First period: 1, O, Jake Gherardi (Thomas Rohrer), pp, 2:08; 2, O, Shea Anderson (Hadley Stephenson, Jamie Bazil), 5:11.
Second period: 3, O, Nick Mohs-Messerli (Gus Hendrickson, Bazil), pp, :53; 4, O, Nolan Tichy (Bazil), SH, 2:02; 5, O, Zack Simon (Mohs-Messerli), 4:37; 6, O, Gherardi (Bazil, Rohrer), 5:47; 7, O, Simon (Mohs-Messerli), 6:59; 8, O, Gherardi (Bazil, Tichy), 7:43; 9, O, Aaron Brekken (Hanes), 8:30; 10,O, Simon, 9:15; 11, O, James (Klaers, Fredrick Brophy), 11:02; 12, O, Simon (Brekken, Rohrer), 15:56.
Third period: 13, Rohrer (Bradley Walker, Aaron Brekken), 7:42.
Saves: Tristan Pikula/Sam Berlin, VMIB, 21-5-4—30; Finn Grandy/Brock Peyton, O, 4-6-2—12.
