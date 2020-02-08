No. 2 Cromwell-Wright downs No. 3 Mountain Iron-Buhl, 59-46

MOUNTAIN IRON — It was a clash of the titans Saturday at Mountain Iron-Buhl Gymnasium as No. 2 ranked Cromwell-Wright met No. 3 Mountain Iron-Buhl in girls’ basketball.
The longtime Section 7A foes did battle and, in the end, Cromwell-Wright picked up the win, 59-46.
Taya Hakamaki led all scorers in the contest with 28 points for the Cardinals. Shailey Hakamaki added 13.
The Rangers were paced by Mia Ganyo with 11 points. Sage Ganyo finished with 10 points.
“It was a good game,” said MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta. “Cromwell is such a good team. They’re well coached and they run through a couple of their star players and they’re hard to stop. There’s a reason they’re No. 2 in the state.”
The game could’ve been a preview of the 7A championship and Buffetta says his team knows where some improvements need to be made.
“There’s definitely a few things from this game that will stick out that we have to improve. We have a couple of weeks to work on them and I hope we get another crack at them in the playoffs.”
MI-B (15-6) will host Virginia on Monday. That game is set to start at 6 p.m.
CW 37 22 — 59
MIB 29 17 — 46
Cromwell-Wright: Taya Hakamaki 28, Emmalee Hoover 2, Shailey Hakamaki 13, Natalee Hakamaki 9, Andrea Pocernich 7; Three pointers: T. Hakamaki 3, S. Hakamakai 1, Pocernich 1; Free throws: 16-16; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 3, Jordan Zubich 9, Brooke Niska 3, Sage Ganyo 10, Mia Ganyo 11, Ava Butler 5; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 2, Niska 1, M. Gnayo 3; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
