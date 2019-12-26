No. 5-ranked Spartans roll past Blue Devils

Virginia/MI-B's Dillon Drake tries to push the puck past Orono goalie Finn Grady during the first period of Thursday night's game in Virginia.

VIRGINIA — Fifth-ranked Orono outshot Virginia/MI-B 43-12 Thursday as they flew past the Blue Devils, 13-0.

The Spartans got four goals from Zack Simon and a hat trick from Jack Gherardi en route to the win.

For the Blue Devils, Tristan Pikula and Sam Berlin combined for 30 saves.

V/MI-B hosts Delano at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Orono 2 10 1 — 13

V/MI-B 0 0 0 — 0

First period: 1, O, Jake Gherardi (Thomas Rohrer), pp, 2:08; 2, O, Shea Anderson (Hadley Stephenson, Jamie Bazil), 5:11.

Second period: 3, O, Nick Mohs-Messerli (Gus Hendrickson, Bazil), pp, :53; 4, O, Nolan Tichy (Bazil), SH, 2:02; 5, O, Zack Simon (Mohs-Messerli), 4:37; 6, O, Gherardi (Bazil, Rohrer), 5:47; 7, O, Simon (Mohs-Messerli), 6:59; 8, O, Gherardi (Bazil, Tichy), 7:43; 9, O, Aaron Brekken (Hanes), 8:30; 10,O, Simon, 9:15; 11, O, James (Klaers, Fredrick Brophy), 11:02; 12, O, Simon (Brekken, Rohrer), 15:56.

Third period: 13, Rohrer (Bradley Walker, Aaron Brekken), 7:42.

Saves: Tristan Pikula/Sam Berlin, VMIB, 21-5-4—30; Finn Grandy/Brock Peyton, O, 4-6-2—12.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments