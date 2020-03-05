No. 1 seed Virginia rolls, 94-67

VIRGINIA — The Section 7AA No. 1 ranked Virginia boys’ basketball team opened up playoff action on Thursday night.
Head coach Derek Aho knew before the game what his squad had to do.
“Two Harbors is coming in here as the No. 8 ranked team,” Aho said. “They know coming in here to play us, that they have nothing to lose. We need to take care of business.”
Virginia did just that.
The Blue Devils changed their defense early in the game and ran away from the Agates, grabbing a 94-67 win.
“We had to come out of our zone defense early in the first half,” Aho said. “The man-to-man worked for us.”
The teams traded buckets early in the contest.
Virginia held a slim three point lead until senior Jayden Bernard got hot offensively.
He raced down court and hit four lay ups and a dunk that put him at 10 points in the contest.
The quick 10 points made him Virginia’s all time leading scorer, breaking the record held by Ryan Ostendorf.
The Blue Devils continued to put the pressure on Two Harbors which led to some easy Virginia buckets.
The Blue Devils had a 10 point lead when Nick Peters scored a bucket and was fouled.
He hit the free throw.
Peters was then fouled again while he hit a shot.
The second free throw made it a 40-22 Blue Devils lead.
Kyle Willams made a pair of free throws with 2:15 left in the half to make it a 20-point Virginia lead.
Peters scored again before the horn and Williams added another free throw to give the Blue Devils a 47-24 halftime lead.
“When we made that change on defense, it seemed to help our offense,” Aho said. “We just seemed to pick it up on offense.”
Bernard scored 13 in the half to lead the Blue Devils.
Virginia came out firing in the second half.
The outscored the Agates 8-1 in the opening threer minutes of the half.
Two Harbors got a 3-pointer from Cameron Mackey to make it a 55-28 game.
The Blue Devils continued to add to their lead and forced the Agates to take a time out, trailing 61-32.
The Agates did what they could to try to get back in the game but the Blue Devils were just too tough.
The game came to an end with the Blue Devils advancing to Saturday’s quarterfinal game at Romano Gymnasium, on the campus of UMD, where they will face International Falls in a 12:30 p.m. contest.
Freshman Trent Gomez had 22 points in the game to lead Two Harbors and impress Aho.
“That kid is a very nice player,” Aho said. “He is only in ninth grade and knows what he is doing out there.”
Williams led Virginia with 22 and Bernard added 21.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Aho said. “Now we have to work tomorrow and get ready for International Falls on Saturday. It’s playoffs. You have to be ready from the opening tip until the final horn.”
TH 24 43 — 67
VHS 47 47 — 94
TH: Trent Gomez 22, J C Holman 2, Cameron Mackey 13, Clark Nelson 2, Kyler Pitkenen 4, Eli Schlangen 8, Alec Churness 2, Jerrad Hiukka 2, Jeremiah Johnson 12. 3-pointers: Mackey 3, Schlangen 2; Free throws: 8-16 Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Gomez, Johnson;
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 8, Nick Peters 18, Daniel Squires 6, Jack Toman 9, Jayden Bernard 21, Mason Carlson 8, Joshua Bridgewater 2, Kyle Williams 22. 3-pointers: Hafdahl 2, Peters 1, Toman 1, Bernard 1; Free throws: 15-24; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: None.
